BOYS TRACK AND FIELD: Two dozen area athletes advance to final day of state

Between individual competition and relays, 24 area boys track and field athletes will compete Saturday for state championships at the final day of the IHSA Boys Track and Field State Finals at Eastern Illinois University after the preliminary rounds were held for Class 2A and Class 3A Friday and Class 1A Thursday.

Kankakee will look to match its girls team’s state championship at the team level, with 10 opportunities to score points on Saturday.

Jayon Morrow has the chance to reach his goal of winning gold in all three dashes, as the speedy senior advanced in the 100-meter dash (10.89 s), 200-meter dash (21.85 s) and 400-meter dash (48.58 s).

Naz Hill (6.45 m) and Jyaire Hill (6.25 m) are both finals-bound long jumpers for the Kays, who also saw Nickolos Hall advance in the 110-meter hurdles (15.40 s) and Jalen Townsend advance in the 300-meter hurdles (40.60 s).

Like Morrow individually, the Kays are also going for gold in the three fastest relays. The 4x100-meter team of Morrow, Tyrice Bender and Jyaire and Naz Hill ran a Class 2A-best 42.26 s while the 4x200-meter team of Aarion Brown, Jyaire and Naz Hill and Townsend also had the top qualifying time of 1:28.79.

The 4x400 team also will race in the finals (3:25.80).

Elsewhere in Class 2A, Herscher’s Drew Rogers will look to defend the 1600-meter and 3200-meter crowns after qualifying with the top time in each race this year (4:20.69 in the 1600 meters, 9:06.31 in the 3200).

Rogers’ Tigers teammate, Ben Morgan, advanced in the high jump. Coal City’s Christian Micetich advanced in the 300-meter hurdles (41.38 s).

Bradley-Bourbonnais also advanced a pair of relay teams on Friday in Class 3A action. The 4x100-meter relay team of Neal May, Mario Herrera, Tyran Bender and Nathan Domont will race Saturday (42.81 s), as will the 4x400-meter team of May, Bender, Herrera and Josiah Jones (3:24.42).

Like Herscher’s Rogers, Bishop McNamara’s Tony Phillips will look to defend a pair of individual titles with the fastest qualifying times, as the sophomore sprinter is going for a second-straight gold in both the 100-meter dash (10.72 s) and 200-meter dash (22.17) in Class 1A after his blistering times in Thursday’s prelims.

Phillips is one of three area Class 1A athletes who advanced to the finals in multiple events. Tri-Point senior hurdler Bobby Mogged broke his own school record to qualify in the 110-meter hurdles (15.23 s) and also advanced in the 300-meter hurdles (41.85 s).

Iroquois West’s Cannon Leonard also advanced in a pair of events. The junior thrower is headed to the finals in both the shot put (15.75 m) and discus (47.70 m).

St. Anne’s Reece Curtis is a finalist in the 400-meter dash (50.80 s). Reed-Custer’s Vander Dransfeldt is now a two-time pole vault finalist (3.90 m), the same feat Iroquois West’s Bryson Grant reached by advancing once again in the 1600-meter run (4:28.69).

There is no preliminary for the 3200-meter run, where Bishop McNamara’s Chase Provost and Watseka’s Drew McTaggart will run Saturday.