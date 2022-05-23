BASEBALL: Wills leads Coal City past Manteno to repeat as regional champs

MANTENO — After serving a complimentary role as a freshman on Coal City’s baseball team three years ago, Coalers senior Abram Wills saw COVID-19 rob his sophomore season and injuries hamper his limited junior season, a pair of years in which he waited to cement his own legacy in Coaler green and gold.

On Monday evening, Wills had his chance to shine when he toed the rubber for the Coalers in their IHSA Class 2A Manteno Regional championship against Manteno.

The senior fireballer recorded his fifth double-digit strikeout game of the season in a complete game that saw him have to hold off a furious late-game Manteno rally — countered by a Coalers rally — for a 10-5 win against the Panthers that gave the Coal City program its second straight regional crown and 16th in program history.

The regular season area strikeout leader (92) reached triple digits on the year with 11 more Monday, allowing three earned runs on 10 scattered hits to improve his perfect record to 8-0.

“After the past couple of years, with COVID and injuries, it’s been a battle not being able to play,” Wills said. “But it’s been great to get back on the field and get some wins for Coal City while I can.”

The Coalers’ ace had an auspicious start when he sat the Panthers down in order on six pitches to open the game and, by the time he trotted out for the second, already had a wild pitch, a Wills sacrifice fly and a Nolan Berger RBI single, a quick inning that helped allow him to finish the game off under the 115-pitch limit.

The Panthers found some momentum in the third, when Brandon White singled to open the inning and came home on Bryce Vorwald’s sacrifice fly, but the Coalers got the run back in the bottom of the frame on a Nolan Berger sacrifice fly before a three-run fourth appeared to give the Coalers, and Wills, plenty of breathing room.

But as perhaps the most thrilling Illinois Central Eight Conference rivalry in recent memory, it wouldn’t have been a Manteno-Coal City matchup without tightened margins down the stretch, something Panthers coach Matt Beckner saw his team do plenty this season, including their early response to Beecher’s 2-0 lead after half an inning in Thursday’s regional semifinal.

“It’s just one of those things where, all year, whether it was being down by five to Wilmington twice or last week against Beecher, but we’ve put together some big innings,” Beckner said. “The boys have that mentality that no matter the deficit, they can come back.”

The Panthers turned the tides and gave Wills his stiffest test of the season with a four-spot in the sixth, when they opened with back-to-back singles from Grant DeRose, Matt Gaffney and Mason Senholtz.

After an RBI walk was issued to White, Wills rebounded with a pair of strikeouts and appeared to be out of the inning, but another walk and a two-run error pulled the Panthers to within a pair at 7-5 by the time the Coalers came up in the bottom of the inning, only for the Coalers to rally back with a three-spot of their own to give Wills the comfort needed to seal the deal in the seventh.

“That was probably the closest game I’ve had in terms of having guys hit me; it was definitely the first battle I’ve had all year,” Wills said. “I just knew I had my boys to come back and hit after, and getting those runs was huge to boost the momentum right back up.”

With two outs and the bases loaded, Braden Reilly smacked a two-run single that was followed by Ashton Harvey scoring on a wild pitch to double the Panthers at 10-5, the game’s final score.

“We’ve hit some balls really well, hit home runs and done some good things, but today it was just getting it done with two strikes and guys on base,” Coalers coach Greg Wills said. “We let some things happen and did a good job of playing offensive baseball, and that was nice to see moving forward.”

Matt Gaffney singled with one out in the seventh to give Manteno slight hope, but Abram Wills came back with his final two punchouts of the night to record the last two outs and send the Coalers to the sectional round.

While not yet fully recovered from a torn ACL suffered last year, Abram Wills has immersed himself as the go-to guy on the rubber and at the plate for coach Greg Wills, as he finished the regular season a perfect 7-0 with that area-best punchout total to go along with an area-best seven home runs.

“He’s been our guy,” Greg Wills said. “... He’s a warrior and anything we do from here on, he’ll be a big part of it, both with his arm and bat.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Reilly went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run. Berger also had two hits and two RBIs. Aydan Murphey singled twice and scored three runs. Brady Best had two hits and scored. Harvey doubled, drove in a pair and scored twice. Wills added a two-bagger and an RBI.

Gaffney had a pair of hits for Manteno (22-8). White had a hit, an RBI and scored twice. Vorwald had a hit and drove in a pair, and DeRose singled and scored. Nathan Bajic doubled. Audis Edwards started for the Panthers and allowed seven runs (five earned) on six hits and five strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Coal City (19-8) will face Leo in the IHSA Class 2A Joliet Catholic Sectional semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.