ROUNDUP: Multiple area boys track and field teams secure bids to state

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

IHSA Class 1A Seneca Sectional

Bishop McNamara placed third overall with 53 team points, which was 32 points off this year’s sectional champion Chicago Christian. Beecher finished sixth with 37 points, and Reed-Custer claimed a share of ninth with Walther Christian (25 points). Rounding out the rest of the local area was Dwight in 13th (14), Peotone in 15th (11), Wilmington in 17th (5) and Momence in 19th (1).

Tony Phillips claimed sectional titles in both the 100-meter (10.97 s) and 200-meter (22.16 s) dashes to lead McNamara. Jaydon Wright, Alan Smith, Sam Munsterman and Phillips also won a sectional crown in the 4-by-200-meter relay (1:32.92). The same foursome also secured a bid to state with a second-place finish in the 4-by-100-meter relay (44.12 s). Christian Provost rounded out the Irish’s state qualifiers with a second-place finish in the 3200-meter (11:01.43).

Aidan Ward won a sectional title in the 800-meter (2:06.19) to lead the Bobcats. Russell Ward added a sectional championship victory in the 1600-meter (4:49.39). Hayden Kettman chipped in the final sectional title with a first-place finish in discus (40.52 m). Ashton Kraus, Ryan Gayton, Russell Ward and Aidan Ward placed second overall in the 4-by-800-meter relay (9:21.98) to secure a bid to the state finals.

Vander Dransfeldt claimed the only sectional championship victory for the Comets by finishing first overall in pole vault (3.71 m).

Austin Burkhardt, Carter Butterbrodt, Jack Duffy and Samuel Edwards placed second in the 4-by-400-meter relay (3:36.79) to secure Dwight’s only bid to state.

Jahvonne Rolle led the Blue Devils with a third-place finish in discus (38.30 m). Hunter Ospavicious led Wilmington with a fifth-place finish in the 400-meter (54.80 s). Anthony Martinez paced Momence with a sixth-place finish in the triple jump (11.96 m).

IHSA Class 3A Thornton Sectional

Bradley-Bourbonnais finished sixth overall with 44 team points, which was 69 points off the sectional champions Homewood-Flossmoor.

The Boilermakers’ 4-by-400-meter relay team claimed a sectional title with a first-place finish of 3:26.20 to advance to state. Its 4-by-800 relay team also qualified for state with a second-place finish (8:16.27). Jeremiah Lanum finished second overall in the 1600-meter (4:31.38) to secure a bid to the state finals as an individual. BBCHS’ 4-by-100-meter relay team also qualified for state with a third-place finish (42.71 s).

High school SOFTBALL

IHSA Class 1A Dwight Regional semifinals

Woodland 8, Dwight 5

Dwight concluded the season with a 12-12 overall record after suffering a three-run loss to Woodland. Erin Anderson led the Trojans with three singles, one run scored and an RBI. Rachel Heath had a double and a single for a team-high two RBIs. Jordan Schultz contributed two hits, including a double for two runs scored. Samantha Harsh chipped in an RBI double.