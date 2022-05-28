BOYS TRACK AND FIELD: Phillips, Rogers repeat as champs; BBCHS relays make history at state

CHARLESTON —The only thing that’s more gratifying than winning a state championship is repeating as a two-time state champion.

And that’s exactly what two student-athletes managed to do during this year’s IHSA State finals at Eastern Illinois University on Saturday.

Bishop McNamara sophomore Tony Phillips defended his IHSA Class 1A state titles in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes, and Herscher’s Drew Rogers secured back-to-back state championships in the Class 2A 3200-meter distance run.

“It feels a lot better to repeat as the state champion in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes than it was to win it last season because this year I had some real competition,” Phillips said. “I set a personal record this year in the 100-meter dash.”

Phillips ran a blistering 10.70 seconds in the 100-meter to edge second-place finisher Tyreke Fortney, of St. Bede, by 0.05 seconds before adding his fourth state title in his career with a comeback victory in the 200-meter dash with a first-place time of 22.05 seconds to once again help best Fortney for his second state championship of the day.

Until the final turn of the 200-meter dash, Phillips had been behind Fortney before bursting ahead of him in the final stretch of the race, so his two-year streak of not losing a single individual state finals race remains alive.

“I wanted to win, and so I couldn’t let anyone beat me,” Phillips said. “Everybody was depending on me.”

Much like Phillips, Rogers also secured back-to-back state championships in the 3200-meter Class 2A distance race by claiming a come-from-behind victory against second-place finisher Micha Schumacher, of Arlington Heights.

After leading the first lap of the race, Rogers fell behind Dylon Nalley, of Marion, before dropping to third halfway through the race. The senior veteran never let it faze him as he eventually willed himself back into contention to force a two-man race with Schumacher on the final lap.

The Arlington Heights distance runner held a slim lead halfway through the final lap before Rogers kicked into full gear to claim his second straight state title in the 3200-meter with a first-place time of 9:16.38, which was about 5 seconds faster than Schumacher.

“It feels great to repeat as the state champion in the 3200-meter,” Rogers said. “It was kind of an expectation that I had going in, and so I’m happy that I fulfilled it.

On top of claiming first overall in the 3200-meter, Rogers also added a second-place finish in the 1600-meter distance race. The future University of Missouri track star tried his hardest to repeat in the shorter distance run as well after claiming last year’s 1600-meter Class 2A state title, but Wilson Georges, of Limestone, proved to be on another level when he set a new state-record with a first-place time of 4:8.58, which was enough to best Rogers’ time of 4:19.01.

“I think my fitness wasn’t quite where I wanted it to be this year,” Rogers said of his second-place finish. “I can’t blame myself too much coming off a stress fracture in my foot, but yeah I wasn’t exactly where I wanted to be.

“Overall, I’m just blessed to be healthy, and congrats to Georges because he’s a beast, and he’s going to do some big things in college.”

<strong>BBCHS’ 2 relay teams claim podium finishes</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais 4-by-100-meter relay team composed of Neal May, Mario Herrera, Tyran Bender and Nathan Domont each got their first tastes of the IHSA State finals, and they didn’t disappoint.

The foursome went on the claim a sixth-place finish in the shortest relay of the evening with a time of 42.61 seconds, which was only 0.60 seconds off of first-place finisher Homewood-Flossmoor to help claim the Boilermakers’ first-ever relay medal in program history.

“I think it’s so close and so tight with every single person running, and you can’t expect to have one runner running faster than everybody else,” Herrera said of the competition. “So, when everyone is running so close each other, everyone is going to have so much better times because everyone is digging in. ... It’s just so much more competitive, and I loved it honestly.

“I wish every meet was like this.”

Herrera, May and Bender joined their teammate, Josiah Jones, for the 4-by-400-meter relay, where the Boilermakers ultimately landed their second podium finish of the evening in the final face of the day with a fourth-place finish with a time of 3:21.52.

“I was pretty confident that we would finish in the Top 5, and I think my teammates were confident in that also,” May said of his squad’s fourth-place finish. “Just as the year kept going on, we kept getting better and better, and so I’m really proud of our guys.

“Fourth place isn’t the best, but we’ll take it.”

<strong>Iroquois West’s Leonard brothers share special moment</strong>

Unlike all of the other area student-athletes who made the trip to the state finals, Iroquois West’s Clayton and Cannon Leonard got their chance to share the EIU track as brothers, making for a special moment for the two first-time track-and-field competitors.

Junior Cannon and senior Clayton both opted to take up track for the first time this season with the hope it would benefit them for football, and as a result, it helped land them both on the podium in the two throwing events.

Clayton placed fifth overall in shot put (15.82 m), and Cannon claimed sixth overall in discus (47.70 m), so both brothers secured podium finishes in their first-ever appearances at state.

“It’s something special because you don’t see brothers place in two different events,” Clayton said. “So having us both being able to do that, being all-state, is something really special.”

That sentiment also was shared by his younger brother.

“It was great to become a state placer with my brother,” Cannon said. “[We] have always worked together, and so it was great to compete and be on the same team with him for the last time.”

<strong>Tri-Point’s Mogged takes a pair of 5th-place finishes in hurdles</strong>

In his first appearance at the state finals last season as a junior Tri-Point hurdler Bobby Mogged noted his experience was overwhelming given all the talent displayed on the EIU track.

Therefore, having already gone through all the first-time jitters last season, Mogged came into this year’s state finals much more relaxed, as he took fifth overall in both the 110-meter hurdles (15.45 s) and the 300-meter hurdles (41.72 s) to claim his first-ever appearances on the podium.

“This year, I was definitely not as nervous,” Mogged said. “Last year, I was just overwhelmed by the whole state finals experience, but this year, I came into it used to it.

“That experience as well as me getting stronger I think is what helped me this year.”

<strong>Reed-Custer’s Dransfeldt launches himself into second in pole vault</strong>

Coming into his senior season, Comets pole vaulter Vander Dransfeldt wanted to finish better than his nonpodium finish in 2A last season by claiming a medal.

His hard work ethic and determination in the offseason gave him the chance to do just that when he returned to the 2A state finals by out-pacing his eighth-place preliminary jump of 3.90 meters earlier this weekend by securing a clean jump of 4.35 meters in the state finals.

“It felt good to get second because last year I finished 10th,” Dransfeldt said. “Coming into today, I knew I needed to have a couple of good jumps and I did, which allowed me to take second.”

<strong>Iroquois West’s Grant claims 4th in the Class 1A 1600-meter</strong>

Coming off a 17th-place finish in his first-ever state finals appearance last season Iroquois West junior Bryson Grant made one of the biggest leaps by taking a fourth-place finish during this year’s IHSA Class 1A 1600-meter distance race with a time of 4:23.34.

“I’m just focused on next season getting first-place,” Grant said of his gigantic leap forward this season. “But I have to enjoy the fact that I just got a big personal record.”

<strong>Other State Final Placements</strong>

Reece Curtis, of St. Anne (400-meter dash, sixth, 50.44 s); Christian Micetich, pf Coal City (300-meter hurdles, seventh, 40.87 s); Ben Morgan, of Herscher (high jump, eighth, 1.85 m); Christian Provost, of Bishop McNamara (3200-meters, 27th, 10:48.09).