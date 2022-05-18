BOYS TRACK AND FIELD: Kankakee wins first-ever sectional title; Herscher takes second

Last season, the Kankakee boys track and field team got a little taste of gold by claiming its first-ever relay state title (4x200-meter) and first state championship of any kind since 1958 for the boys program in Charleston in June.

Fast forward about one year later, and the Kays are more motivated than ever to not only outdo their 2021 performance at the state finals but to also try to claim their first state trophy as a team after winning the IHSA Class 2A Kankakee Sectional championship Wednesday with a first-place team score of 131 team points.

“The expectation is that we bring home a team trophy at state this year,” Kankakee head coach Marques Lowe said. “That is the expectation, and anything short of that I’m going to be disappointed, but at the end of it, it’s been one amazing year for Kankakee track and field.

“I’m super excited [about] what we can do and where we could go from here.”

Similar to Kankakee’s girls team, which won its first-ever sectional championship in program history last week, the boys team secured its first-ever sectional title by edging second-place finisher Herscher by 27 team points during the 11-team meet at Kankakee.

“I guess that hometown magic worked for us,” Lowe said.

The Kays will have a total of eight student-athletes who will make the trip to this year’s state finals. Each of them will compete in a multitude of events after securing five individual victories and three relay wins, as well as claiming two second-place finishes and one qualifying standard time with a third-place finish.

Jayon Morrow finished sectionals as Kankakee’s most decorated winner by placing first overall in the 200-meter (21.84 s) and 400-meter (49.60 s) dashes and second in the 100-meter dash (10.97 s). He also added a first-place finish in the 4-by-100-meter relay (42.78 s) with teammates Tyrice Bender, Nahzir Hill and Jyaire Hill.

“Morrow wants to win the triple crown in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes at state,” Lowe said. “He qualified in all three events, being a sectional champion in the 400-meter and the 200-meter and finishing second in the 100-meter, and so I wouldn’t bet against him with me training him.”

The Kays also claimed individual sectional championships in the long jump (Nahzir Hill, 6.98 m), 110-meter hurdles (Nickolos Hall, 15.71 s) and 300-meter hurdles (Jalen Townsend, 41.65 s). In addition, Aarion Brown, Jyaire Hill, Nahzir Hill and Townsend earned a relay sectional title in the 4-by-200-meter relay (1:29.83), and Zyheir Breaux, Bender, Brown and Townsend chipped in Kankakee’s final sectional title in the 4-by-400-meter relay (3:28.59).

Outside of the eight sectional championship victories, Kankakee also had two of its student-athletes qualify for state by taking second place or finishing with a state qualifying time. Jyaire Hill will compete at state in both the 200-meter dash (22.21 s) and long jump (6.65 m) after placing second and third respectively. Morrow also will compete in the state finals in the 100-meter dash (10.97 s) after claiming second overall at sectionals.

<strong>Herscher’s Drew Rogers leads a pack of Tigers headed to state</strong>

Whether it be in cross country or track and field, Herscher long distance runner Drew Rogers has made it a routine during the past three seasons to make the trip to the state finals, and his final season will be no exception.

Coming off two IHSA Class 2A state championships in the 1600-meter and 3200-meter distance races during his junior year last season, Rogers looks to be back full-force after recovering from a stress fracture in his foot after claiming sectional championship wins in both distance races at Kankakee.

Rogers placed first overall in the 1600-meter (4:25.06) and 3200-meter (9:06.31) at this year’s sectionals, which will afford him the chance to possibly claim his fourth and fifth track and field state championships later this month.

“I think it would be super cool to possibly win my fourth and fifth state championships in track and field this season,” Rogers said. “It would mean so much If I was able to double back in the 1600 and 3200 again like I did last season, but it will definitely be really challenging.”

The Tigers also will be sending five more student-athletes to this year’s state finals after claiming second or better in five events.

Ben Morgan punched his ticket with a first-place finish in the high jump (1.87 m) and a second-place finish in the 800-meter (2:06.03). He also claimed a sectional relay championship with teammates Connor Overacker, Thomas Morgan and Rogers in the 4-by-800-meter relay (8:48.64).

Travis Jones added a sectional title in discus (39.78 m), and Lance Johnson claimed second overall in shot put (13.74 m) to also receive state bids.

Manteno also competed in the Kankakee sectional, placing 11th overall with eight team points.

Ethan Godsey and Damian Alsup both paced the Panthers with fourth-place finishes in the triple jump and discus competitions, respectively. Godsey jumped 6.13 meters in the long jump, and Alsup tossed 33.54 meters in discus.