SOFTBALL: Manteno honors middle school state finalist team

Before Tuesday’s Illinois Central Eight Conference matchup between Manteno and Streator, the host Panthers held a pregame ceremony to honor the Manteno Middle School softball team that reached the 2021 IESA Class 3A State Finals, where the team finished in third place with a 19-5 record.

It was the program’s sixth appearance to the IESA State Finals and second straight trip after the 2020 finals were not held because of COVID-19. Members of the high school team greeted the middle schoolers before the game with gift bags and adoration as the team’s players were individually announced. The year 2021 also was added to the softball field’s first base dugout, where the years of all the state-qualifying teams are presented.

“I think the high school girls were more excited than the middle school girls,” said Josh Carlile, head coach of the softball team and co-head coach of the middle school team. “They presented the bags to the middle school girls and thought it was neat.

“It was cool to see things come full circle.”

As the high school head coach and co-head coach of the middle school team with Kylie Johnson, his high school assistant, Josh Carlile knows how important it is to continue growing both the culture and tradition of Manteno softball, two words that are similar but very different.

“Tradition is a word that talks about history, but culture is right now,” he said. “These girls recognize they attend a school where our girls sport have been very successful, and softball is a big part of that.

“They recognize that and embrace that challenge to put their name in the trophy case.”