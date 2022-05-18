BASKETBALL: Three former area hoopers take their talents to TBL

Most student-athletes who are skilled enough to play college sports tend to be forced to call it a career once it comes time to graduate. A selected few from the area are able to take their dreams to the next level and play professionally.

For example, 2008 Bishop McNamara graduate Mike Gilbert, 2014 BBCHS graduate LJ Harris and 2016 Bishop McNamara graduate Kevin “KJ” King are living out their dreams of playing professional basketball in The Basketball League.

Founded in 2017, the TBL is a men’s professional basketball league that’s dedicated to delivering a world class professional basketball experience to the local community, fans and business partners. It consists of more than 40 teams located throughout the United States and has players from all levels, including players from NCAA Division 1 through Division 3 Schools looking to start their professional careers, players who have played overseas and even former NBA players who want to extend their careers.

Harris has been promoted to the San Diego Sharks’ starting point guard after shooting 40 percent from the field and averaging 8.2 points, 0.7 steals, 0.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game through 19 regular season games. The 26 year-old’s ability to work himself into a starting role is in part because of the rise of his mental game.

“Playing in the TBL has helped me instinctively,” Harris said. “I feel like my I.Q. has risen, and it’s made me think about my shot selection a lot because I can’t really overpower guys since everybody is all grown. I also feel like I’ve become a way better passer as far as knowing what is the correct pass to make.”

Although the Sharks’ point guard already had made his mark by getting a starting role in the TBL during his rookie campaign, Harris eventually plans to try to take his talents even further by trying to make an NBA roster by the time he turns 30.

“I’m just taking this as my first couple of steps playing as a professional basketball player,” Harris said. “I’m hoping for myself to be going overseas in the next couple of years and then, hopefully, fall into a NBA roster before the time I’m 30 years old.”

Harris’ teammate, Gilbert, hasn’t had the same success because of a left foot injury, which he happened in training camp. The 32 year-old shooting guard suffered a plantar fasciitis injury that has forced him to rehab during the first two-and-a-half months of the regular season.

“Being hurt for the first half of the season was definitely mentally challenging because I got hurt during training camp and have had to go to rehab, which is mentally challenging, but it’s been cool to see the competition and do kids camps” Gilbert said. “... It’s fun just getting better at basketball and having the opportunity to play the sport that I love.”

Despite not yet having a chance to get any in-game action during the first half of his rookie season in the TBL, Gilbert has previous experience playing in semi-professional basketball leagues such as the American Basketball Association, Independent Basketball Association and Elite Basketball League amongst others, all in which he was quickly recognized as an elite sharpshooters from beyond the arc.

“Playing in the TBL is different from other leagues that I’ve played in because the competition is definitely a step up from the other leagues,” Gilbert said. “We [have] guys who played overseas, high-level Division I basketball and some former NBA G League players, and so there’s some legit competition in the TBL.”

Gilbert has healed from his foot injury and will be available to play for the remainder of the regular season if called upon. The San Diego Sharks are 6-14 overall and sit fourth in the West Division standings.

Similar to Gilbert, King still is trying to find himself as a point guard for the Medora Timberjacks. The 24-year-old is averaging 2.3 points and 0.5 assists per game through 20 games this season during his rookie campaign off the bench.

“My favorite part about playing in the TBL is having the ability to travel and play against some of the best talent in the United States,” King said.

The TBL also featured another former local student-athlete, 2019 Kankakee graduate TJ Wicks, who played for the Tallahassee Southern Kings before he left the team a few weeks ago. In 14 games played for the Southern Kings, Wicks had averaged 3.5 points and 2.9 rebounds per game on 51.4 percent shooting from the field.