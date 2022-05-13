ROUNDUP: IW's Rhodes, Milford relay headed to girls track state; Herscher softball secures ICE

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

IHSA Class 1A Salt Fork Regional

Iroquois West’s Ella Rhodes will head to the IHSA State Finals at Eastern Illinois University next weekend after taking second in the 100-meter hurdles (16.24 s).

Milford’s 4x800-meter relay team of Jasmin Cullum, Kaydence Kuester, Jahni Lavicka and Jossalin Lavicka finished second (10:47.18) to secure a trip to state.

Watseka’s best finish came via the relay team of Haven Meyer, Emily Miller, Haven Maple and Raegan Gooding, which took third in both the 4x100-meter relay (53.92 s) and 4x200-meter relay (1:54.06).

SOFTBALL

Herscher 18, Reed-Custer 8

Herscher improved to 20-7-1 overall and 13-1 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference to help claim the ICE conference championship for the second year in a row. Rylie Hartman drove in seven runs off a home run, double, and two singles to lead the Tigers at the plate. Alison Hassett went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs. Mia Ruder contributed three singles and two drawn walks for two RBIs and four runs scored. Zoey Fleischauer recorded the win within the circle, giving up six hits and four runs (two earned) over four and 1/3 innings of work. Grace Cavanaugh went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and a run scored to lead the Comets. Delaney Bruciak recorded a double and a single for three RBIs and a run scored. Sylvia Crater had a double for a run scored.

Manteno 8, Moline 7 (5 innings)

Lily Bivona’s walk-off single gave the Panthers an attention-grabbing victory Friday in the Rockridge Spring Classic. Bivona totaled two hits, two RBIs and a run. Ava Pequette went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Ava Peterson had a two-run single and also earned the complete game victory after allowing six earned runs on nine hits.

Wilmington 17, Lisle 2 (5 innings)

Jessica Castle led Wilmington by smacking a double and a single for a team-high four RBIs. Anna Liaromatis went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Abby Pitts contributed two singles for two RBIs and a run scored. Raena DelAngel drove in three runs off a double and a single. Olivia Hanson earned the victory within the circle, giving up four hits and one earned run over 4 and 2/3 innings.

Peotone 15, Horizon Science Academy 0 (4 innings)

Ashley Veltman went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Blue Devils. Emma Spagnoli had three singles for two RBIs and two runs scored. Alyssa Pasch had an RBI double. Mackenzie Strough claimed the win on the mound, giving up one hit and zero runs over two innings pitched.

Streator 3, Coal City 0

Kaitlin Jasper went 3-for-3 with three singles to lead the Coalers. Mia Ferrias chipped in a single.

Central 16, Donovan 1 (4 innings)

Alana Gray smacked a grand slam to help lead the Comets at the plate. Emilie Baker had a double for three RBIs. Amanda Luhrsen went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Ella White and Sydney Jemar each tossed two innings, giving up a combined zero hits with seven strikeouts.

No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.

St. Anne 8, Grace Christian 7

Emma Molly and Amya Stevens each went 2-for-3 to lead the Cardinals at the plate.

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.

St. Anne 22, Grace Christian 12

Erica Sirois went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple to lead the Cardinals at the plate. Ashleigh Easter went 3-for-4 with a homerun. Hayliegh Easter earned the win on the mound.

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.

BASEBALL

Coal City 13, Bradley-Bourbonnais 11 (9 innings)

Ashton Harvey went 5-for-5 with a a pair of homeruns to help total four RBIs and four runs scored to lead the Coalers at the plate. Brady Best and Aydan Murphy had two hits and one RBI apiece. Braden Reilly has a two-run homer and Abram Wills went 2-for-6 with a homerun and three RBIs. Caden Ruder picked up the win, giving up eight hits and six runs (five earned) with seven strikeouts over five and 1/3 innings.

Max Mallindine had a 3-for-5 day that included a homer, four RBIs and two runs. Brock Spaulding hit a two-run homerun and scored twice. Vernon Malone went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Cody Freitas had a two-hit day and scored. Cal Darling doubled in three runs while Naythan Mckuras also hit a two-bagger and scored.

Bishop McNamara 6, Bismarck-Henning 4 (8 innings)

Nolan Czako went 2-for-2 with a double to help total two RBIs and lead McNamara with the sticks. Jackson Mills contributed two singles for two RBIs. Mason McCue earned the win on the bump, giving up four hits and four earned runs with three strikeouts over four and 2/3 innings.

Milford 16, Hoopeston 5 (5 innings)

Milford’s win over Hoopeston helps the Bearcats conclude the regular season with a 15-8 overall record. Nicholas Warren totaled two singles and two doubles for two RBIs and four runs scored to lead Milford at the plate. Max Cook went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Nick McKinley drove in three runs off two singles. Warren earned the victory on the bump, giving up five hits and three earned runs with four strikeouts over three innings of work.

Grace Christian 10, St. Anne-Donovan 8

Caleb Dandurand barreled three doubles for two runs scored to lead the Crusaders. Miles Schaafsma drove in three runs off a double. Sashko Robertson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Dandurand pitched two scoreless innings, giving up zero hits with two strikeouts.

Anthony Blake went 2-for-4 with a team-high four RBIs to lead the Cardinals. Dalton Anderson had two hits for an RBI and two runs scored.

Morris 8, Herscher 0

Herscher’s Brock Wenzelman recorded a single for the lone Herscher hit.

Watseka 8, Danville Schlarman 7 (8 innings)

Brayden Ketchum went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored to lead the Warriors. Ty Berry had two singles for a run scored. Jace Naese went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Mitchell Galyen picked up the win on the mound, giving up three hits and four runs (one earned) over three innings of relief action.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

KCC 9, Bryant and Stratton 3 (9 innings)

Andy Onnen went 3-for-5 with two runs scored to lead the Cavaliers. Owen Jackson contributed three hits, including a homerun for three RBIs and two runs scored. Kyle Czarnecki and and Garrett Latoz had a double and a single each for two RBIs apiece. Braedan MacDonald barreled a solo homerun. Ryan Eiermann grabbed the win on the bump, giving up five hits and two earned runs with 11 strikeouts over seven innings.

KCC 13, Bryant and Stratton 3 (6 innings)

Joey Humphrey went 1-for-3 with a homerun for three RBIs and two runs scored to lead KCC at the plate. Kyle Czarnecki drove in three runs off three singles. Garrett Latoz went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and one run scored. Trent Spoon picked up the win on the mound, giving up six hits and two earned runs over five innings pitched.