ROUNDUP: Manteno softball wins regional title; Reed-Custer baseball advances to regional title game

High school SOFTBALL

IHSA Class 2A Manteno Regional championship

Manteno 5, Seneca 4

Manteno advanced to the sectional semifinals against Pontiac at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Herscher. Alyssa Dralle drove in two runs off a double to lead the Panthers at the plate. Macy Iwanus contributed a double and a single for a run scored. Drew Hosselton went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Ava Pequette had an RBI triple. Dralle claimed the win within the circle, giving up eight hits and four earned runs in a complete-game effort to improve to 16-2 overall on the bump.

High school BASEBALL

IHSA Class 2A Reed-Custer Regional semifinals

Reed-Custer 10, Seneca 7

Reed-Custer advanced to the regional championship against Joliet Catholic at 11 a.m. Saturday at home. Joe Stellano and Colin Esparza had two hits apiece to lead the Comets offensively. Brandon Carlo and Jacob Pfeiffer added one hit each. Jake McPherson earned the win on the mound, giving up nine hits and seven runs (three earned) with 13 strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings. McPherson chipped in a grand slam at the plate.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

IHSA Class 2A Plano Sectional

Coal City finished 12th out of 15 teams with 15 team points, which was 82 points off first-place finisher Benet Academy.

Collin Dames finished second overall in shot put (14.06 m) to lead the Coalers and advance to the state finals as an individual. Christian Micetich finished third in the 300-meter hurdles with a state qualifying time of 40.55 s.

IHSA Class 1A St. Joseph-Ogden Sectional

St. Joseph-Ogden finished first overall with 87 team points. Tri-Point claimed fifth with 31 points, followed by Iroquois West in sixth (30 points) and St. Anne in a share of eighth (22 points) with Oakwood. Watseka placed 13th with nine points, and Milford finished with a share of 14th (8) with Armstrong. Central claimed 18th overall with one point.

Bobby Mogged claimed a sectional title in the 300-meter hurdles (41.08 s) to lead the Chargers. Mogged also placed second in in the 110-meter hurdles (15.40 s) to advance to the state finals.

Iroquois West’s Bryson Grant finished second overall in the 1600-meter (4:31) to advance to state as an individual. Clayton Leonard placed second in shot put (15.27 m) and third in discus (48.46 m) to also advance to state as an individual in both events for the Raiders.

Drew McTaggart finished third overall in the 3200-meter (10:46) to pace Watseka.

Milford’s Spencer Wells advanced to state as an individual by claiming second in the high jump (1.85 m).

Reece Curtis claimed sectional championships in both the 100-meter (11.28 s) and 400-meter (52.38) dashes to lead St. Anne.

Hunter Davis finished sixth overall in the 3200-meter (11:34.68) to pace the Comets.