ROUNDUP: BBCHS softball takes regional title; Coal City baseball bows out in sectional finals

High school SOFTBALL

IHSA Class 4A Moline Regional championship

Bradley-Bourbonnais 4, Normal Community 0

The Boilermakers earned their first regional since 2018 behind another dominant effort from pitcher Libby Spaulding, who struck out seven and allowed just three scattered singles and a pair of walks in her seventh shutout victory of the season.

“Libby threw really well today in the circle,” Boilermakers coach Haylee Beck said. “And she has become a model of consistency for us over the last two years.”

The same could be said for fellow sophomore Ellie Haggard, who continued her head-turning season with a towering two-run home run as part of a three-run third.

“Ellie is a great threat for us on offense, and she will do what she has to do to have a quality at-bat,” Beck said. “Some days that means working a walk and other days that means to hit a bomb, and we were just lucky today was the day that she decided to launch one into the street.”

Bella Pusateri and Kiersten Martin each singled and scored, and Pusateri also added an RBI. Emmie Longtin also had a hit for the Boilers, who improved to 22-9-1 on the season and advanced to Tuesday’s Class 4A Pekin Sectional semifinal against Plainfield South at 4:30 p.m.

High school BASEBALL

IHSA Class 2A Joliet Catholic Sectional championship

Joliet Catholic 7, Coal City 0

The Coalers saw their season come to an end with a 20-9 record in the sectional finals after running into Joliet Catholic ace T.J. Schlageter, who twirled a nine-strikeout, three-walk one-hitter in Joliet on Saturday.

Nolan Berger singled for the Coalers, who saw Abram Wills, Ashton Harvey and Nolan Eddy each draw walks.

Wills threw a complete game, allowing seven runs (three earned) on four hits, six strikeouts and four walks, as the Hilltoppers took advantage of an uncharacteristic three errors from the Coal City defense.

The Coalers celebrated their second straight regional championship this season and 17th regional crown in program history, with 13 of those coming since the turn of the century.