SOFTBALL: Olivet's foundation built on local talent

Hannah Gardner quickly transitioned from a softball playing career at Olivet Nazarene University to a coaching career, going from winning the NAIA National Player of the Year award as a senior in 2014 to coaching her alma mater in 2016.

She already eclipsed the 200-win mark for her career this season, as the Tigers finished up the regular season last week with a 29-10-1 record, as the team looks to make the NAIA World Series Opening Round for the fifth time in her tenure.

And as Gardner has built her version of ONU softball, she’s done it with a foundation of homegrown talent.

Nine Tigers on this year’s roster are from Kankakee and Will counties, represented by four schools — Beecher (Haley Dobson, Kayla Hon, Kate Landis and Margaret Landis), Bradley-Bourbonnais (Alyssa McCord and Tatum Reddy), Manteno (Kori Fricke) and Momence (Mattie Lanie) — and accounting for 60 percent of the 15 Daily Journal coverage area alumni who have worn Tiger purple and gold during Gardner’s tenure.

“You get these girls, build them up and they have great careers for four years,” Gardner said. “It’s a lot of hard work getting the girls to buy into the work and build the culture, but I’m very fortunate to have so much to choose from and such deep talent.

“The coaching here at the high school level, you know you’re getting coachable players and can build them up.”

The four Bobcats now with the Tigers all won at least one state championship with Beecher at the high school level before coming to Olivet. Hon, a junior pitcher, and Margaret Landis, a sophomore outfielder, have been Tigers since their high school graduations. Shortstop Kate Landis and catcher Dobson, both seniors, transferred from St. Francis and Judson, with Kate deciding to transfer when her younger sister, Margaret, committed.

“[Gardner] came to one of my games after [Kate] had graduated, and Kate was just like, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if we both went there?’” Margaret said.

That led to the sisters coming on their official visits, where they were reunited with familiar faces from Beecher and elsewhere.

“I think with Kayla and Kori being here, coming in it was just nice knowing a couple girls, but the team was very welcoming and so was [the coaching staff],” Kate said. “Everyone was very supportive and helped me with that transition.”

Lanie also transferred to Olivet after first going from Momence to Kankakee Community College, giving her a wide grasp of the area softball scene.

“Coming from high school to college was a big difference, but even in high school I competed against great teams — I competed against Kori, Kate and Margaret” Lanie said. “There’s great softball talent in the area, and bringing it here just makes it that much better.”

The idea of staying near home for college isn’t appealing for everyone, and at first, Fricke was looking to spread her wings slightly before deciding to stay close to her native Manteno.

“What really swayed me is my parents being able to come to games,” Fricke said. “I’m an only child, and I’m sure Manteno people, and now Olivet people, know my dad is a big softball fan, and it’s nice to have him and my mom here.”

The large number of homegrown talent has helped pack the stands at Tiger field many a spring afternoon, as well as allowed them to find an array of ways to give back to the community so many of them have grown up in.

For Gardner, being able to have girls go from growing up competing against one another at a premier prep level and seeing them come together, whether it be on or off the field, is what makes this group — one she said has gelled better than any other team she’s coached — special.

“Olivet touches out in a lot of different places, and you can really build that, and when the girls come from local high schools, they know the other girls and have a lasting impression,” Gardner said. “It’s a really cool experience for all my girls, but my local girls especially, to play competitive ball and compete at a national level.”

The Tigers will be back in action Thursday when they kick off the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament. The Tigers will open up at 11 a.m. against St. Ambrose at the Crown Point Sports Complex in Crown Point, Ind.

The Olivet baseball team, fresh off its second-straight CCAC regular season championship, will look to defend the conference tournament crown when they begin tournament play at 7 p.m. Thursday against Indiana-South Bend at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet.