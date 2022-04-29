Gold Star boxing takes three of four in Aurora

Daily Journal staff report

The Gold Star Gym boxing team took its talents up to Aurora last weekend, when three of four boxers earned victories at A-Town Boxing Club.

Miguel Martinez (Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School) won his 145-pound matchup in a unanimous decision, the same accomplishment 115-pound Kankakee High Schooler Ruben Villagomez reached in his match. BBCHS graduate and Joliet Junior College student Anthony Mancilla earned a split-decision victory at 135 pounds. KHS student Alek Gayton was defeated in 115-pound action.

Gold Star Gym is owned by David Gerard. Boxing coaches at the gym are Calvin Zirkle and Jesus Martinez.