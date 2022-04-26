SOFTBALL: Beecher stays steady in nonconference win at Morris

MORRIS — After three straight trips to the IHSA Class 2A State Finals between 2017-19 that saw twin titles sandwich a second-place finish, the Beecher softball team is itching to get back to East Peoria after COVID-19 eliminated the spring sports season in 2020 and Joliet Catholic eliminated the Bobcats in the sectional semifinals a year ago.

To keep the well-oiled machine moving toward that goal, Bobcats coach Kevin Hayhurst consistently relies on his experienced starters to provide the leadership necessary to continue that level of success.

That’s just one of several reasons Alyssa Oldenburg is so vital to the Bobcats’ successes.

The senior catcher, the lone starter still around from the 2019 state championship winners, was one of three Bobcats with a pair of hits, including a solo home run, and helped guide pitcher Abby Shepard to a masterful performance in the circle as the team’s catcher, as the Bobcats took a 6-1 nonconference victory against Morris on Tuesday.

The win improved the Bobcats to 15-2, and Morris fell to 14-10-1.

Oldenburg’s importance was seen in the box score with her power on display, but it was also felt behind the plate and in the dugout, something the three-year starter said is just her responsibility.

“I think I’m expected to be a leader from the coaches and girls,” Oldenburg said. “I just try to keep everyone up and push them to be the best they can.

“Not a lot of the girls have that experience, so I just try to be that person everyone can go to.”

Her homer came in the third to make it a 2-0 game after Abby Sippel got the visitors on the board with an RBI single that brought in Kylie Cook in the first. After leaving the bases loaded in the second, the team went on to score at least one run every inning from the third through sixth innings as hitters got their second and third looks at Morris pitcher Ella Davis.

Sitting at 14-0 in the River Valley Conference, Oldenburg noted Davis brought it a little quicker than the pitching they’ve grown accustomed to seeing through the conference slate, but once they got their timing down, the entire lineup was ready to swing away, as evidenced by seven different Beecher players recording at least one hit.

“We had to go through one time and see [Davis], make sure we were getting our foot down and our timing down to drive the ball,” Oldenburg said.

The Bobcats could have stopped their run production after their senior leader’s dinger, as Shepard was locked in on the rubber from the jump.

She retired the first eight batters she faced and only allowed consecutive batters to reach once — during the fourth inning in which the hosts tallied their only run — on her way to a complete game with a statline of one earned run on four hits and three strikeouts.

“I have a lot of confidence in my defense,” Shepard said. “They’re always getting to balls, as they did today.

“Our shortstop, Ava Olson, did really well getting to the ball; our whole infield and outfield did really well defensively,” she added. “I can count on them, if I’m throwing strikes, to let them hit it and the defense to be there.”

That confidence in her defense allowed Shepard to attack the strike zone with ferocity, throwing 18 first-pitch strikes to the 26 batters she faced.

“Coach Hayhurst has been working with me a lot on my riseball and my changeup,” Shepard said. “The big thing this season has been going out there and throwing strikes.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Oldenburg, Caelyn Thorpe and Cheyanna Stluka each had two hits and an RBI, with the former two each scoring. Oldenburg homered and Thorpe doubled, as did Cook, who drove in a run and scored. Kamryn Koontz and Tayih Scanlon each singled and scored.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Bobcats return home at 4:30 p.m. today to host Hanover Central (Ind.).