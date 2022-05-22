GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD: Kankakee wins first team state championship in school history

CHARLESTON — Marques Lowe and the Kankakee girls track and field team know about dealing with adversity.

There was the lost season of 2020, shut down because of the pandemic. There’s the current lack of an indoor facility, which has the Kays running the school hallways or braving the elements in the preseason.

And the heaviest blow of all, the deaths of two beloved assistant coaches — Jemiya Bates and Chwan Wilson — in the past year. Bates, a former Kays standout who won six state medals from 2013-15, died of brain cancer, and Wilson died of COVID-related complications.

“It’s just been rough, you know?” Lowe said. “But we dedicated our season to them. We went to the Valentine’s Day Relays and kind of just let loose early [in the season]. From then on, we just had two angels watching over us.

“This is definitely in dedication to them.”

Kankakee had a dominant performance on a rainy Saturday at the IHSA Class 2A state finals at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Field, which resulted in a state championship.

The Kays won six events and had seven athletes earn a combined 17 medals across seven events as they piled up 74 points, 23 more than runner-up Normal U-High. It’s the first team state title in any sport for Kankakee and the Kays’ second state trophy this school year after the football team’s runner-up finish in Class 5A in November.

The breakout star was freshman Naomi Bey-Osborne, who won four titles — individually in the 200-meter dash (25.22 seconds) and 400-meter dash (56.53 s) and as the anchor of the 4-by-100-meter relay (48.35 s) and 4-by-400-meter relay (3:57.93).

The latter event, the next-to-last race of the combined three-class state meet, was held in a steady downpour that left puddles around the blue turf track.

Remarkably and under the less-than-favorable conditions, the Kays dropped more than 10 seconds from their fifth-place qualifying time.

“Whenever I have competition, I run to win,” Bey-Osborne said. “Nine times out of 10, when I have [competition], they push me. And they pushed me to run over the line faster.”

Indeed: Her 200 and 400 times were personal bests.

“Me running the 400 makes me better in the [200],” Bey-Osborne said. “In the relays, we just put it together as a team.”

The team state title didn’t surprise Bey-Osborne.

“It was in my mind like, we got this in the bag,” the freshman sensation said. “If we do what we’re supposed to do, no one can beat us.”

The Kays’ other individual champion was sophomore long jumper Na’Kyrah Cooks, who bounced back from a tough day of qualifying to win with a leap of 5.44 meters.

“I didn’t have a good prelim,” said Cooks, who went 5.05 meters as the 10th of 12 qualifiers for the finals. “My coach gave me a pep talk, and some family [did, too].”

Similar to most of the field events, the long jump was moved indoors because of weather concerns, which Cooks had no problem with.

“I feel like it’s better for me,” she said, “because there’s no wind.”

Also picking up points individually was junior Nevaeh Lowe, who took third in both the 100 12.68) and 200 (25.75). She also anchored the winning 4-by-200-meter relay (1:41.65) and ran the second leg on the first-place 400 relay.

“Our strategy is we’re running against ourselves,” Nevaeh Lowe said of the relays’ success. “We’re not worried about the other team or what they’re running.

“We always go on the track and want to PR. That’s our main focus.”

Similar to Cooks in the long jump, sophomore Aniya Lewis had a redemption story — actually, more than one. She was disqualified after an apparent third-place finish in the 400, but came back to run the second leg of the 4-by-400 relay. And all that was after recovering from a torn ACL. That injury, suffered during her freshman basketball season, sidelined her last year for track.

“I had to have confidence in myself, get rid of my brace, trust my coach, my teammates,” Lewis said.

Also contributing to the relays were three seniors: Sydney Ramsey, Saniah Stewart and Jakia Autman. Ramsey ran the third leg of the 4-by-100, the second leg of the 4-by-200 and the opening leg of the 4-by-400. Stewart led off the 4-by-100 and 4-by-200, and Autman ran the third legs of the 4-by-200 and 4-by-400.

It all added up to validation for the feeling Marques Lowe had last fall that this was a special group.

“We knew in October,” he said. “I knew that I had a few great kids ... and we were just hungry.”