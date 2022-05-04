ROUNDUP: Herscher girls soccer ends ICE season perfect; Kays girls track and field wins first-ever conference title

GIRLS SOCCER

Herscher 3, Reed-Custer 2

The Tigers were given one of their stiffest tests of the year in their regular-season finale but answered the challenge to wrap up a 7-0 record in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a 15-4 record overall. Katelyn Borschnack had a pair of goals. Ally Meyer had a goal and an assist, and Elise Kukuck and Jalynn Miner had an assist apiece. Alynn Jackson had two saves.

No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Coal City 4, Streator 1

The Coalers evened their overall record at 8-8 with a three-goal win in ICE action. Lynzie Norris, Addyson Mellen, Audrey Cooper and Mackenzie Kraus all scored goals, and Melody Hamerla racked up a dozen saves.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Southland Athletic Conference Meet

Kankakee won its first-ever conference meet in girls track and field as members of the Southland, with their 141 team points good for a 40-point lead on Rich Township. Freshman sensation Naomi Bey-Osborne took gold in both the 200-meter dash (26.04 s) and 400-meter dash (57.62 s). Nevaeh Lowe won the 100-meter dash (12.77 s). Na’Kyrah Cooks won the long jump (5.56 m), and Nikkel Johnson won the shot put 11.83 m). The Kays also took gold in the 4-by-100-meter (48.24 s), 4-by-200-meter (1:45.09) and 4-by-400-meter relays (4:13.92)

High school BASEBALL

Eureka 3, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1

The Boilermakers got a tremendous outing on the mound from Vernon Malone, who allowed just one earned run with four hits and eight strikeouts in a complete-game effort, but a two-run error as part of a three-run Eureka seventh proved costly. Max Mallindine had a pair of hits. Spencer Boudreau singled and scored, and Thomas Offill roped a double.

St. Joseph-Ogden 4, Milford 0

The Bearcats had a 7-6 advantage in the hit department but couldn’t push any runs across Wednesday. Chase Clutteur had a pair of hits, including a double. Gavin Schunke also had a two-bagger.

Dwight 6, Midland 2

The Trojans snapped a nine-game skid with their second victory in Tri-County Conference play Wednesday. Jack Duffy and Ryan Turner each had two-hit days for Dwight, with Duffy plating three runs and Turner scoring once and driving in a run. Jeremy Kapper had a two-run single. Luke Gallet allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and seven strikeouts in three innings before Terry Wilkey allowed just one hit in four shutout frames.

Coal City 5, Reed-Custer 0

The Coalers earned a season sweep of their Illinois Central Conference rivals with their second shutout of the week. Braden Reilly fanned nine and allowed four hits as he went the distance. Ashton Harvey went 2-for-3 with a double and a run. Derek Carlson had a two-hit game as well. Aydan Murphey doubled and scored.

Joe Stellano went the distance for the Comets, allowing five runs (one earned) on seven hits and five strikeouts. Stellano was the only Comet to reach base more than once, as he singled and walked.

High school SOFTBALL

Manteno 11, Peotone 1 (5 innings)

The Panthers scored in every inning, including a five-run third, as five players collected at least two hits. Syd Sosnowski tripled, singled, scored three runs and drove in another. Avery Osborn had a three-run double. Macy Iwanus netted four RBIs on two hits, and Ava Pequette belted two doubles. Alyssa Dralle struck out six and allowed an earned run on a hit in a complete game to help Manteno improve to 16-2 and 11-1 in the ICE.

Taylor Thweatt doubled and singled for the Blue Devils. Mady Kibelkis singled and scored on a Mackenzie Strough RBI single.

Herscher 9, Streator 1

The Tigers kept it rolling and improved to 16-5-1 (11-0) on Wednesday. Zoey Fleischauer allowed an earned run on four hits in a complete-game victory. Addie Whittaker was a homer shy of the cycle and had two runs and RBIs apiece. Kayna Nelson doubled, tripled and drove in three runs. Emma Powers went 3-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI. Mia Ruder also had a three-hit game and scored twice.

Dwight 19, Midland 2 (4 innings)

The Trojans scored at least three runs in each of the four innings they needed to earn a 15-run rule win in the TCC. Erin Anderson tallied four RBIs and three runs on her triple, double and single. Avery Jury went 2-for-3 with a homer, three RBIs and three runs. Megan Livingston doubled, singled, drove in a run and scored three times. Rachel Heath and Njomza Asslani each had two hits. Samantha Harsh pitched all four innings and allowed two earned runs on three hits and struck out eight.

Coal City 6, Reed-Custer 5

The Coalers held off a late Reed-Custer rally to win their fifth straight game. Kerigan Copes hit a two-run homer. Makenzie and Makayla Henline each doubled and scored, as did Kaitlyn Jasper, who also had an RBI. Bri Combes allowed an earned run on three hits in five innings.

Grace Cavanaugh homered, singled, scored twice and drove in a pair for the Comets. Sylvia Crater hit a two-run homer. Mya Beard and Abby Sunday each had two-hit games, and Beard also scored. Halie LaGrange allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits in a complete game.

Watseka 15, Donovan 0 (4 innings)

The Warriors got a dominant outing from Caitlin Corzine in the circle, as she allowed just one hit and two walks to go with three strikeouts in her shutout effort. The bats also showed up for Watseka, led by Sydney McTaggart’s 2-for-3 day with a double, two runs and an RBI. Elizabeth Wittenborn went 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs. Allie Hoy had a hit and scored three runs.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Heartland 11, KCC 0

In a battle of two of the state’s premier programs, the Cavaliers saw a rare loss strike their record as they fell to 37-13 on the season. Drake Schrodt, Andy Onnen and Garrett Latoz each had hits. Brodi Winge tossed four innings and allowed six runs (two earned) on six hits.