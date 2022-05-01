ROUNDUP: Manteno softball sweats out win over Kankakee; Kays baseball keeps winning ways

SOFTBALL

Manteno 3, Kankakee 2

Ava Peterson went 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored to lead Manteno at the plate. Kenzie Hespen added a double and a single for two RBIs. Alyssa Dralle improved to 9-1 on the mound, giving up two hits and two runs (one earned) with five strikeouts over a complete game effort.

Breanna Lamie and Kylie Glogowski recorded one single each to help lead Kankakee.

Bishop McNamara 4, Joliet West 3

The Fightin' Irish picked up their second win in as many days by holding off their nonconference foes at home Saturday. Kloie Cole went the distance in the circle, allowing three earned runs over eight hits and a pair of strikeouts. She also had an RBI double.

Teagan McCue led the Irish at the dish, going 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run. Natalie Prairie singled and scored and Tessa DiPietra had a single and scored a pair of runs.

Armstrong 12, Iroquois West 3

Sam Sigler went 1-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Raiders at the plate. Aubrey Wagner, Jersey Fowler, Maggie Thorne, and Abby Kraft had one single each.

BASEBALL

Kankakee 13, Grant Park 1 (5 innings)

Kankakee improved to 14-2-1 this season with a win over Grant Park. Jacob Zubrys went 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored to lead the Kays at the plate. Jason Moore had two singles and a drawn walk for three runs scored. Jarius Harris smacked two singles to go along with an RBI. Jaeden Harris earned the victory on the bump, giving up three hits and zero earned runs with 12 strikeouts over five innings of work.

No individual stats were available for the Dragons.

Peotone 5, St. Anne 4

Conor Janik went 1-for-3 with two RBIs to lead Peotone at the plate. Thomas Lynch added an RBI single. Brock Krska went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Janik claimed the win on the mound, giving up five hits and four runs (three earned runs) with nine strikeouts over six innings.

Fransisco Cintora went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and one run scored to lead the Cardinals at the plate. Dalton Anderson went 1-for-3 with a run scored and Jesse Shell went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Oak Forest 6, Bradley-Bourbonnais 5

Brock Spaulding smacked a homerun for two RBIs and a run scored to help lead the Boilermakers. Tyler Wilson had two hits for two runs scored. Chase Longtin drove in two runs off two singles.

Oak Forest 11, Bradley-Bourbonnais 3

Cody Freitas went 1-for-2 with a double to help lead BBCHS at the plate. Max Mallindine drove in two runs off a single. Thomas Offill chipped in a single for a run scored.

Calumet Christian 9, Trinity 4

Trinity's Clay Gadbois went 2-for-4 with a homerun to help total an RBI and two runs scored. Caleb Kendregan and Trent Schultz added one single apiece.

Calumet Christian 10, Trinity 0 (5 innings)

Caleb Kendregan and Maximus Dickerson collected one single each to help total all of the Eagles hits.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Homewood-Flossmoor Dick Bebee Invitational (Friday)

Bradley-Bourbonnais (66.5 points) took second to host Homewood-Flossmoor (150) Friday evening after posting half a dozen second-place finishes. Nathan Domont earned two of those silvers, in the 100-meter dash (11.13 s) and the high jump (1.8 m), the former of which is a school record. The Boilers also got second-place finishes from Tyran Bender in the 200-meter dash (22.61 s), Jeremiah Lanum in the 1600-meter run (4:31.57), Ian Coon in the discus (34.10 m) and the 4x800-meter relay team of Josiah Jones, Brian Douglas, Ebenezer Gideon and Lanum (8:38.97).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

KCC 14, Elgin 0 (5 innings)

Owen Jackson led KCC with two homeruns for a team-high five RBIs. Drake Schrodt had a double and a single for an RBI and two runs scored. Daniel Puplava chipped in a triple and a single for a run scored. Ryan Eiermann recorded the win on the mound, giving up one hit with 11 strikeouts over a complete game effort.