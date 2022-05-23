ROUNDUP: Milford baseball tops Grant Park for regional title

High school BASEBALL

IHSA Class 1A Milford Regional championship

Milford 9, Grant Park 0

Milford advanced to the sectional semifinals against St. Teresa at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Thomas More after winning its second straight regional championship Monday.

Max Cook went 3-for-4 with a team-high four RBIs to lead the Bearcats with the sticks. Sawyer Laffoon added a two-run home run and two runs scored.

Nick Warren contributed a double and two drawn walks for two runs scored. Warren earned the victory on mound, giving up two hits and zero runs with eight strikeouts in four innings of work. Adin Portwood and Owen Halpin chipped in one RBI apiece.

Cade Lacer went 2-for-2 with a drawn walk to lead Milford at the plate. Nolan Schneider, Keaton Lacer, Rylan Heldt and Sawyer Loitz chipped in one single each.