BASEBALL: Kankakee holds on to top Mac for first time since 2014

KANKAKEE — Camden Kearney watched helplessly from center field as Bishop McNamara continued its seventh-inning rally and came dangerously close to spoiling his and the Kays’ hopes of an All-City championship.

But Kearney, who had just finished perhaps the most memorable starting-pitching outing of his baseball life after allowing an earned run in 6 1/3 innings of Friday’s tilt at McNamara, kept faith in teammate Jairus Harris.

“I can always trust Jairus, but I’m not going to lie, it was a little stressful,” Kearney said of the late-game drama. “But I always know he’s going to get the job done.”

And that faith was rightfully kept.

After the Fightin’ Irish fought back to turn a 9-4 deficit in their last at-bat into a 9-8 game with the tying and winning ducks on the pond, Harris got Landon Provost to fly out to left-fielder Chris Whalum to seal the deal on the Kays’ first win against their crosstown rivals since 2014, one that left head coach Tony Sykes frozen with emotion.

“I had to sit in the dugout to collect myself,” Sykes said of his initial reaction of seeing Whalum make the final play, “so I didn’t cry in front of [the team].”

The Kays wasted no time lighting up the scoreboard, as leadoff hitter Jaeden Harris walked and was driven in on a Kearney RBI double to make it a 1-0 game. Kearney advanced to third on the throw home and was relieved for courtesy runner Mitch Krick, who scored the next play on a Jairus Harris groundout that gave the visitors a 2-0 lead before the Irish took to the plate.

But the Irish bats also came to life quickly, scoring a pair of runs themselves when Caden Martin ripped a double that brought Provost and Nolan Czako home.

When the Kays pulled ahead again in the third on Jacob Zubrys’ RBI single, the Irish again countered with a two-run fifth, tying the game at 3 on an error before Brady Bertrand’s RBI single gave the Irish their first and only lead at 4-3.

But again, the Kays answered, and this time in a big way. Jairus Harris drew a leadoff walk to open the frame and was seemingly about to be forced out at second on a Zubrys grounder, but an error gave the Kays two on with no outs, setting the stage for an explosion of five runs against Irish starter Michael O’Connor and Bertrand in relief as light rain began to fall with more ferocity.

Camden Lonberger tied it up with an RBI single before Ty Alderson packed the sacks with a single of his own, leading to a quartet of runs on Whalum and Ty Harrison walks that precluded a mammoth two-run double from catcher Jason Moore.

“Kankakee has a really good team that you can’t make mistakes against, and they made us play,” Irish coach Kurt Quick said. “We had the lead and a tailor-made double play, and we couldn’t get it done.

“[The Kays] did, and that’s why they’re 13-2[-1].”

The Kays got insurance that proved to be the most necessary on a Lonberger RBI single in the seventh, as the Irish put together a big inning of their own in their last chance.

After recording the first out of the inning on a first-pitch lineout, the Irish began to get to Kearney a bit, with Czako and Martin stringing together back-to-back singles before Bertrand reached on an error that made it a 9-5 game and brought Jairus Harris in relief of Kearney.

O’Connor walked to lead the bases before Levi Crosswell popped up and put the Irish down to their last out. That’s when Alex Willis singled home Martin and Jaxson Roberts followed with a two-run single, taking second on the throw, to put Willis, the tying run, at third, and Roberts, the winning run, at second.

But as Harris forced the game-ending flyout in the increasingly heavy rainfall, the irony of the rain falling harder as the game reached its crescendo wasn’t lost on Sykes.

“It’s all about weathering the storm,” Sykes said. “On the way here, I told them we would have to weather the storm; it would be a hostile environment, questionable calls, and we handled it well.”

The win improved the Kays to 13-2-1 on the season and gives them a chance to win their first All-City crown since the three schools tied in 2002 and their first outright crown of the century if they can beat Bradley-Bourbonnais when the two teams meet in Kankakee on May 9. It was the first time the two crosstown foes met since before COVID-19, as last year’s Kankakee-Mac matchup was rained out.

“Our players, specifically our seniors, wanted to play Bishop Mac,” Sykes said. “We didn’t get to last year, but we did this year, and winning All-City is one of our many goals.”

Two of those seniors, Kearney and Moore, were freshmen starters in 2019, when the Kays last played the Irish, a game McNamara won 16-2 during a season in which the Kays finished the season with an 11-13 record.

With more wins already this season, including the coveted McNamara victory, Kearney said he and Moore have enjoyed being at the forefront of the program’s renaissance in recent years.

“It’s been really great,” Kearney said. “My freshmen year, all the seniors led me and Jason ... and showed us the way to lead, and we’ve taken that up to our senior year.”

The Irish fell to 10-9-1 and will uncharacteristically root on the Boilermakers to top the Kays and hope they can find themselves on top of a tiebreaker scenario for the All-City title.

“For one day we’ll become Bradley fans,” Quick said. “But that should be a really good game with two really good teams, and it’s exciting for those guys.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Kearney, Zubrys, Alderson and Lonberger had two hits apiece for the Kays, with Lonberger and Moore each tallying a pair of RBIs. Kearney allowed five runs (one earned) on nine hits and five strikeouts in his 6 1/3 innings.

Roberts had three hits and a pair of RBIs to lead the Irish offense from the nine-hole. Provost and Crosswell each had two-hit games for the Irish, whose lone extra-base hit came on Martin’s first-inning double. O’Connor was charged with six runs (five earned) on six hits in five-plus innings.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Kays host Grant Park for a pair at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Irish host Westmont at 4:30 p.m. Monday.