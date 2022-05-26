BASEBALL: Coal City punches second-straight sectional title game ticket

JOLIET <strong>—</strong> Last season Coal City pulled what many believed was an upset when it bested Manteno 10-9 in the IHSA Class 2A Sectional semifinals.

Having said that the Coalers played anything but the underdog role when it lined up against Chicago Leo in this year’s IHSA Class 2A Sectional semifinal game at Duly Health and Care Stadium in on Thursday, where they ultimately wound up taking an 8-0 shutout victory to help advance themselves to the sectional title game against Joliet Catholic on Saturday at 11 a.m.

“Last year was a little bit different knocking off Manteno, who was 32-3 overall in a game we weren’t really supposed to win,” Coal City coach Greg Wills said. “Coming into today’s game I think a lot of people expected us to win, and so we went out early and put up seven runs early and then our offense kind of just went away.

“I thought offensively we got lazy with our at bats and instead of putting them away we kind of limped to the finish line...all that being said here were are playing in the sectional championship game for the second-straight year with a chance to do something special.”

To Wills point, Coal City’s bats were on fire from the opening pitch before cooling down in the final five innings. The Coalers opened the first frame by taking Leo’s starting pitcher Aiden Lott for five earned runs before the Lions hurler got pulled before recording a single out.

Aydan Murphey got Coal City started by drawing a leadoff walk, which helped two-hitter Brady Best reach first on a defensive error when he smacked a fielder’s choice groundout. Ashton Harvey then ripped a single to help load the bases, leaving Abram Wills to drive in the squad’s first two runs off an two RBI single.

Braden Reilly continued the first inning onslaught by driving in Harvey and Wills off a deep double that one hopped to the left field fence to help put his team up 4-0 before Nolan Berger added the final run of the inning off an RBI single.

“It was a great thing to jump on Leo early,” Reilly said. “It’s contagious for us when one of us is up we all are up.

“It was great to see us jump out in front and take the momentum straight from the start.”

Reilly’s strong start at the plate replicated his play on the bump as the team’s starting pitcher. The 5-foot-11 right-handed hurler wound up retiring nine of his 12 batters faced with five strikeouts over three innings of work.

“Reilly was Reilly,” coach Wills said. “He’s going to go out and battle and throw strikes while keeping us in the game and that’s exactly what he did today for us.”

As locked in as Reilly was on the rubber, coach Wills decided to pull him for relief pitcher Carter Garrelts after Reilly managed to force a quick 1-2-3 inning in the third to help himself stay under 45 pitches and preserve his arm for Saturday.

Holding onto a 7-0 lead through three innings of play the Coalers bats seemed to cool down as they totaled just three hits, including an RBI single by Garrellts, between the final four innings.

“I personally think that we just kind of let up off the gas a little after going up 7-0,” Reilly said. “It’s a tough thing to see because I would have liked to see us beat Leo by 15, but sometimes you are just going to shut down.

“Coming up against JCA we can’t do that and let up at all.”

Garrelts shut the door on the Lions’ chances of a comeback by firing four-straight scoreless innings of relief action. He finished with two strikeouts and just one hit given up with two walks to help claim the victory on the mound.

The win helped Coal City get its chance to claim its second sectional title in the last four years when the Coalers square up against JCA on Saturday.

“We feel pretty good where we are pitching-wise,” coach Wills said. “We got Abram Wills ready to go for Saturday and we got Reilly there to back him up and so we feel good.

“Obviously we are going to see a really good ball club in JCA, but we think we can play a little bit and so that’s what we are going to try and do.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Wills drove in a team-high three RBIs off a double and a sacrifice flyout to lead the Coalers with the sticks. Reilly went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Garrelts added two singles for an RBI and Murphy had two hits for a run scored.