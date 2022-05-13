ROUNDUP: Kankakee boys tennis wins Southland; BBCHS boys track and field takes second at SWSC meet

By Daily Journal staff report

BOYS TENNIS

Southland Athletic Conference Meet

Kankakee was crowned champions of the Southland Athletic Conference Thursday, as the Kays’ 20 points narrowly topped Thornwood’s 18 points. Brody Longtin continued his perfect season, improving to 16-0 on the year by winning first place in singles. Colton O’Connor finished fourth in singles play. The Kays also had three doubles teams finish in the top five — Harrison Belka and David Gutierrez took second, Zachary Boudreau and Alec Toronjo finished third, and Jimmy Avalos and Drake McPhail finished fifth. Kankakee is 13-1 on the season.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

IHSA Class 1A Seneca Sectional

Wilmington’s Kate McCann is headed back to state in three events after earning a first-place finish in the 200-meter dash (27.20 s), a second-place finish in the 100-meter dash (13.07 s) and a third-place finish in the long jump (5.43 m).

Reed-Custer’s Zoe Hassett is also state-bound after her second-place finish in the 400-meter dash (1:01.52).

Beecher’s Sydney Bonham will also run at next weekend’s finals at Eastern Illinois University after taking second in the 800-meter run (2:27.20).

Momence’s top finisher on the day was Endya Hayes, who took third in the 200-meter dash (27.65 s). Terryn Scott’s fourth-place finish in the shot put (9.00 m) was the top finish for Peotone.

IHSA Class 1A El Paso-Gridley Sectional

Bishop McNamara’s Shelby Corbett was the lone area athlete to advance from Thursday’s deep sectional at El-Paso Gridley, where the senior hurdler qualified for the finals after finishing second in the 300-meter hurdles (49.64 s).

Central’s top finish of the evening came courtesy of Laney Bottorf and her fifth-place finish in the triple jump (9.28 m). Dwight’s Kassy Kodat finished fifth in the 100-meter hurdles (17.84 s). Dakotah Parr earned a seventh-place finish for St. Anne in the 1600-meter run (6:29.51). Tri-Point’s 4x400-meter relay team of Rosmond Prisock, Katelyn Poe, Alli Schuette and Lainey Bertrand took sixth (4:43.45), the same position Bertrand finished in the 300-meter hurdles (53.85 s).

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

SouthWest Suburban Conference Meet

Bradley-Bourbonnais finished second in the SWSC Red Division and third overall in the 10-team conference meet with a total of 102 team points. It was 22.5 points less than first-place finisher Homewood Flossmoor. BBCHS had four individual conference champions. Nathan Domont was named all-conference in both the 100-meter (10.86 s, 3rd) and 200-meter (22.90 s, 1st) dashes. Jeremiah Lanum claimed all-conference honors with a first-place finish in the 3200-meter (10:04.00). Josiah Jones added a conference championship victory with a fifth-place finish in the 800-meter (2:03.00). Neal May, Josiah Jones, Ebenezer Gideon and Tyran Bender also set a new school-record in the 4x400- meter relay with a first-place time of 3 minutes and 24.42 seconds to help earn the final Boilermakers all-conference championship.

BASEBALL

Bishop McNamara 2, Immaculate Conception 1

Levi Croswell recorded a solo home run to lead the Irish. Jaxson Roberts had a double and a run scored, and Nolan Czako contributed two singles. Landon Provost claimed the victory on the bump, giving up three hits and one earned run over four innings.

Central 12, Grace Christian 0 (6 innings)

Luke Shoven went 2-for-4 with a home run to lead the Comets at the plate. Gavin McKee drove in two runs off a double for a run scored. Michael Hess claimed the win on the bump, giving up three hits and zero runs with one walk over four innings. Zach McGuirt went 2-for-3 with two singles to lead the Crusaders. Sashko Robertson and Myles Brouillet had one hit each.

Streator 11, Coal City 9

In what was a battle for the Illinois Central Eight Conference title, the Coalers rallied furiously with four runs in the top of the seventh but saw that rally end just short of what would have been a comeback for the ages. Ashton Harvey homered and doubled, totaling a pair of RBIs in the process. Abram Wills had three hits, two of them doubles, and scored. Derek Carlson also had a three-hit day and scored.

Beecher 12, Momence 2 (5 innings)

Duane Doss had two singles and a run scored to lead the Bobcats at the plate. Cameron Paulmeier had a two RBI double for a run scored. Caden Gilva had a team-high three RBIs off a single and a double. Bryce Stout earned the win on the bump, striking out seven while surrendering just four hits and one earned run over a complete-game effort. No individual stats were available for Momence.

Illinois Lutheran 9, St. Anne-Donovan 8

Dalton Anderson went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored to lead the Cardinals. Ryan Sirois added two hits with a run scored.

Milford 14, Armstrong 4 (6 innings)

Sawyer Laffoon went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and four RBIs to lead the Bearcats. Nick Warren drove in four runs off two singles. Adin Portwood had a two RBI double. Payton Harwood grabbed the win on the bump, giving up five hits and three runs (one earned) over four innings.

Providence 6, Reed-Custer 0

Connor Esparza and Joe Bembenek had one hit each to lead the Comets.

Wilmington 19, Lisle 10

Jacob Friddle had two homers and two singles for seven RBIs and three runs scored to help lead the Wildcats. Lucas Rink had four hits, including a double for four RBIs and three runs scored. Kyle Farrell went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and four runs scored. Cade McCubbin earned the victory on the bump, giving up seven hits and 10 runs (six earned) over five innings pitched.

G-SW 10, Grant Park 2

Blake Patterson went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored to lead the Panthers at the plate. Dane Halpin drove in three runs off a single. Cale Halpin went 1-for-3 with two runs scored, one RBI and a drawn walk. Blake Huston grabbed the win on the rubber, giving up five hits and one earned run over seven innings of work. No individual stats were available for the Dragons.

Trinity 15, Christian Liberty Academy 0 (3 innings)

Clay Gadbois and Gage Fann each went 2-for-3 with three RBIs each to lead the Eagles. Maximus Dickerson went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Caleb Kendregan drove in two runs off two singles. Gadbois also earned the win on the mound, giving up two hits and zero runs over three innings.

SOFTBALL

Herscher 10, Central 0 (5 innings)

Herscher improved to 19-7-1 on the season. Emma Powers smacked a solo home run to lead the Tigers at the plate. Rylie Hartman drove in two runs off a single. Mia Ruder went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Zoey Fleischauer claimed the win within the circle, giving up zero hits and zero runs over three innings. Katherine Winkel recorded a single to help total all of the Comets’ hits against the Tigers.

Manteno 18, Wilmington 3

Macy Iwanus led Manteno with two hits, two runs scored and three RBIs. Drew Hosselton had multiple hits, including a double for two RBIs. Sys Sosnowski went 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored. Alyssa Dralle improved to 13-2 on the mound, giving up two hits and two earned runs over three innings of work. Jenna Jackson and Jaylee Mills collected two singles each to help lead the Wildcats. Jessica Castle had an RBI single, and Olivia Hansen recorded a single and a drawn walk.

Morris 7, Coal City 2

Makayla Henline contributed a triple and a run scored to lead the Coalers. Abby Gagliardo had an RBI single and Makenzie Henline went 1-for-3.

Dwight 9, Putnam County 1

Alexis Thetard went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs to led the Trojans. Samantha Harsh had a double, and Rachel Heath went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Megan Livingston went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Harsh picked up the win in a complete-game effort, giving up eight hits and one earned run with two strikeouts.

Oakwood 8, Milford 7

Abby Storm drove in four RBIs off three hits, including a double and a triple to help lead Milford’s offense. Emmaleah Marshino went 3-for-4 with a home run to help total two RBIs.

Milford 6, Armstrong 4

Emmaleah Marshino recorded two triples for an RBI to help lead Milford at the plate. Brynlee Wright went 2-for-3 with an RBI, which was one more hit than teammate Lydia Perez. Kirstyn Lucht claimed the win on the mound, giving up seven hits and four earned runs with nine strikeouts over seven innings of work.

Watseka 7, Champaign Central 1

Sydney McTaggart went 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored to lead the Warriors at the plate. Natalie Petersen barreled a solo home run, and Elizabeth Warren contributed one hit for two RBIs and a run scored. Caitlin Corzine grabbed the win within the circle, giving up six hits and two runs over seven innings.

Covenant Christian 6, Trinity 3

Tori Wells collected three hits for three RBIs to lead the Eagles.

Grant Park 7, G-SW 4

Gracie Fick went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored to lead the Dragons. Brooke Veldhuizen recorded a double, triple and home run for an RBI and four runs scored. Molly Markland collected three hits for an RBI and a run scored. Markland also claimed the victory on the mound, giving up 12 hits and four runs (two earned) over seven innings. No individual stats were available for the Panthers