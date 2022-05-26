ROUNDUP: Six boys advance from Class 1A State track and field prelims; Milford baseball sees spectacular season end in sectional semis

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

IHSA Class 1A State Finals (Preliminaries)

Six area boys advanced to the final day of competition at Eastern Illinois University Saturday. Defending 100-meter and 200-meter dash champion, Tony Phillips of Bishop McNamara, had the fastest qualifying time in both events — 10.72 s in the 100 and 22.17 s in the 200 — and will look to defend both crowns.

Iroquois West's Cannon Leonard also advanced in a pair of events. The junior thrower is headed to the finals in both the shot put (15.75 m) and discus (47.70 m).

Tri-Point senior hurdler Bobby Mogged will compete in the finals in both hurdle events after completing the 110-meter hurdles in 15.23 s and the 300-meter hurdles in 41.85 s.

St. Anne's Reece Curtis is a finalist in the 400-meter dash (50.80 s). Reed-Custer's Vander Dransfeldt is now a two-time pole vault finalist (3.90 m), the same feat Iroquois West's Bryson Grant reached by advancing once again in the 1600-meter run (4:28.69).

There is no preliminary for the 3200-meter run, where Bishop McNamara's Chase Provost and Watseka's Drew McTaggart will run Saturday.

BASEBALL

IHSA Class 1A Champaign St. Thomas More Sectional semifinals

St. Teresa 3, Milford 2

The Bearcats saw their spectacular season come to an end with a 17-9 record after a sixth-inning go-ahead solo homerun off the bat of Joe Brummer. Payton Harwood tossed 4 1/3 innings of one-hit baseball, allowing two earned runs on four walks and a strikeout. Beau Wright allowed an earned run on two hits in 1 2/3 innings.

Harwood tallied a pair of hits at the plate, including a double. Sawyer Laffoon and Nicholas McKinley each had RBI singles and Owen Halpin had a hit of his own. Wright and Nicholas Warren scored Milford's two runs.