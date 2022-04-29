SOFTBALL: Mac's 11-run fifth secures All-City win at Kankakee

KANKAKEE — The Bishop McNamara girls softball team exploded for 11 runs in the fifth inning to run away from Kankakee 12-0 in an all-City matchup Friday at Kankakee.

With the win, the Irish improved to 14-7 overall on the season. Kankakee fell to 12-3-1 on the season with the loss.

Kankakee pitcher Maddie James and Bishop McNamara pitcher Kloie Cole were both sharp early, each retiring the first six batters as the game remained tied heading into the third inning.

Anna Beckman tripled on a line drive to left field in the third inning and plated Grace Edwards to give the Irish a 1-0 lead.

The Irish bats heated up in the fifth and started to apply pressure to Kankakee’s defense, resulting in the 11-run eruption that was aided by three Kays errors.

Edwards reached on an error, and Cole scored to make the score 2-0 and then Mallory O’Connor singled to score Teagan McCue. Liv DeLuca belted a two-run double and scored Edwards and O’Connor to give the Irish a 5-0 lead. Tessa DiPietra added a sacrifice fly on the next at-bat. Danica White, McCue, O’Connor and Deluca all added another RBI in the inning as the Irish continued to pile on runs.

“When we put teams in pressure situations, good things happen,” said Bishop McNamara coach Joe Tholl about his team’s breakout fifth inning. “Kankakee played us well — sure, they might have had a couple of dropped balls, but [James] kept us tied up for a while there.

“I think her timing threw us off for a while, but we made the adjustment and were able to apply some pressure from there.”

Cole ended the game scattering three hits, striking out six batters and recording the shutout in five innings.

“I knew the top of Kankakee’s lineup would be a tough challenge; they have a lot of lefties and some really good speed,” Cole said. “I let my defense work for me against the first three batters in their lineup and then tried to muscle through the back of their lineup.

“Our defense came through for us tonight; we were able to double up one of their better hitters once and were solid all night,” she added. “I’m very thankful to have them backing me up in those situations.”

The fifth inning was a disappointing collapse for Kankakee, which battled mightily through the first four frames before struggling with fielding errors down the stretch.

“We’re right there if a couple of plays go our way,” Kankakee coach Allie VadeBoncoeur said. “I’ve always thought Mac is a deep team with a lot of talented players, and I think we’re right there with them.

“That game turned real quick; we had a couple of calls not go our way, and Bishop McNamara capitalized on the opportunities,” she added. “It was just unfortunate we couldn’t put a stop to the train wreck in the fifth inning.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

For Bishop McNamara, Deluca finished 3-4 at the plate with four RBIs to lead the Irish. O’Connor was 3-4 with two RBIs. McCue, DiPietra and White each had one RBI.

For Kankakee, Breanna Lamie had two hits, and Kylee Cunningham had one.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Bishop McNamara hosts Joliet West at 10 a.m. for the school’s annual Purple Day cancer fundraiser game. The Kays visit Manteno at the same time for a nonconference makeup date.