ROUNDUP: St. Anne-Donovan baseball wins with walk-off; Trinity softball brings big bats

High school BASEBALL

St. Anne-Donovan 8, Grace Christian 7

The Cardinals scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to help walk-off the Crusaders. Dalton Anderson went 3-for-4 with a team-high three RBIs and two runs scored. Carter Ponton, Ryan Sirois and Francisco Cintora each contributed doubles. Jacob Onnen drove in two runs off a triple. Ponton grabbed the win in relief action, giving up two hits and two earned runs with eight strikeouts in three innings.

Caleb Dandurand smacked a home run and a single for two RBIs to help lead Grace Christian at the plate. Braden Dandurand ripped a grand slam for a team-high four RBIs. Zach McGuirt went 1-for-2 with a single and three runs scored.

High school SOFTBALL

Trinity 16, Covenant Christian 6 (5 innings)

The Eagles got a boom of offense from several players, led by a 4-for-4 day from Paige Brands and a 3-for-3 day that included a pair of two-run home runs from Elena Shold. Kendall Jackson and Kierstin Moody each had three hits and Tori Wells drove in three runs.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wilmington 2, Manteno 0

The Wildcats got a pair of unassisted goals from Alexa Clark and a pair of saves in net from Haley Dempsay to knock off their Illinois Central Eight Conference counterparts.

Peotone 2, Lisle 2 (PKs)

The Blue Devils got goals from Dani Piper and Addie Graffeo in regulation before the pair were joined by Ashley Renwick, Kate Cuthbertson and Emma Iozzo to tally five scored penalty kicks for the win in ICE action. Jenna Hunter racked up nine saves.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Watseka Triangular

Watseka claimed first overall in its home meet against Manteno and Herscher by totaling a team-best 75 points. Manteno finished second with 51 points, which was 27 more points than Herscher.

Jordan Schroeder placed first overall in the triple jump (11.57 m), 200-meter dash (25.06 s) and 400-meter (56.96 s) to lead Watseka. Nate Douglas finished first in the 3200-meter (14:27.50). Miles Peter won the 800-meter run (2:35.15), and Fernando Orellana chipped in a victory in the 100-meter dash (12.02 s). Samson Kassell, Jobey Grant, Jack Combes and Rolando Gaytan won the 4-by-200-meter relay (1:51.84). Orellana also finished first overall in the 300-meter hurdles (45.54 s). Drew McTaggart placed first in the 1600-meter (5:23.70).

Ethan Godsey claimed first in the long jump (5.80 m) to lead Manteno. Carter Drazy finished first in the high jump (1.68 m). Carter Watkins, Zachary Carroll, Drazy and Godsey added a victory in the 4-by-800-meter relay (9:52.74). Damian Alsup, Justin Wilson, Freiden Beau and Raphael Nazarians won the 4-by-100-meter relay (48.73 s). William Wertz, Andrew Heuring, Declan Markel and Kyle Leifker finished in first place in the 4-by-400-meter relay (4:16.50).

Lance Johnson swept shot put (12.88 m) and discus (34.78 m) to lead Herscher.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

KCC 7, McHenry County 2 (9 innings)

Braedan MacDonald went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI to lead KCC at the plate. Andy Onnen drove in two runs off a double. Kyle Czarnecki had two singles for an RBI and a run scored. Trent Spoon claimed the win on the bump, giving up three hits and one earned run with 11 strikeouts in seven innings.