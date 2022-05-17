ROUNDUP: Kankakee boys tennis tops BBCHS; Kays' Harris no-hits Manteno in baseball

BOYS TENNIS

Kankakee 4, BBCHS 1

Kankakee’s Brody Longtin improved to 17-0 in singles play with a straight-set victory to help lead the Kays. James Bretzlaff added a 6-2,6-3, singles win. Jimmy Avalos/Drake McPhail and Alec Toronjo/Zach Boudreau chipped in two straight-set doubles victories.

No individual stats were available for BBCHS.

High school BASEBALL

Kankakee 7, Manteno 0

Jairus Harris tossed a no-hitter with nine strikeouts to lead the Kays. Camden Kearney had three hits, including a home run for a team-high four RBIs to pace Kankakee offensively. Camden Lonberger and Christian Whalum added two hits apiece. Jason Moore contributed two singles and a drawn walk for two runs scored.

No individual stats were available for Manteno.

High school SOFTBALL

IHSA Class 1A Milford Regional semifinals

Fisher 7, Milford-Cissna Park 4

Emmaleah Marshino drove in two runs off a single to lead the Bearcats. Abby Storm went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and Brynlee Wright contributed a single.

IHSA Class 1A LeRoy Regional semifinals

Blue Ridge 10, Watseka 8

The Warriors appeared as if they got a game-winning solo home run off the bat of Brianna Denault in the sixth inning, but a three-run rally with two outs in the seventh gave Blue Ridge a dramatic victory. Denault added an RBI double and scored an additional run. Natalie Petersen had a pair of hits with two RBIs and a run. Allie Hoy singled twice and scored twice, and Jasmine Essington went 1-for-4 with two RBIs.

IHSA Class 1A Dwight Regional semifinals

Serena 17, Grant Park 0 (4 innings)

The Huskers scored at least four runs in every inning to put an end to the Dragons’ season. Brooke Veldhuizen and Ava Desiderio each had hits for Grant Park.

IHSA Class 2A Bishop McNamara Regional semifinals

Bishop McNamara 9, Hoopeston 1

The Fightin’ Irish will play for a regional title against either Herscher or Central on Saturday after Kloie Cole’s stellar effort Tuesday. Cole tossed a complete game, allowing an earned run on four hits while piling up 11 strikeouts. Teagan McCue went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI. Grace Edwards and Natalie Prairie each had two hits and two runs apiece, and Edwards also had an RBI. Mallory O’Connor had two hits and an RBI. Grace Purcell had a two-run single and scored.

IHSA Class 2A Beecher Regional semifinals

Beecher 7, Noble-Butler 0 (forfeit)

The Bobcats advanced to the regional title game Friday because of forfeit, as Noble-Butler did not field a softball team this season. Beecher will play either Coal City or Chicago Christian.

GIRLS SOCCER

IHSA Class 3A Pekin Regional semifinals

Bradley-Bourbonnais 1, Pekin 0

Sophia DeCarlo’s goal, assisted by Gianna Basile, lifted the Boilermakers into the regional championship at 10 a.m. Saturday.