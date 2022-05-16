ROUNDUP: Watseka baseball advances to regional semifinals; Dwight's Harsh perfect in softball regionals

High school BASEBALL

IHSA Class 1A Regional quarterfinals

Watseka 16, Grace Christian 1 (5 innings)

With Watseka’s win against Grace Christian, the Warriors advance to the regional semifinals against Milford at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Milford. Ty Berry led the Warriors’ offense with a three-run homer and a two-RBI single. Jace Naese went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, four RBIs and two runs scored. Conner M. Bell went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs. Davincci Lane earned the win on the bump, giving up three hits and one earned run with nine strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Caleb Dandurand went 2-for-3 with a run scored to lead the Crusaders in their final game of the 2022 season. Miles Schaafsma contributed a single in two plate appearances.

Dwight 10, Ridgeview 9

Dwight advanced to the regional semifinals against Roanoke-Benson at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Roanoke. Luke Gallet recorded two doubles for three RBIs and two runs scored to help lead the Trojans at the plate. Dillon Sarff went 2-for-3 with a drawn walk for three runs scored. Dawson Carr chipped in an RBI triple. Terry Wilkey claimed the win on the bump, giving up seven hits and seven runs (zero earned) with eight strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings of work.

IHSA Class 2A Regional quarterfinals

Peotone 5, Bishop McNamara 4

Peotone advanced to the regional semifinals against Coal City at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Manteno after scoring in the seventh on Kade Hupe’s RBI groundout in the seventh inning. Brock Krska went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored to lead the Blue Devils at the plate. Tyler Hendricker drove in two runs off two singles. Connor Janik went 2-for-4 with a solo home run. Thomas Lynch claimed the win on the mound, giving up three hits and zero runs in two innings in relief.

Jaxson Roberts went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored to lead the Irish. Caden Martin had an RBI double, and Levi Croswell chipped in a double.

Wilmington 10, Herscher 0 (5 innings)

Wilmington advanced to the regional semifinals against Joliet Catholic at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Reed-Custer. Jack Friddle led the Wildcats with three hits, including a home run and a triple for two RBIs and two runs scored. Dom Dingillo added a double and a single for two RBIs and one run scored. Cade McCubbin went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Kaden Humphries tossed five innings, giving up two hits and zero runs with 12 strikeouts to help earn the win on the mound.

Cody Lunsford and Tyler Murray recorded one single each to help total all the the Tigers’ hits on the evening.

Beecher 6, Momence 1

Beecher advanced to the regional semifinals against Manteno at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Manteno. Cameron Paulmeier ripped two doubles for two RBIs to help lead the Bobcats at the plate. David Arroyo added two singles for an RBI and two runs scored. Jacob Graniczny chipped in an RBI triple. Aj Snell picked up the victory on the bump, giving up three hits and one earned run in seven innings pitched.

No individual stats were available for Momence.

Central 12, Hoopeston 5

Central advanced to the regional semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against Bismarck-Henning at Hoopeston. Carson Turner smacked three singles for two RBIs and a run scored to help lead the Comets. Luke Shoven recorded a triple and a drawn walk for a team-high four RBIs. Matthew Luhrsen added an RBI triple for a run scored. Nick Krueger tossed a complete game, giving up nine hits and five runs (two earned) with eight strikeouts to help claim the victory on the mound.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7, Iroquois West 4

No individual stats were available for the Raiders.

Regular Season Games

Kankakee 19, Bloom 0 (4 innings)

Ty Alderson went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Kays with the sticks. Jacob Zubrys added three hits for three RBIs and two runs scored. Camden Kearney went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Jaeden Harris claimed the win on the bump, giving up zero hits and zero runs with four strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings of work.

Trinity 11, Covenant Christian 1 (5 innings)

Caleb Kendregan collected two hits, including a double for two RBIs to help lead the Eagles. Clay Gadbois added an RBI triple and Gage Fann went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Fann picked up the win on the mound, giving up two hits and one unearned run with 11 strikeouts in five innings of work. Trent Schultz had two singles for an RBI and a run scored.

Reed-Custer 8, El Paso-Gridley 3

Colin Esparza led the Comets with three hits. Brandon Carlo had two hits and Jake McPherson smacked a three-run homer. McPherson also claimed the win on the mound, striking out three in two scoreless innings of relief action.

High school SOFTBALL

IHSA Class 1A Regional quarterfinals

Dwight 18, Grace Christian 0 (4 innings)

Dwight advanced to the regional semifinals against Woodland at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at home. Samantha Harsh tossed a four-inning perfect game with nine strikeouts to help lead the Trojans. Erin Anderson drove in a team-high six runs off two triples. Alexis Thetard went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a drawn walk. Maci Johnson and Rachel Heath contributed two hits apiece.

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.

Milford-Cissna Park 15, Donovan 0 (4 innings)

Milford-Cissna Park advanced to the regional semifinals against Fisher at 4:30 p.m. today at Milford. Brynlee Wright went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run to lead the Bearcats offensively. Emmaleah Marshino went 1-for-3 with two RBIs, and Hannah Coleman went 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Kirstyn Lucht threw a four-inning no-hitter with five strikeouts to earn the win on the mound.

No individual stats were available for Donovan.

Grant Park 11, St. Anne 3

Grant Park advanced to the regional semifinals against Serena at 4:30 p.m. today at Dwight. No individual stats were available for the Dragons.

Erica Sirois went 2-for-3 at the plate to help lead the Cardinals.

St. Thomas More 17, Tri-Point 0

No individual stats were available for the Chargers.

IHSA Class 2A Regional quarterfinals

Wilmington 15, Momence 0 (3 innings)

Wilmington advanced to the regional semifinals against Manteno at 4:30 p.m. today in Manteno. Abby Pitts went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored to help lead the Wildcats. Jessica Castle contributed a double and a single for three RBIs and a run scored. Grace Burkey drove in two runs off two doubles for two runs scored. Olivia Hansen grabbed the win within the circle, giving up zero hits and one walk in three innings.

Aubrey Ogibovic went 0-1 with a drawn walk to lead Momence at the plate.

Peotone 14, Reed-Custer 7

Peotone advanced to the regional semifinals against Seneca at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Manteno. Mackenzie Strough went 2-for-2 with three drawn walks and two RBIs to lead the Blue Devils. Alyssa Pasch had two singles and two RBIs. Mady Kibelkis went 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored. Ashley Veltman tossed three and 2/3 innings, giving up two hits and zero runs with two strikeouts.

Mya Beard went 3-for-4 with a run scored to lead the Comets. Halie LaGrange added two doubles for two RBIs and a run scored. Addison Hartman went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Hoopeston 10, Iroquois West 0 (5 innings)

Lily Garcia and Abby Kraft collected one single each to help total all of the Raiders hits.

REGULAR SEASON

Bradley-Bourbonnais 7, Lincoln-Way West 5

BBCHS outscored LWW 5-2 between the fifth and seventh innings to help secure the comeback victory. Natalie Johnson went 2-for-3 with a home run and team-high three RBIs to lead the Boilermakers. Ellie Haggard added a home run and a double for two RBIs and two runs scored. Libby Spaulding and Kassidy Embry each went 2-for-4 at the plate. Spaulding also claimed the win within the circle, giving up seven hits and five earned runs with nine strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Beecher 10, Coal City 2

Kylie Cook went 4-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored to help lead the Bobcats’ offense. Cheyanna Stluka added a double and a single for an RBI and two runs scored. Tayiah Scanlan had three singles for two RBIs and two runs scored. Cynthia Hon earned the victory on the mound, giving up six hits and two earned runs in four innings.

Kerigan Copes went 2-for-4 with two singles to lead the Coalers. Mia Ferrias recorded a double and a single. Peyton Gibson chipped in a single for a run scored.

Trinity 24, Hammond Academy of Science and Technology 0 (5 innings)

Paige Brands led the Eagles with three hits. Ashlynn Massey had two hits and five RBIs. Chloe Brands and Sophie Kirkpatrick collected two hits apiece. Knieley Smith allowed two hits and zero runs with 13 strikeouts to earn the victory on the mound in a complete-game effort.