SOFTBALL: Coal City stuns Beecher in extras for first regional crown since 2010

BEECHER — The last time the Coal City softball team won a regional championship, none of the players on the current roster even had finished kindergarten, and all but two of them had yet to reach preschool age.

That lack of experience might typically hinder teams playing on the big stage, as was the case for the Coalers on Friday, when they were tasked with taking on state power Beecher in the IHSA Class 2A Regional championship — a rematch of Monday’s regular-season finale the Bobcats won 10-2.

But for sophomore Abby Gagliardo, that lack of experience just meant there was nothing else to think about as she broke for home plate in the eighth inning of Friday’s title game.

“You’ve just got to go,” Gagliardo said. “This is what counts, and if you want to win a regional, you’ve just got to go.”

After her solo home run in the sixth inning sent the game to extra innings, Gagliardo also scored the go-ahead run that proved to be the game-winner on a Mia Ferrias fielder’s choice that made the Coalers 2-1 winners for their first regional championship since 2010.

“We’re super young, and we have a long way to go, but we’re going to enjoy this,” Coalers coach Rodney Monbrum said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve gotten one, so we’re going to enjoy this one.”

Facing a Bobcats program that has won seven regionals — and two state championships — since the Coalers last hoisted a regional crown during a season in which they won state gold, the visitors hung with the Bobcats throughout a contest that saw both teams display tremendous pitching in Beecher’s Abby Shepard and Coal City’s Kaitlyn Jasper and Bri Combes. The defense behind them was arguably even better, as just six of the 48 outs recorded Friday came on strikeouts, and zero errors were committed.

“Coming out on the short end doesn’t feel so good, but it was a really good game that went back and forth for the fans, they just made that one last play,” Bobcats coach Kevin Hayhurst said. “Their outfield was solid; their infield was solid; they didn’t issue many walks, and good, crisp hits were all they gave up.”

The Bobcats drew first blood in the third, when Cheyanna Stluka’s bases-loaded, no-out single drove in Caelyn Thorpe. But after Tayiah Scanlon was caught trying to score on the same play, Jasper forced a pair of pop-outs to escape the jam.

Leaving ducks on the pond became a theme for the Bobcats on Friday evening, as they stranded seven runners in scoring position.

Hayhurst said it wasn’t for a lack of good at-bats or getting the bat on the ball, just that the Coalers, particularly Ferrias in center field, made the plays they needed.

“We put the ball in play, and a lot of them were great chances, but we left a lot of runners in scoring position with less than two outs,” Hayhurst said. “We just had a tough time getting key hits.”

That pitching and defense kept it close for the Coalers, who saw Gagliardo tie the game — and swing the momentum — with one swing of the bat in the sixth inning on a laser beam that zipped past the left field foul pole and pinged the back of the soccer field’s scoreboard behind it.

“You [just have to] make your own mindset you’re going to hit; I kind of just went for it, and it just happened,” Gagliardo said. “I don’t have a routine or anything; I just go up there hoping for the best.”

The 1-1 score stuck until the top of the eighth, when Gagliardo came up with the second-biggest hit of her career, a double that hit off the fence in left after taking nearly the same trajectory as her homer.

The Bobcats then walked Kerigan Copes before Jadyn Shaw singled to load the bases for Ferrias’ fielder’s choice, a sharp grounder to shortstop Ava Olson, who knocked it down and flipped to Kylie Cook to force Copes out at third.

Shepard escaped the rest of the inning without further damage, but a Thorpe single in the eighth was as far as the Bobcats got in their attempts to tie the game back up, with a Scanlon fly out to Shaw in left field providing what Monbrum hopes is the memory of a lifetime for his girls.

“That last out, I just wanted to see all the girls’ expressions,” Monbrum said. “They might not get a day like this again, and I just hope they remember it for a long time.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Shaw had three hits to lead the Coalers (15-15), and Gagliardo and Copes had two hits apiece. Jasper allowed an earned run on six hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings, and Combes earned the win in relief after allowing four hits and a walk in 3 2/3 innings.

Cook went 3-for-4 with a double to pace Beecher (23-8). Thorpe and Stluka each had two hits. Shepard tossed all eight innings, allowing two earned runs on nine hits and two walks to go with six strikeouts.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Coalers await the winner of Saturday’s Bishop McNamara Regional championship between McNamara and Herscher. They will play the winner in the Herscher Sectional semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.