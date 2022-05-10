ROUNDUP: Peotone, Herscher advance in girls soccer regionals; Kankakee boys track and field wins first-ever Southland title

GIRLS SOCCER

IHSA Class 1A R-C Regional semifinals

Peotone 4, Coal City 0

Madi Schroeder led Peotone with two goals and one assist. Allie Walsh and Dani Piper added one score each. Addie Grafeo chipped in an assist, and Jenna Hunter recorded six saves to help claim the shutout in the net. The Blue Devils will advance to the regional championship to play the winner of Reed-Custer/Wilmington at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Reed-Custer.

Melody Hamerla led the Coalers with nine saves in the net.

IHSA Class 1A Herscher Regional semifinals

Herscher 11, Momence 0

Herscher totaled 11 separate scores to help claim the shutout victory against the Redskins. Emma Haugen, Katelyn Borschnack, Ally Meyer, Brooke King, Jalynn Miner, Hailey Urbina, Elise Kukuck, Natalie Morris, Tessa Smolkovich, Litty Dummer and Hailey King each had one goal. Kukuck chipped in a team-high three assists, and goalkeeper Rourke Zigrossi tallied two saves in the net. Herscher will advance to the regional championship at 4:30 p.m. Friday at home, where the Tigers will face-off against the winner of today’s matchup between Manteno and Bishop McNamara.

No individual stats were available for Momence.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Southland Athletic Conference Meet

Kankakee claimed first overall out of seven teams with 148 team points to help claim its first-ever Southland Athletic Conference championship in program history. The Kays outscored second-place Bloom by 13 points.

Jayon Morrow led the Kays with victories in each of the 100-meter (11.06 s), 200-meter (21.83 s) and 400-meter (48.85 s) dashes. Nickolos Hall finished first overall in the 110-meter hurdles (15.75 s), and Jalen Townsend won the 300-meter hurdles (40.72 s). Tyrice Bender, Nahzir Hill, Jyaire Hill and Morrow chipped in a first-place finish in the 4-by-100-meter relay (42.12 s).

Paxton-Buckley-Loda Invitational

Iroquois West finished with 84 team points, which was 95 points less than first-place finisher P-B-L. Tri-Point claimed third (75 points), followed by Milford in fourth (66) and Watseka in fifth (46). Central placed ninth out of nine teams with 15 points.

Bryson Grant led the Raiders with a first-place finish in the 1600-meter distance race (4:44.44). Damian Alvarado, Tony Espinosa, Jake Kocher and Grant added a victory in the 4-by-800-meter relay (9:22.06). Clayton Leonard swept shot put (14.29 m) and discus (40.83 m).

Spencer Wells recorded the only individual victory with a first-overall finish in the high jump (1.87 m) to help lead the Bearcats.

Drew McTaggart finished second overall in the 1600-meter distance race (5:00.28) to help pace the Warriors.

Bobby Mogged won the 110-meter hurdles (16.01 s) to lead the Chargers.

Kayden Cody led the Comets with a third-place finish in the 400-meter (59.69 s).

High school BASEBALL

Bishop McNamara 11, Chicago Christian 9 (9 innings)

Levi Croswell went 3-for-4 with a home run to help lead the Fightin’ Irish at the plate. Nolan Czako added two hits in four plate appearances. Mason McCue drove in two runs off a single.

Wilmington 1, Peotone 0

Ryan Banas contributed a double for a run scored to lead the Wildcats. Kyle Farrell, Jack Friddle, Lucas Rink and Tim Mills collected one single each. Rink also claimed the win on the mound, giving up one hit and zero runs with one walk in six innings.

Kade Hupe smacked a double for Peotone.

Beecher 14, Momence 2 (5 innings)

Beecher improved to 16-6 and 11-1 in the River Valley Conference. AJ Snell went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Bobcats at the plate. Duane Doss contributed two RBIs and two runs scored off a single and a double. David Arroyo went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Snell also claimed the win on the bump, giving up two hits and one earned run with 11 strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Sam Petersen went 1-for-2 with a solo home run to help lead Momence. Dawson Petkunas added a double.

St. Anne-Donovan 8, Illinois Lutheran 7

Griffen Walters went 2-for-3 with three runs scored to lead the Cardinals at the plate. Jesse Shell added two hits, including the game-winning RBI hit in the bottom of the seventh.

Gardner-South Wilmington 10, Grant Park 3

Gabe McHugh went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored to lead the Panthers. Garrett Grant added two hits for an RBI and two runs scored. Ethan Mack went 1-for-2 with two drawn walks, two runs scored and an RBI. Bryce Handzus grabbed the win on the bump, giving up eight hits and three earned runs in a complete-game effort.

No individual stats were available for the Dragons.

Cissna Park 7, Grace Christian 5

Cissna Park scored three unanswered runs in the bottom of the sixth to help claim the comeback victory against the Crusaders. No individual stats were available for the Timberwolves.

Braden Dandurand drove in two runs off a single to help lead Grace Christian at the plate. Miles Schaafsma and Sashko Robertson each had a single and a run scored. Myles Brouillet went 1-for-3 with an RBI single.

Westville 11, Watseka 1 (5 innings)

Ty Berry recorded a double and a single for a run scored to lead the Warriors at the plate. Brayden Ketchum had a single.

Seneca 7, Dwight 2

Jack Duffy, Tyler Frauli and Ryan Turner had one single apiece to lead Dwight at the plate. Duffy chipped in two stolen bases.

Streator 9, Reed-Custer 3

Jake McPherson led the Comets’ offense with a pair of hits. Joe Bembenek, Connor Esparza, Kyle Highland, Brandon Carlo, Cole Goodwin and Joe Stellano had one hit apiece.

High school SOFTBALL

Kankakee 6, Central 2

Diamond Blomlie tallied three runs scored and three RBIs off a double and a single to help lead the Kays at the plate. Maggie Mulcahy went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Breanna Lamie totaled two singles for a run scored. Maddie James claimed the victory within the circle, giving up seven hits and two earned runs in seven innings of work.

Alana Gray went 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored to lead the Comets. Emma Skeen contributed two singles and Alexis Hall went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Emilie Baker chipped in a team-high two RBIs off a single.

Lincoln-Way Central 11, Bradley-Bourbonnais 4

Natalie Johnson and Kiersten Martin recorded two singles apiece to help lead the Boilermakers at the plate. Ellie Haggard had single for a run scored. Kassidy Embry went 1-for-1 with an RBI.

Coal City 16, Lisle 1 (5 innings)

Naomi Stout barreled a double and a home run for a team-high four RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Coalers with the sticks. Jadyn Shaw went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Addison Gagliardo added a double and a single for two RBIs. Bri Combes recorded the win on the mound, giving up one hit and one earned run in three innings of work.

Beecher 11, Momence 0 (5 innings)

Beecher improved to 20-6 overall this season with a shutout victory against the Redskins. Alyssa Oldenburg went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Bobcats. Kylie Cook added a triple and a drawn walk for two runs scored. Abby Sippel went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored. Cynthia Hon recorded the win on the mound, giving up two hits and zero runs with 11 strikeouts in five innings.

No individual stats were available for Momence.

Wilmington 14, Peotone 2

Olivia Hansen went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Wildcats. Jessica Castle had a double and a single for three runs scored. Grace Burkey totaled a team-high five RBIs off two doubles. Hansen also earned the win on the mound, giving up six hits and two unearned runs in four innings.

Alyssa Pasch went 2-for-2 with a run scored to lead the Blue Devils. Emma Spagnoli drove in two runs off a single. Ashley Veltman went 1-for-3 with a single.

Westville 10, Watseka 0 (5 innings)

Brianna Denault went 1-for-2 to lead the Warriors at the plate.

Seneca 15, Dwight 5 (6 innings)

Rachel Heath, Jordan Schultz and Alexis Thetard each collected one home run to help lead the Trojans. Megan Livingston tallied two singles for a run scored. Erin Anderson contributed a double.

South Newton 15, Iroquois West 5 (6 innings)

Abby Kraft led the Raiders with an RBI triple and a run scored. Lily Garcia went 1-for-2 with a double.

Gardner-South Wilmington 11, Grant Park 8

Jayden Buchanan finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Panthers. Bella Vice and Makaila McDaniel each went 2-for-3. Claire Hennessy went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run. Buchanan claimed the win on the mound, giving up eight hits and eight runs with seven strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

Brooke Veldhuizen went 3-for-4 with a team-high three RBIs and a run scored to lead the Dragons at the plate. Molly Markland added two hits for a run scored. Kennedy Marcotte went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

Parkview Christian 19, Trinity 2 (4 innings)

Kendall Jackson drove in two runs off a triple to lead the Eagles. Paige Brands contributed two hits.