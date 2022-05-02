Former Manteno standout Calvin part of new, interactive football league

For many decades student-athletes and sports fanatics have believed that the only way to make it professionally in a desired sport is by paving your legacy through high school and college with hopes that the tape will be enough to take you to the next level.

But nowadays, in an ever-growing society captivated by social media there are numerous routes an individual can take in order to reach their professional aspirations, especially when it comes to football on the gridiron.

Travalle Calvin, a 2017 Manteno graduate for example. After sporting Panther purple on the gridiron, Calvin went on to play wide receiver at Iowa Central Community College in 2018 before transferring a year later to Doane University in Crete, Neb. And much like his time at Iowa Central, the wideout’s time at Doane was cut short after Calvin decided to opt out of college after his sophomore season.

“After transferring to Doane University in 2019 I kind of just left college because the coaches kept getting fired and my scholarship was going to get taken away,” he said. “So I just quit college to pursue my professional dreams.”

Calvin’s decision to leave college forced his hand to get jobs working in a warehouse and then at a Party City before he came across an Instagram post Quavo, a member of the platinum-scoring rap group Migos, that completely changed his life.

“I came across this Fan Controlled Football League on Quavo’s Instagram page,” Calvin said. “It was a professional football league and because I didn’t want to go to a semi-professional league."

Calvin went to the initial tryout in Atlanta, where he turned enough heads to get an invite to a follow up in Houston, where he officially became a professional football player and signed his contract.

Unlike the traditional NFL, the FCF is a league designed to cater to its football fanatics by allowing them to control the on field play calling by voting for certain plays off the FCF app or in its live twitch streams.

It's a condensed version of the pigskin game by fielding a 7-on-7 look with 3-man offensive lines and no kickoffs, punts or goal posts. Playing on a 50-yard field, teams start on their own 10-yard line and drive 40 yards for a score before opting to gain the extra one or two-point conversion that's decided in a 1-on-1 battle with a receiver and defensive back.

“If you’ve ever played Madden’s “The Yard” it’s like that scenery,” Calvin said. “There’s seven people on the field, you get power plays that give you a fifth down, etc., …it’s a man amongst boys game because you have to be a competitor to play in this league.”

The newly professional wideout has already seen huge success playing in the second inaugural season of the FCF. Being that players are re-drafted each week by van votes, players can expect to play for any of the eight FCF teams during any given week, unless a player receives the franchise tag like Calvin did following his Week 2 performance.

After originally being drafted in the sixth round (48th overall) by the Knights of Degens in Week 1, Calvin was then re-drafted into the first round (7th overall) to the Shoulda Been Stars before getting franchise tagged by the Stars in Week 3. This tag is much similar to the one used in the NFL that gives its team the power retain a certain player for another year by affording Calvin to remain with the Stars for the rest of this season.

"It definitely was an honor to get franchised because I went from the sixth round to the first round to being franchise-tagged," Calvin said.

Calvin’s honor of being recognized as one of the FCF’s top playmakers came after the 6-foot, 180-pound wide receiver hauled in four catches for 59 yards and a score during the Stars 24-6 Week 2 victory against The Beasts.

“Catching my first professional touchdown reception was definitely bittersweet because it was my first start and I was on a new team,” Calvin said. “That was the first week I played on the Stars and so it was a surreal experience.

"To get franchise tagged after that was even bigger," he added.

Calvin's success in the FCF hopes to afford him the chance to take his game to an even higher level once he completes two seasons worth in the pro league dominated by fan votes.

“The feeling of playing in the FCF is definitely a great environment,” Calvin said. “We've got players like (former Heisman Trophy winner) Johnny Manziel and (Pro Football Hall of Fame member) Terrell Owens, who are big-time names and so it’s a growing professional league.

"It’s my first step towards going professionally and so it’s a stepping stone because I definitely want to go to either the NFL or CFL…this is just the start.”

To learn more about the intricacies of the FCF plays and operates head to https://www.fcf.io/how-it-works.