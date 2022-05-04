Kankakee softball, baseball stay unbeaten in Southland with wins over Crete-Monee

The Kankakee softball team was clicking on all cylinders Wednesday, defeating Crete-Monee 11-1 at home in five innings to remain undefeated in the Southland Athletic Conference (7-0) as the Kays improved to 9-4 overall. Avery Jackson led the Kays with three hits — all for extra bases — and four RBIs.

“The girls came out swinging tonight,” Kankakee coach Allie VadeBoncoeur said. “I’ve been pleased all year with our aggression at the plate — we don’t take a lot of pitches.

“When we come out swinging, good things happen,” she added. “This is the first time we’ve 10-runned Crete in a long time.”

Jackson, an Iowa softball commit, tripled on a line drive to left field that plated Diamond Blomlie in the first inning to score the game’s first run. Jackson crossed home plate on the next pitch on a wild pitch, giving the Kays a 2-0 lead.

“They were three-up and three-down in the first inning, and then we were able to put some runs up,” Jackson said. “We had a lot of energy early, and it’s easy to keep it up when you get off to a start like that. It was huge.”

Margaret Mulcahy hit a bases-loaded double later in the inning to make the score 4-0 and bust things open early.

In the next inning, Blomlie bunted, scoring Breanna Lamie after a throwing error to first base. Kylee Cunningham added an RBI, and the Kays scored two more runs off of errors to go up 8-0. In the third inning, Jackson doubled to center field and brought home Blomlie and Lamie to go up 10-0.

“This game was really important to us because we lost conference to them last year,” Jackson said. “So, we knew they were a tough team and that we needed to come out focused and ready to play.

Two innings later, Jackson ended the game on a line drive to center field that gave the Kays a dominant 11-1 win against Crete-Monee.

“Jackson brings confidence, aggression and instincts … things that aren’t teachable,” VadeBoncoeur said. “She’s the leader that every team wishes they had.”

Kays pitcher Maddie James threw all five innings, giving up three hits and one earned run and striking out two batters.

“My main key tonight was to keep the ball low and force pop-ups and grounders,” James said. “My defense does a good job fielding, and we trust each other. I was able to pitch my game tonight, and my teammates backed me up.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Jackson netted four RBIs on her two doubles and triple. Blomlie finished with three hits — two singles and a double. Mulcahy added a pair of hits to go along with her two RBIs. Lamie had one hit and one RBI, and Kylie Glogowski had one hit.

<strong>Kearney’s dominant outing propels Kays baseball</strong>

The Kays kept their Southland Athletic Conference record unblemished at 9-0 Wednesday thanks to Camden Kearney, who allowed an unearned run in six innings of work, allowing just two hits and fanning nine. Kearney and Jacob Zubrys each had a pair of hits, with Zubrys driving in two runs and Kearney driving one in. Chris Whalum had a two-run single, and Jason Moore added a single and scored twice to lead the Kays to an 8-1 victory.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Both the baseball and softball teams host Rich Township at 4:30 p.m. today.