GIRLS SOCCER: Herscher's state bid ends with super-sectional loss to Normal University

BLOOMINGTON — During two separate stints as the Herscher girls soccer coach, Chris Longtin has compiled nine regional and five sectional crowns, including three trips downstate, with the Tigers looking to make it a fourth when they visited Bloomington Central Catholic to take on Normal University in Tuesday’s IHSA Class 1A Super-Sectional matchup.

The last time the Tigers played there was a 2008 state-clincher against Central Catholic, a 3-2 win in which the Tigers hoped had left some lingering luck for the black and gold.

But while Tuesday’s super-sectional featured the same amount of total goals as that 2008 win, the 2022 match saw all five of those goals against the Tigers, putting their storybook season to an end with a 5-0 loss to the Pioneers and closing the book just a chapter prematurely for a Tigers program that had hoped to make its fifth state appearance in program history.

The loss ended the Tigers’ season with a 19-5 record and, for a trio of seniors — goalkeeper Rourke Zigrossi and midfielders Jalynn Miner and Ally Meyer — a game shy of ending their varsity careers the same way they began them as freshmen on the 2019 varsity team that finished third in Class 1A.

“I think it hit me when the clock was running down — this was it,” Meyer said. “All the late night practices, after four years, it’s over.

“Herscher is a great community, and we don’t have that many students, but that makes us closer and better for it.”

That close-knit group found itself on the ropes early, as Pioneers senior midfielder Alison Heller found the back of the net twice in the first 10 minutes. But after that, a slight adjustment to try to slow Heller began to pay dividends for Herscher.

“In the middle of the first half, [Longtin] had our outside midfielders mark [Heller],” Miner said. “When he pulled them in, it allowed our midfield to touch the ball.”

That led to some first-half chances, both off set pieces and deep runs by Katelyn Borschnack and Elise Kukuck, and while that 2-0 deficit stuck to halftime, the Tigers were starting to find some life and knew that momentum was sliding their way.

“I was proud after going down 2-0 how we just kept battling and didn’t give up,” Longtin said. “… At halftime, I said we were the better team the last 10 minutes; we were doing what we were supposed to be doing.”

That continued in the early minutes of the second half, when Kukuck made a few beautiful passes to Borschnack — a common occurrence this season — before the Pioneers’ imposing backline was able to muscle possession away.

Normal University eventually regained consistent possession on the other side of the pitch, tallying a trio of goals in the final 10 minutes to advance to Friday’s state semifinals.

By the time those last two goals were scored, both off the foot of Penny Gardner in the final seven minutes, Zigrossi couldn’t help but use the same goalkeeping gloves she’s turned away countless shots with to begin deflecting tears from her eyes.

“I had a feeling going into the second half we were just as good as them, but their defense was just really good. … I blocked that out until the last 10 minutes when it started to happen,” Zigrossi said. “I just really started to appreciate everything with this team and the lessons I’ve learned, especially with Coach Longtin.

“He’s been one of the biggest people in my life.”

The appreciation the Tigers extended to Longtin also extended to one another, particularly the now-departed seniors, a group that includes Litty Dummer, Tessa Smolkovich and Natalie Morris, in addition to the trio of Zigrossi, Miner and Meyer.

“From the beginning as a freshman through my senior year, you make the best friends you could possibly make,” Zigrossi said. “Even in the games when you’re yelling at each other, when you get off the field, everyone is behind you, and everyone supports you.

“It’s hard to leave that kind of friendship.”

But Zigrossi and Meyer alike know just because this specific group will never play another soccer game together again doesn’t mean those friendships that extend outside the sidelines will end, nor will the memories made within them.

“I’ve been so lucky over four years to play with my best friends,” Meyer said. “It’s something I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life.”

The Tigers have won at least one postseason trophy in each of the past seven seasons now (Editor’s note: there was no 2019-20 season due to COVID-19), and with more than half a dozen starters set to return next spring, including a pair of the most prolific talents in all of Class 1A in Borschnack and Kukuck, Longtin likes his chances of the Tigers continuing that streak.

“We lined up, played hard and gave it what we got, and like I told them, we have a lot to build on,” Longtin said. “We had a sectional [championship appearance] last year, super-sectional this year, and people know we’re a force to be reckoned with.”