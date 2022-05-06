GIRLS SOCCER: Boilermakers draw with Bolingbrook on emotional senior night

BRADLEY — Laying a foundation as a first-year head coach is never an easy task, but with the aid of 10 experienced seniors, Bradley-Bourbonnais girls soccer coach Kristen Powell has had assistance in building the beginnings of that foundation.

Powell and the program honored those 10 seniors on the Boilermakers’ senior night Thursday, a home clash with Bolingbrook that ended in a 1-1 draw after a game in which the Boilers led at the half and celebrated their soon-to-be graduates at the start and end.

Fittingly enough, it was one of the Boilers’ senior captains, midfielder Tess Wallace, who found the back of the net for the home team when she drilled a free kick eight minutes into the game from roughly 30 yards out to wow the crowd on a rain-filled night.

“We always have our pregame talks and today we focused on playing for each other, just trying our hardest, moving the ball around and trying to get shots,” Wallace said. “And it worked for us.”

The Raiders countered with several speedy runs down the sides of the pitch and did manufacture an equalizer just a handful of minutes into the second half, but freshman goalkeeper Jocelyn Zettergren made several sprawling saves to keep the game tied at 1 until its finality, which also brought to an end the team’s seniors playing at home.

For Wallace, the feeling of walking off that turf for the last time brought tears that were equally rooted in joy and sadness.

“It’s bittersweet,” Wallace said. “Being a Boilermaker is definitely being part of a family; everyone supports each other, encourages each other and we expect the best out of each other.”

Wallace’s co-captain, defender Hailey Brooks, lead a backline that used calm discipline despite the Raiders’ increased pressure in the second half, a fitting sight for Powell.

“They’re captains for a reason,” Powell said of Wallace and Brooks’ efforts Thursday. “They did great.”

The pair will continue their soccer careers together at Kankakee Community College next year, which will mark Brooks’ 14th year of playing soccer, a sport that has become more than a game over her life, but a part of who she is.

“It’s my place where I can just let go,” Brooks said. “I don’t have to think about anything else and it just makes me happy.

“Obviously there’s ups and downs and sometimes I’ll come off the field frustrated, but at the end of the day I love it.”

That passion, along with familiarity over the years, is what Powell has credited for her large senior class to be able to make the transition into a new era of Bradley-Bourbonnais girls soccer.

“My seniors are one in a million,” Powell said. “... I coached a lot of these kids since they were little or as freshmen, so that’s helped our relationship, and since I work in the building I can keep up with them and build that trusting relationship.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Boilermakers (5-14-2) have a regular season finale at Lincoln-Way East at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday and then begin the postseason the following week in the IHSA Class 3A Pekin Regional.

Whatever happens for the Boilers down the stretch, Brooks knows that her and her teammates are wrapping up a year they’ll never forget.

“It’s not just the seniors; it was an honor getting to play with some of these underclassmen and I’ll honestly miss playing with them,” Brooks said. “Tess and I will get to play together again but this is my family.”

The Boilers