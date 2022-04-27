ROUNDUP: Beecher baseball records its 11th win; BBCHS softball takes a walk-off loss to Oak Forest

High school BASEBALL

Coal City 5, Seneca 4

Braden Reilly walked the Coalers off with an RBI single that scored Aydan Murphey to give the home team an exhilarating nonconference win. Reilly had a pair of knocks and three RBIs on the day. Brady Best went 2-for-4 with a double and a run, as well as the game-tying RBI, scored by Nolan Eddy. Carter Garrelts earned the win after pitching 4 1/3 innings of shutout ball, striking out six and allowing two hits.

Beecher 7, G-SW 5

Beecher improved to 11-5 on the season. Duane Doss led the Bobcats with two singles and two runs scored. Trevor Stout had two singles and a run scored. Jacob Graniczny earned the victory on the bump, giving up eight hits and four earned runs with eight strikeouts in seven innings of work. Quinton Allen recorded an RBI double.

Blake Huston went 2-for-3 with a double, an hit-by-pitch and an RBI to lead the Panthers. Dane Halpin had two singles and a stolen base for a run scored. Ethan Mack smacked a two-run home run.

Herscher 12, Watseka 5

Joe Holohan went 3-for-5 with four RBIs to lead Herscher with the sticks. Landon Schultz went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Braden Dewald picked up the win on the mound, giving up four hits and three runs (zero earned) in 5 1/3 innings.

Simon Hodolitz went 3-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Warriors at the plate. Ty Berry had a double and a single for an RBI and a run scored. Davincci Lane chipped in two singles.

Peotone 6, Lisle 5

Brock Krska went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI to lead the Blue Devils at the plate. Matt Derkacy and Austin Massat chipped in two RBIs each off a combined three singles. Krska tossed 5 1/3 innings, scattering nine hits and three runs (two earned) with three strikeouts to help claim the win.

Milford 11, St. Anne 1

Sawyer Laffoon went 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored to lead Milford. Max Cook had a single for two RBIs. Adin Portwood chipped in a single for a run scored. Portwood also grabbed the win on the mound, giving up two hits and zero runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Eric Savoie went 1-for-3 to lead the Cardinals at the plate. Dalton Anderson added a hit for a run scored.

Reed-Custer 5, Momence 1

Jack McPherson led the Comets with a pair of hits. Kyle Fordonski grabbed the victory on the mound in a complete-game effort, totaling 10 strikeouts with just two hits given up. Connor Esparza, Cameron Smith, Joe Bembenek, Ethan Slager and Josh Spinkles had one hit each.

No individual stats were available for Momence.

Cissna Park 14, Dwight 3 (6 innings)

No individual stats were available for Cissna Park.

Jeremy Kapper recorded two singles and an RBI to lead Dwight. Ryan Turner and Jack Duffy added one single and one run scored apiece.

Heritage Christian 6, Grace Christian 0

Grace Christian went hitless against Heritage Christian’s tough pitching. Caleb Dandurand recorded two stolen bases to lead the Crusaders. Myles Brouillet had one stolen base.

High school SOFTBALL

Oak Forest 6, Bradley-Bourbonnais 5

BBCHS suffered a tough loss to Oak Forest in walk-off fashion. Bri Melchor went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored to lead the Boilermakers at the plate. Ellie Haggard had two singles for a run scored. Liberty Privard went 2-for-4 with a double and a single.

Milford 13, St. Anne 3 (6 innings)

Jossalin Lavicka went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored to lead the Bearcats. Brynlee Wright had two singles for three RBIs and two runs scored. Abby Storm chipped in two singles for two RBIs and three runs scored. Kirstyn Lucht recorded the win on the mound, giving up six hits and three earned runs in six innings.

No individual stats were available for St. Anne.

Hanover Central 11, Beecher 8

Ava Olson went 2-for-3 with a run scored to lead the Bobcats. Cheyanna Stluka and Kamryn Koontz had one single each. Koontz added a team-high three RBIs.

Reed-Custer 8, Momence 2

Halie LaGrange, Abby Sunday and Grace Cavanaugh each collected four hits to help lead the Comets at the plate. LaGrange also claimed the win within the circle, giving up one earned run with 14 strikeouts. Leah Grace and Sylvia Crater chipped in one double each.

Hall 4, Gardner-South Wilmington 3

A three-run fifth from the visitors put the Panthers behind for good Wednesday. Grace Olsen Hannah Balcom each had a hit and scored. Aspen Lardi had a hit, and Jayden Buchanan scored. Buchanan allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits and six strikeouts in a complete game.

GIRLS SOCCER

Kankakee 7, Momence 1

Aiyana Lopez scored two goals to lead the Kays. Melanie Estrada added one score and one assist. Mariel Camargo recorded two assists and one goal. Arlet Vilchis and Naomi Gaytan chipped in one goal apiece. Ana Lopez scored, and goalkeeper Leslie Naranjo tallied three saves.

No individual stats were available for Momence.

Coal City 3, Mendota 0

Cara Planeta scored all three of the Coalers goals to help lead Coal City. Aubrey Mellen had one assist.

Thornton 3, Beecher 1

Brooke Jurkatis scored off an assist by Morgan Magruder to help lead the Bobcats. Taylor Killis contributed six saves.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Moriane Valley 5, KCC 1

Drake Schrodt recorded a double in four plate appearances to lead KCC at the plate. Beyonce Paulina went 1-for-2 with a single and a drawn walk.

KCC 14, Moraine Valley 4 (5 innings)

Daniel Puplava went 3-for-4 with a double and a triple for three RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Cavaliers. Garrett Latoz contributed a team-high four RBIs off two singles. Andy Onnen went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Brodi Winge recorded the victory on the bump, giving up five hits and four runs (one earned) with seven strikeouts in five innings.