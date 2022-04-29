ROUNDUP: ONU softball ends regular season victorious

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Olivet 6, Roosevelt 5

After finishing up a suspended game against the Lakers with a 10-5 victory, the Tigers saw their winning streak reach 10 games with a 6-5 comeback win to end the regular season with a 29-11-1 record.

All five Lakers runs came in the first inning before Emily Blucker came in and threw six shutout innings of relief, allowing three hits and striking out seven. Faith Mikos’ RBI groundout in the seventh scored Allie Timm for the Tigers victory.

Timm and Margaret Landis each had two hits, with Landis scoring twice, including the tying run in the sixth on a Matti Lanie triple. Haley Dobson had an RBI double and scored, and Megan Mann drove in a pair with her two-bagger and scored twice. Zoe Oshiro singled and score,d and Mikos totaled two RBIs with a single.

High school BASEBALL

Kankakee 7, Bloom 7

Kankakee improved to 12-2-1 overall. Jacob Zubrys went 1-for-2 with a double to lead the Kays at the plate. Jaeden Harris had two singles for an RBI and a run scored. Jason Moore chipped in two RBIs. Harris claimed the victory on the bump, giving up one hit and one earned run in one inning of work.

Manteno 10, G-SW 3

No individual stats were available for Manteno.

Dane Halpin went 2-for-3 with a run scored to lead the GSW at the plate. Blake Huston added an RBI double. Gabe McHugh tallied a single.

Iroquois West 12, St. Anne 1 (6 innings)

Damon Fowler went 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the Raiders. Mario Andrade ripped two singles for three RBIs and a run scored. Kyler Meents drove in two runs off a single and two drawn walks.

Dalton Anderson went 2-for-3 to lead the Cardinals at the plate. Jacob Onnen went 1-for-3, and Ryan Sirois went 1-for-2.

Watseka 6, Hoopeston 2

Ty Berry connected for a three-run home run to lead the Warriors at the plate. Aidan Morris, Chasine Christopher Walwer and Simon Hodolitz had one single each. Kobi Stevens went 2-for-4 with two singles. Conner M. Bell picked up the victory on the bump, giving up four hit and two unearned runs in seven innings.

Grant Park 8, Illinois Lutheran 5

Owen Reynolds contributed a triple and a single for a team-high four RBIs to lead Grant park. Cade Lacer had two singles for two RBIs. Rylan Heldt chipped in a double for a run scored. Sawyer Loitz recorded the win on the mound, giving up four hits and one unearned run in four innings.

Beecher 8, Grace Christian 2

AJ Snell recorded three hits, including two doubles for two RBIs to lead the Bobcats at the plate. Quinton Allen barreled his first home run of the season for two RBIs. Jacob Graniczny went 1-for-3 with a two RBI single. Bryce Stout earned the win, giving up five hits and two runs (one earned) in a complete-game effort.

Caleb Dandurand and Zach McGuirt went 2-for-4 with two singles to lead the Crusaders. Sashko Robertson had a double for a run scored.

St. Francis 10,

Bishop McNamara 0

Mason McCue, Caden Martin and Brady Bertrand collected one single each to lead the Irish at the plate.

High school SOFTBALL

Bishop McNamara 15, Elmwood Park 2 (5 innings)

Liv DeLuca went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored to lead the Irish. Dani White contributed an RBI double. Grace Edwards and Ma O’Connor added singles for one run scored apiece. Kloie Cole tossed three innings, giving up one hit and zero runs to help earn the victory on the mound.

Herscher 6, Reed-Custer 4

Zoey Fleischauer went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run to lead the Tigers at the plate. Emma Powers had a double for a run scored. Alison Hassett went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Fleischauer recorded the win on the mound, giving up seven this and four runs (three earned) in a complete-game effort.

No individual stats were available for Reed-Custer.

Andrew 2, BBCHS 1

Bella Pusateri went 2-for-3 with two singles to lead the Boilermakers at the plate. Kassidy Embry and Emmie Longtin contributed one single each.

G-SW 21, Donovan 1 (4 innings)

Katelyn Farris recorded two hits for an RBI to lead the Panthers. Makaila McDaniel had an RBI hit. Aspen Lardi contributed one hit for two RBIs. Bella Vyce had one hit and three RBIs. Hannah Balcom tossed three innings, giving up zero hits with three strikeouts.

No individual stats were available for Donovan.

Dwight 22, Lowpoint Washburn 2

Erin Anderson went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Dwight. Samantha Harsh went 2-for-3 with a home run for four RBIs. Alexis Thetard, Rachel Heath and Megan Livingston each collected two hits. Harsh also claimed the win within the circle, giving up three hits and one earned runs over four innings of work.

Illinois Lutheran 16, Grant Park 6 (6 innings)

Brooke Veldhuizen went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI to lead the Dragons. Molly Markland added a single and a double for three RBIs. Chloe Davis chipped in an RBI double.

Manteno 18, Crete-Monee 0 (4 innings)

Kenzie Hespen paced Manteno at the plate with a team-high two hits. Drew Hosselton, Ava Pequette and Ava Peterson each contributed doubles. Avery Osborn went 2-for-2 with two runs scored. Macy Iwanus grabbed the win on the mound, giving up zero runs on six hits with six strikeouts in four innings.

Reed-Custer 14, Wilmington 6

Mya Beard went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Comets at the plate. Grace Cavanaugh added three hits, including a home run for two RBIs and three runs scored. Abby Sunday went 4-for-4 with a double for four RBIs. Addison Brown earned the win on the mound, giving up 10 hits and six earned runs with eight strikeouts in seven innings of work.

Abby Pitts went 3-for-4 with two doubles to lead the Wildcats at the plate. Jessica Castle added two RBIs off a double and a single. Jenna Jackson had an RBI double.

Marian Catholic 10, Peotone 5

Ashley Veltman went 3-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Blue Devils. Mady Kibelkis added two singles, and Mackenzie Strough had an RBI single. Emma Spagnoli smacked an RBI double.

Beecher 16, Grace Christian 0 (4 innings)

Abby Sippel hit a double and a triple for a team-high three RBIs to lead Beecher. Kamryn Koontz went 3-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and two runs scored. Abigail Shepard had a double and a drawn walk for a run scored. Abby Papas recorded the victory on the mound, giving up zero with with one walk in four innings.

No individual stats were available for Grace Christian.

Beecher 15, Grace Christian 0 (4 innings)

Emma Tiltges went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored to lead the Bobcats. Evelyn Jablonski had a two RBI double. Ava Olson and Cynthia Hon chipped in two hits apiece. Hon claimed the win within the circle, giving up one hit with eight strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

No individual stats were available for Grace Christian.

St. Anne 19, Tri-Point 9

No individual stats were available for St. Anne or Tri-Point.

GIRLS SOCCER

Beecher 3, Crete-Monee 2 (OT)

Alyssa Dillinger recorded one score and one assist to lead the bobcats. Charlotte Farrar added a unassisted goal, and Zamara Kills tallied one assist. Morgan Magrudedr chipped in a score. Goalkeeper Taylor Killis hauled in 10 saves behind the net.

Herscher 2, Peotone 0

Katelyn Borschanck led the Tigers with one goal. Elise Kukuck had one assist and one score. Lynn Jackson had one assist and Rourke Zigrossi tallied 15 saves to help record the shutout behind the net.

No individual stats were available for Peotone.

Wilmington 5, Streator 3

Ella Banas scored two goals with an assist to lead the Wildcats. Alaina Clark chipped in two goals, which was one more goal than teammate Abbie Rampa. Alexa Clark contributed two assists, and Haley Dempsay tallied 10 saves in the net.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Ridgeview Invite

Tri-Point finished with four team points, which was tied for ninth overall with DeLand-Weldon. Ridgeview placed first overall with 178 team points.

Paul Langer, Spencer Moreno, Brendon Likes and Donovan Conner helped lead the Chargers with a fourth-place finish in the 4-by-200-meter relay race (1:47.47).

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Ridgeview Invite

Tri-Point placed sixth out of nine teams with 33 team points to help finish 105 points off first-place finisher Lowpoint Washburn.

Lanie Woods claimed second overall in discus (85.09 m) to help lead the Chargers with their best placement.