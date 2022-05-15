ROUNDUP: BBCHS softball sweeps Coal City; Manteno baseball walks-off BBCHS

SOFTBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 15, Coal City 0 (5 innings)

Ellie Haggard led the Boilermakers with three hits, including two homeruns for a team-high five RBIs. Emmie Longtin went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Kassidy Embry had two doubles and a single for three RBIs and three runs scored. Kiersten Martin went 2-for-3 with three runs scored. Libby Spaulding claimed the win within the circle, giving up five hits and zero runs over five innings.

Makayla Henline led the Coalers with two singles in three plate appearances. Abby Gagliardo and Makenzie Henline had one single each. Bri Combes chipped in a double.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 12, Coal City 3

Ellie Haggard drove in a team-high four runs off two hits, including a homerun to help lead BBCHS. Libby Spaulding contributed a homerun, double, and a single for two RBIs and a run scored. Bella Pusateri and Emmie Longtin collected four hits each. Liberty Rivard and Brooklyn Billings chipped in solo homeruns. Rivard also grabbed the win on the mound, giving up six hits and three earned runs over seven innings.

Peyton Gibson, Mia Ferrias, and Elliana Allen each had RBI singles to lead the Coalers.

Newark 9, Central 1

Alana Gray went 1-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Comets. Ella White contributed a drawn walk.

Ottawa 2, Dwight 0 (10 innings)

Jordan Schultz and Samantha Harsh collected two singles each to help lead the Trojans. Rachel Heath and Alexis Thetard chipped in one single apiece.

ICC Tournament

Trinity 10, Parkview Christian 3

Paige Brands and Tori Wells each had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Eagles. Kneiley Smith gave up five hits and two earned runs with 13 strikeouts to help secure the win on the mound in a complete game effort.

Calumet Christian 5, Trinity 0

Paige Brands and Elena Shold had one hit apiece to lead the Eagles.

Spring Classic Rockridge Tournament

Manteno 15, Argenta-Oreana 0 (3 innings)

Macy Iwanus went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Panthers. Avery Osborn had two doubles and a single for a team-high four RBIs. Alyssa Dralle went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Iwanus grabbed the win on the mound, giving up four hits and zero runs over three innings.

Manteno 5, Mercer County 2 (6 innings)

Alyssa Dralle collected three hits, including two doubles for an RBI to help lead Manteno. Drew Hosselton had an RBI double and Macy Iwanus went 2-for-3 with a a run scored. Ava Peterson earned the victory on the mound, giving up four hits and one earned runs over 4 and 1/3 innings.

BASEBALL

Manteno 6, Bradley-Bourbonnais 5 (8 innings)

Mason Senholtz recorded a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eight frame to help lead the Panthers. B White had two singles and a drawn walk for two runs scored. Wes Dwyer chipped in an RBI single. A Edwards claimed the win on the bump, giving up three hits and zero runs over three innings.

Cal Darling went 3-for-4 with an RBI to lead BBCHS. Brock Spaulding had two singles for an RBI and two runs scored. Spencer Boudreau had an RBI single.

Calumet Christian 7, Trinity 4

Caleb Kendregan smacked a triple and a single for two runs scored to help lead the Crusaders at the plate. Trent Schultz had a two RBI single and Gage Fann chipped in a single for a run scored.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Tony Thorsen Invitational

St. Anne claimed first overall out of the eight team meet with a first-place finish of 122 team points. Dwight claimed second with 93 points, followed by Coal City (3rd, 68 points), Milford (4th, 56), Bishop McNamara (5th, 54), Momence (6th, 51), and Beecher (8th, 24).

Reece Curtis swept the 200-meter (23.25 s) and 400-meter (53.34 s) dashes to lead the Cardinals.

Tristian Chambers led the Trojans with a first-place finish in the 1600-meter (5:02.96). Ayden Roff, Tristan Larkin, Carter Butterbrodt, and Austin Burkhardt finished first overall in the 4-by-400-meter relay (3:50.41). Frank Lasser, Owen Woods, Cade Cory, and Shawn Romanetto added a victory in the 4-by-800-meter relay (11:49.85). Gabe Seabert won discus (35.33 m) and Jack Duffy chipped in a win in the long jump (5.75 m).

Keaton Stroner grabbed a victory in the 800-meter (2:16.62) to help lead the Coalers. Christian Micetich added a first-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles (42.30 s). Collin Dames claimed first overall in shot put (13.20 m).

Spencer Wells led Milford with victories in both the high jump (1.88 m) and 110-meter hurdles (16.80 s). Maverick Grace finished first in the 3200-meter (12:07.61).

Tony Phillips dashed his way to first-place in the 100-meter (11.00 s) to lead the Fightin’ Irish. Phillips, Alan Smith, Jaydon Wright, and Sam Munsterman added a victory in the 4-by-100-meter relay (45.24 s). Parker Wolfe, Wright, Phillips, and Smith won the 4-by-200-meter relay (1:34.08).

Anthony Martinez won the triple jump (11.98 m) to help lead the Redskins.

Hayden Kettman finished second in both the shot put (12.07 m) and discus (34.28 m) events to help lead Beecher.