BASEBALL: Reed-Custer runs into buzzsaw Joliet Catholic in regional title game

BRAIDWOOD — On the rarest occasions baseball teams routinely can make contact with the ball without it ever finding the holes within the defense.

Unfortunately for Reed-Custer, this concept proved to be true during its IHSA Class 2A Regional title game against Joliet Catholic Academy at home Monday, as the Comets were no-hit despite only totaling five strikeouts in their 10-0 loss in five innings.

“We ran into a really, really good opponent today,” Reed-Custer head coach Jake Evans said. “We knew JCA was going to be tough, and we knew we’d have to play an almost-flawless game, and while we did some things well, we didn’t play perfect tonight.”

Although the Comets started the postseason game with a quick 1-2-3 inning from the plate in the top half of the first inning, their starting pitcher, Joe Stellano, kept things even through the opening frame thanks to a clutch strikeout with runners on the corners when he fanned Trey Swiderski to end the frame.

But his squad couldn’t help him out on the offensive end, as Hilltoppers starting pitcher T.J. Schlageter continued to shut down the Comets’ offense by recording his second straight 1-2-3 inning on the bump in the second frame.

Shortly after, things took a turn for the worse for the home team in the bottom of the second, when Michael Ascencio reached second base off a defensive error by the Comets. It quickly led to a bases loaded situation after a drawn walk and a single by Brennan Luz to help set up a big inning for the Hilltoppers.

By the time the bottom half of the second inning came to a close, JCA had totaled two RBI groundouts and a two-RBI single by Jackson Cullen, all of which helped the Hilltoppers take a 4-0 lead into the third.

“Hats off to JCA because every time we made a mistake they capitalized on it,” Evans said.

Schlageter continued his dominance on the mound by forcing two more groundouts and his second of five strikeouts on the evening in the third to help retire his ninth straight Reed-Custer hitter. His ability to quickly get in and out of innings afforded his squad to quickly resume their hot streak at the plate after already having gone up four runs through three-and-a-half innings.

JCA added two more runs in the ensuing half inning by recording an RBI single by Luz and another run off a wild pitch. Trailing 6-0 without having a single runner reach first base through three innings of action, Reed-Custer finally got its first baserunner in the fourth inning, when Jake McPherson reached on an infield error with two outs.

However, it didn’t result in any momentum, as a strikeout one batter later effectively ended the inning.

“The box score is not going to reflect how we were offensively today,” Evans said. “I was proud with the way we competed, and we did square some balls up, and hats off to JCA for making the plays.”

JCA managed to score at least one run for the fourth consecutive inning by barreling three RBI singles in the fourth inning to help extend its lead to 9-0 before eventually taking the game one inning later by the 10-run rule.

As a result, Schlageter tossed a five-inning no-hitter with five strikeouts and zero walks to help the Hilltoppers claim the IHSA Class 2A Regional crown and advance to the sectional semifinals.

“For a young team, to finish the season in the regional championship game against JCA is a really good experience for us,” Evans said. “We are going to learn from it.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Stellano tossed three innings, giving up eight hits and eight runs (four earned) with two walks and two strikeouts for the Comets. Kyle Fordonski tossed 1 2/3 innings of relief action, giving up four hits and two runs (one earned) with one strikeout.