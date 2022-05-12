MEN'S BASKETBALL: ONU's Gross transferring to Morehead State

In program history, the Olivet Nazarene University men’s basketball team has had plenty of NAIA all-time greats. From Ralph Hodge (1972-75) before his legendary, decades-long coaching career, to Zach Freeman (1999-02) all the way to Nic Reed (2017-20), the Tigers have seen multiple players leave lasting legacies both on and off the court.

Now, they will be adding one more to the list with senior graduate Alex Gross opting to transfer to Morehead State University, an NCAA Division I basketball program based in Morehead, Ky., for his fifth season of eligibility, which was granted by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He will continue to work toward an MDA in sports management.

“I decided to use my fifth year as another year for development,” Gross said. “I just kind of wanted a new challenge; I’ve been here at ONU for the last four years, and it was the best four years. I’m just looking to grow and try something new — a new team, culture and division level — because I want that experience.”

As a 6-foot-10 forward, Gross had accumulated numerous accolades during his time as a Tiger for the past four seasons, some of which include being named a two-time Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year (2022, 2021), a 2022 Bevo Francis finalist list for NAIA Player of the Year and a multiple CCAC First Team All-Conference member. He also ranks first all-time in program history in blocks (363), second all-time in rebounds (1,226), fourth all-time in field goals made (815) and fifth all-time in points (2,021).

Yet, even in all of his individual success, Gross said his most memorable moments are the times shared with his teammates as they reached their goals, such as recording the most wins in a single season (31) in program history this past season during his senior campaign.

“What I’ll remember most about my time at Olivet is the friendships, building a winning culture and completing a ton of the goals we had set out for ourselves every single year,” Gross said. “... I couldn’t have asked for a better four years.”

As difficult of a decision as it was for Gross to not use his last season of eligibility to suit up in the purple and gold one last time in 2023, he and ONU head coach Nick Birkey knew it was somewhat of a possibility dating back to April 2021.

“Alex and I talked around this time last year because I knew that there was going to be a decision that had to be made,” Birkey said. “... We had a conversation in April or May last year, and I said take the summer to think about it, and before the season, at the beginning of the school year, I want to have something where we’ll know you’ll either comeback for your fifth year or you’re going to be a graduate transfer somewhere else. ... Before the 2022 season, Gross basically said I think I’m going to transfer and try and play Division I or go play overseas.”

As much as Birkey would selfishly want to have his leading scorer return for his final season, he noted he could not be happier for Gross and that he surely has left his mark as a Tiger.

“Alex has had a tremendous career, and he was able to leave a legacy, which not everyone is capable of doing,” ONU head coach Nick Birkey said. “It’s obviously the points, rebounds, assists and awards, but I think his whole career we had team success. ... It’s the winningest four years in program history when it comes to win percentage, and, obviously, he was a huge factor all four of those years.”