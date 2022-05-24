ROUNDUP: BBCHS softball advances to regional finals; Manteno, Kankakee softball fall in heartbreakers

High school SOFTBALL

IHSA Class 4A East Moline United Regional semifinals

Bradley-Bourbonnais 10, East Moline United 0 (6 innings)

Bri Melchor went 2-for-3 with a triple and a drawn walk to lead the Boilermakers at the dish. Libby Spaulding added a two-run home run and earned the win in the circle, giving up two hits to go with 11 strikeouts in a complete game. Liberty Rivard went 1-for-2 with a RBI double. Natalie Johnson drove in two runs off a double. Ally Vandenhout had two singles for two runs scored.

The Boilermakers will return to East Moline on Friday for the regional championship game against either Moline or Normal Community at 4:30 p.m.

IHSA Class 3A Morris Regional semifinals

Morris 2, Kankakee 1

The Kays saw their Southland Athletic Conference championship-winning season come to a close with a one-run loss in the regional semifinal round. No individual stats were available.

IHSA Class 2A Herscher Sectional semifinals

Pontiac 3, Manteno 2 (8 innings)

Pontiac outscored Manteno 3-2 in the eighth inning to take the sectional semifinal victory and put an end to a season in which they won their second straight regional, the 11th regional plaque in program history.

“What else can I say but holy cow?” Manteno coach Josh Carlile said. “That was two great teams both fighting for their lives.

“Tonight’s game is why people are falling in love with softball — a game that is fast-paced, played with passion and energy.”

It took the eighth and extra inning for the Panthers to pick up their first hit off Pontiac starter Elena Krause, a Kenzie Hespen bunt single that also moved Ava Pequette, who reached on a walk, all the way to third, allowing Hespen to move to second on the throw and give the Panthers ducks on the pond before Ava Peterson drove them home.

Unfortunately for the Panthers, the two runs were all they could push across after Pontiac did its first scoring with a three-run top of the eighth, although Macy Iwanus was mere inches from walking off the Panthers with what would have been a two-run walk-off single, only for the at-bat to end in a strikeout.

Alyssa Dralle tossed all eight innings for the Panthers, giving up nine hits and three earned runs with two strikeouts.

The Panthers ended their season with a 24-4 record, with all four losses coming by one run.