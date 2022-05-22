SOFTBALL: McNamara holds off Herscher for regional title

KANKAKEE — As Bishop McNamara softball players Anna Beckman and Kloie Cole celebrated after their IHSA Class 2A Bishop McNamara Regional championship victory against Herscher on Saturday, the two came to the realization their achievement couldn’t have been accomplished without one another.

“Without you, Kloie, we’re nothing,” Beckman told her pitcher.

“And without you, I’m nothing,” Cole retorted to her shortstop.

It was Beckman who came up with a bases-loaded, two-out double to give Cole, who tossed one of the best games of her career, extra breathing room to relieve some championship game anxiety, as the Fightin’ Irish held off the Tigers for a 5-1 victory at McNamara.

Two years removed from a spring without softball because of the COVID-19 pandemic and one year removed from a 4-2 sectional semifinal loss to Bloomington Central Catholic in which two runs were wiped off the board to a player removing her helmet before returning to the dugout, the win most importantly keeps McNamara’s (25-7) hopes of returning to state — a place Beckman and first baseman Mallory O’Connor went as freshmen — alive.

“Our years have been taken away from us pretty much, and now that I’m a senior, after being a freshman and seeing the seniors lead the team, I said that would be me some day, and now we’re here,” Beckman said.

After both Cole and Herscher freshman Anistin Hackley tossed scoreless first innings, the Irish did the first scoring of the day in the second, when freshman third baseman Teagan McCue’s RBI single and O’Connor’s two-run single gave McNamara an early 3-0 lead.

The Tigers went through the order once without a baserunner before ruining Cole’s brewing dreams at postseason perfection on a Mia Ruder leadoff single in the top of the fourth, with Ruder advancing to second a batter later on Emma Powers’ sacrifice bunt.

Senior catcher Rylie Hartman then sent a screamer to McNamara center fielder Tessa DiPietra, who earned an assist when she began a perfect relay to catcher Mal Kelly to barely nab Ruder at the plate and effectively end the Herscher threat.

“I knew I needed to get easy grounders, choppers and pop-ups, and I just tried to place the ball where [the Tigers] would do that,” Cole said. “But I’d be nothing without my defense.”

The drama intensified in the bottom of the fourth, when Irish courtesy runner Emily Vega was ejected for having a nose ring in, an IHSA rule violation pertaining to no jewelry being allowed.

Irish head coach Joe Tholl went from the third-base coaching box to the dugout, where he was by rule to remain until the game ended after the jewelry violation.

As O’Connor was being intentionally walked and assistant coach Nina Tholl was heading from first base to coach at third, Joe Tholl took a step back out to the field to say something to Nina, which led to his immediate ejection.

In the aftermath, with the bases loaded and two outs, Beckman, one of the team’s battle-tested leaders, responded with a two-run double that saw O’Connor out at third to end the inning.

Beckman noted the Irish’s tight team chemistry extended to the coaching staff, and she just had to pick up a teammate when she had the chance.

“Even without the coaches, I know all the girls have formed our chemistry and can trust each other,” Beckman said. “If one person is down, we’re all there to help them out.”

Cole certainly was tested down the stretch by a lineup that barreled its way to the Illinois Central Eight Conference this season, as Addie Whittaker opened the fifth with a double and later scored on an error, and the Tigers saw at least two runners reach base in each of the last three innings.

But Cole was able to close the door each time, despite having her routine and rhythm thrown off by the ejection of her head coach, who also called pitches. In Joe Tholl’s stead came Nina Tholl and backup catcher Danica White, who teamed up in the dugout to call the final three innings of pitches.

“There was a minute where I was a little nervous because I’m very routine-oriented and have my routine,” Cole said. “... But Danica, who’s a sophomore and [is going to] do great things as a junior and senior, [she] and Nina teamed up and called my pitches and did a phenomenal job.”

The Tigers (21-8-1) were in it until the final out, as they loaded the bases in the seventh to send cleanup hitter Alison Hassett to the plate as the tying run with two outs.

Hassett connected on a ball that initially looked like it would find grass in the outfield but landed in the glove of DiPietra in center.

“I told the girls [in the fifth] that we have three innings and to give me three rallies, and we came really close,” Herscher coach Mike Cann said. “And the way it ended, a smash off the bat of Alison Hassett with the bases loaded, everyone hates being the last out, but she just hit a line smash right around somebody.”

While she said her heart rate was much higher as a head coach than assistant coach, that flyout wrapped up an impromptu regional championship win for Nina Tholl, who was joined in replacing Joe Tholl by longtime JV coach Randy King and Alee Rashenskas, a 2013 McNamara graduate who was part of the Irish’s 2013 undefeated, state championship winning team.

“Alee’s been great,” Nina Tholl said. “Considering she played here, she gets the atmosphere and everything, but it’s just really nice to have someone at that level, to get her opinions on things and everything.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Cole allowed an earned run on eight hits and two strikeouts in a complete game. In addition to the RBI hits from McCue, O’Connor and Beckman, Grace Edwards and Grace Purcell each had hits for McNamara.

Hackley was stellar in defeat for the Tigers, allowing just five hits to go along with six walks in a complete-game effort that saw her allow three earned runs. Hartman and Whittaker each had two-hit games.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Irish will take on Coal City in the IHSA Class 2A Herscher Sectional semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.