Herscher softball clinches share of ICE title; Manteno baseball outlasts Tigers

MANTENO — After surrendering a 7-2 loss to Manteno on its senior night Monday, the Herscher softball team, which had been unbeaten in the Illinois Central Eight Conference, suddenly found itself in a must-win matchup at Manteno on Tuesday evening.

The Tigers got the revenge they so desperately sought, as a four-run fourth inning that came via two-run hits from Mia Ruder and Emma Powers was enough offense behind Annistin Hackley’s complete-game effort, giving the Tigers a 4-3 win that clinched at least a share of the Illinois Central Eight Conference championship.

“It was tough losing on senior night and, obviously, getting our first conference loss, but we came in today knowing we would win and said we would win,” Ruder said. “This is such a talented team, and we all contributed today, so I’m really proud of us.”

The Tigers improved to 18-7-1 on the season and 12-1 in the ICE, giving them a half-game lead over the Panthers with each team left with one conference game. Manteno now sits at 17-3 (11-2).

Both offenses had a couple flirtations with runs, but Hackley and Manteno pitcher Alyssa Dralle were able to come through in the clutch to keep the game scoreless through the first three frames.

Dralle buzzed through the first two batters in the Tigers’ fourth, but the bottom third of the Herscher order — Kayna Nelson (single), Mary Kanake (single) and Rylyn Adams (walk) — loaded the bases for the top of the lineup, as Ruder and Powers took turns driving in two runs apiece with singles and took second on the throws home to put the Tigers up 4-0 at the game’s halfway point.

“It was a pitcher’s duel, although I thought we had opportunities in the first three innings,” Tigers coach Mike Cann said. “... It was a tight game, back and forth, and getting that two-out rally gave us a little breathing room.

“But they came right back, and they always will.”

Sure enough, the Panthers quickly got back in it when they had their own fourth-inning rally that started when Ava Peterson’s single up the middle brought in Avery Osborn and Drew Hosselton to halve the Tigers’ lead.

After an Ava Pequette single loaded the bases, Kenzie Hespen laid down a perfect bunt down the first-base line, where Herscher first baseman Alison Hassett waited for the ball to roll foul, but it never did.

Chloee Boros crossed the plate to make it a 4-3 game before Hassett fired home, where Rylie Hartman was able to chase a retreating Peterson down on her way back to third base for the third out to bring an end to not just the scoring for the inning but for the game.

Both pitchers were able to settle back in for an additional three scoreless frames apiece, showing composure well beyond their years, as Hackley is just a freshman and Dralle a sophomore.

Ruder was complimentary of not just Hackley’s adjustment to varsity softball as a freshman but extended that praise to the team’s other two starting freshmen, Adams and Addie Whittaker.

“[Hackley] pitched an amazing game,” Ruder said. “As a freshman she’s representing so well and stepping up, and I can say that about all of our freshmen.”

The Panthers put the tying run on base in each of the final three innings, including scoring position in the fifth and sixth innings, but Hackley’s ability to mix pitches and location paired with a defense that flew to the ball and denied the Panthers a comeback opportunity.

“It really comes down to a game of inches,” Carlile said. “We had a couple of balls an inch from being fair or a quarter-inch from hitting it on the barrel or over someone’s heads, but credit [the Tigers].

“They played great defense and made every play they needed to, their pitcher did a great job of mixing it up and keeping it low,” he added. “This game was a great game and exactly what you expect between two teams 11-1 in the conference and going for the conference championship.”

The Tigers knew their hopes of a perfect season came to an end Monday, but there was another streak they’ve put together this season that they looked to continue on Tuesday, which is exactly what they did.

“I told the girls after the loss [Monday] that we’re undefeated on Tuesdays,” Cann said. “We’re still undefeated on Tuesdays, and this was a great win for the Herscher Tigers.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Ruder went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Hartman and Nelson had two hits apiece. Hackley’s three runs came on seven hits in a complete game.

Macy Iwanus went 3-for-4 with a double for Manteno. Dralle allowed three earned runs on 11 hits in her complete-game effort.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Tigers visit Central at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday before a trip to Reed-Custer at the same time Friday to wrap up the conference season. They can clinch an outright title with a win.

Manteno will visit Wilmington at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. A Panthers win Thursday and Herscher loss Friday gives both teams a share of the conference crown.

<strong>Manteno baseball breaks through late</strong>

When the two ICE teams met in Herscher on Monday, the Panthers quickly built an early lead that grew to as large as 8-0 in the first three innings before running away with a 14-0 win.

The Panthers won by double-digits again Tuesday, but got there in much different fashion, bouncing back from deficits of 2-0 and 3-2 before an explosion of 10 runs in the fourth led them to a 16-5 win in five innings on senior day.

Tyler Murray’s RBI double and Travis Jones’ RBI single in the top of the first gave Herscher an early 2-0 lead, a deficit the Panthers immediately made up on a Matt Gaffney fielder’s choice and a Mason Senholtz single.

Clay Schultz quickly put the Tigers back ahead when he drove Jace Holt in with a second-inning single. But after the Panthers tied it back up in the bottom of the frame with a Bryce Vorwald sacrifice fly, Grant DeRose put the boys in purple ahead for good with a three-run dinger coach Matt Beckner said was the key to the 10-run fourth inning that was to come just two innings later, as the seven-pitch at-bat seemed to jolt the Manteno dugout.

“It was one of those things where he kept fouling it off and then hit a big homer to put us up,” Beckner said. “That elevated our spirits and things like that.

“It was tough at first after we saw the score [Monday], and then they came in today and went up 2-0.”

A Brock Wenzelman two-run single in the third gave the Tigers hope and a 6-5 deficit, but the Panthers just couldn’t be stopped once they caught fire in the fourth.

They didn’t have any hits go for more than a single in their 10-run frame, but they sent 15 batters to the plate in the inning, eight of them resulting in singles as they found the separation that allowed them to improve to 18-4 (8-4) and give their nine seniors a proper send off.

“It’s been nice to see these guys come into their own,” Beckner said. “They were a little overshadowed with all the seniors we had last year, but it’s been nice to see them take ownership of this team.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Senholtz totaled three singles that resulted in five RBIs and a run. DeRose added a single and three runs in addition to his three-run home run. Logan Worobey singled twice, scored twice and drove in a run. Brandon White had a pair of hits, scored and drove in a run. Audis Edwards earned the win after allowing five earned runs on eight hits in 2 2/3 innings. Jace Nikonchuk threw 1 1/3 hitless, shutout innings, and Wes Dwyer tossed a scoreless fifth.

Holt and Cody Lunsford each had two singles and a run for Herscher. Murray and Joe Holohan each singled and scored, and Murray added an RBI.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Manteno will visit Wilmington at 4:30 p.m. today. The Tigers (9-18) travel to Paxton-Buckley-Loda at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.