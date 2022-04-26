ROUNDUP: Manteno softball, baseball pounce past Streator

High school SOFTBALL

Manteno 7, Streator 2

Drew Hosselton recorded two doubles with three RBIs to lead the Panthers at the plate. Lily Bivona scored two runs on two hits, including a triple. Macy Iwanus recorded two doubles for two RBIs and two runs scored. Kenzie Hespen chipped in two hits. Ava Peterson grabbed the win within the circle, giving up five hits and two unearned runs in seven innings.

Trinity 41, Parkview Christian 32

Kendall Jackson collected five hits and four RBIs to lead the Eagles at the plate. Kirsten Moody had three hits for four RBIs. Tori Wells chipped in four RBIs, and teammate Paige Brands contributed six runs scored. Jackson also claimed the win on the mound.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 6, Homewood Flossmoor 2

Emmie Longtin had a 3-for-3 day at the leadoff spot for the Boilers, including a triple, two RBIs and a run to lead the Boilermakers in Southwest Suburban Conference action. Kassidy Embry went 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs and an RBI. Ellie Haggard had a pair of hits and an RBI, and Kiersten Martin singled twice and scored twice.

Herscher 13, Coal City 3 (6 innings)

Zoey Fleischauer went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs to lead Herscher at the plate. Mia Ruder contributed three hits, including a double and a triple for two RBIs and three runs scored. Rylie Hartman went 4-for-4 with a double and a triple. Annistin Hackley earned the win within the circle, giving up five hits and one earned run in six innings of work.

No individual stats were available for the Coalers.

Reed-Custer 14, Wilmington 6

Mya Beard collected four hits, including a triple and a home run for three RBIs to help lead the Comets. Grace Cavanaugh went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. Sylvia Crater had three hits. Addison Brown tossed a complete game, giving up six earned runs with eight strikeouts to help claim the win on the mound.

No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.

Central 5, Momence 4

Emma Skeen went 4-for-4 with a double and a run scored to lead the Comets. Audra Prairie added three singles, which was one more single than teammate Ella White. Prairie also claimed the win within the circle, giving up eight hits and four earned runs with nine strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.

Makynzi Walk went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Momence. Britta Lindgren drove in two runs off a single as Momence fell to 8-1 in the RVC.

Illinois Lutheran 21, Grant Park 1 (4 innings)

Molly Markland went 2-for-2 with two singles and a run scored to lead the Dragons. Grace Fick, Kennedy Marcotte and Abigail Watson had one single each.

Dwight 21, Roanoke-Benson-Lowpoint-Washburn 0 (3 innings)

Avery Jury went 3-for-3 with a double and a team-high three RBIs to lead the Trojans at the plate. Alexis Thetard smacked a home run for two RBIs. Samantha Harsh and Rachel Heath had two hits each. Harsh also claimed the win on the mound, giving up one hit with six strikeouts in three innings.

Gardner-South Wilmington 17, Donovan 1 (3 innings)

Hannah Balcom ripped a single and a double for two RBIs to lead the Panthers at the plate. Makaila McDaniel barreled a three-run home run. Jayden Buchanan had one hit for an RBI. Grace Olsen chipped in three RBIs. Buchanan earned the victory on the mound, giving up zero hits and zero walks with two strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

No individual stats were available for Donovan.

Armstrong 10, Watseka 9

Jasmine Essington went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead Watseka. Brianna Denault added two runs scored and an RBI off two hits in three plate appearances. Hailey Peck went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Peotone 15, Lisle 0 (4 innings)

Ashely Veltman went 4-for-4, including a homer for three RBIs to lead the Blue Devils. Alyssa Pasch added a home run for two RBIs. Emma Spagnoli, and Taylor Thweatt had two hits apiece. Mackenzie Strough picked up the win on the mound, giving up two hits and zero runs in four innings.

Peotone 7, Lisle 2

Taylor Thweatt went 2-for-2 with a triple and a team-high two RBIs to lead Peotone. Ashley Veltman and Emma Spagnoli contributed one double each. Veltman also picked up the win within the circle, giving up five hits and two earned runs with 11 strikeouts in five innings of action.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

KCC 8, Triton College 4 (9 innings)

Owen Jackson went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs to lead the Cavaliers at the plate. Jackson’s 29th career home run also helped set a new school record for the most homers in a Cavaliers uniform, which was a record that was held since the 1970s. Andy Onnen went 2-for-3 with two singles and an RBI. Isaiah Immke picked up the win on the mound, giving up zero hits and zero runs in one inning of relief action.

High school BASEBALL

Manteno 9, Streator 2

Wes Dwyer went 3-for-4, including two doubles with two runs scored to lead Manteno at the plate. Jace Nikonchuk had a team-high three RBIs off a double. Trey Malone drove in an RBI off a triple. Audis Edwards claimed the victory on the mound, striking out nine and giving up just five hits and two earned runs in a complete-game effort.

Reed-Custer 2, Wilmington 1

Reed-Custer pinch-hitter Brandon Carlo drove in two runs off a single in the bottom of the sixth to help lead the Comets at the plate. Cole Goodwin and Kyle Highland had two hits apiece. Joe Stellano recorded the win on the mound, giving up five hits and allowing zero earned runs with seven strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

No individual stats were available for Wilmington.

Beecher 12, Grace Christian 9

Beecher improved to 10-5 overall this season. Quinton Allen totaled three singles for two RBIs and a run scored to lead the Bobcats at the plate. David Arroyo and Duane Doss collected two singles apiece. Michael Hurley smacked two doubles for two RBIs. Cameron Paulmeier earned the win on the mound, giving up seven hits and eight runs (zero earned) in four innings.

Zach McGuirt drove in three runs off a double to lead the Crusaders. Braden Dandurand and Evan Rauwolf had two singles each. Miles Schaafsma and Myles Brouillet chipped in two RBIs apiece.

Salt Fork 7, Milford 6

Chase Cluttuer recorded a double for two RBIs to lead the Bearcats at the plate. Nick Warren and Adin Portwood added one single apiece.

Trinity 13, Parkview Christian 0 (4 innings)

Clay Gadbois barreled a single and a triple for two RBIs to lead the Eagles. Gage Fann had three singles for an RBI and three runs scored. Caleb Kendregan went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Kendregan also picked up the win on the bump, striking out 10 and scattering two hits and zero runs in four innings.

Gardner-South Wilmington 7, Crossroads Christian 0 (5 innings)

G-SW improved to 10-6 on the season after securing a forfeit win from Crossroads Christian. The forfeit victory resulted after Crossroads Christian coaches refused to keep playing after a call by the umpires in the fifth inning. No individual stats were available for the Panthers.

Grant Park 14, Illinois Lutheran 3 (5 innings)

Rylan Heldt drove in seven runs off three doubles to lead the Dragons at the plate. Keaton Lacer added a double for an RBI. Nolan Schneider went 2-for-4 with two singles and two RBIs. Evan Suprenaunt scattered seven hits and two earned runs with eight strikeouts in a complete-game effort to pick up the victory on the mound.

Coal City 14, Herscher 1 (5 innings)

Brady Best went 3-for-4, including a triple for an RBI to help lead the Coalers at the plate. Ashton Harvey added a double and a single for an RBI. Abram Wills recorded a home run for two RBIs. Kaelan Natyshok chipped in three RBIs off a double. Braden Reilly recorded the victory on the bump, giving up two hits with nine strikeouts and zero walks in five innings of work.

Tyler Murray recorded a double in two plate appearances to lead the Tigers at the plate. Cody Lunsford went 1-for-2 with an RBI single.

Hoopeston 13, St. Anne 3

Eric Savoie went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored to lead the Cardinals at the plate. Jesse Shell and Antony Blake each went 1-for-3 with an RBI apiece.

Roanoke-Benson-Lowpoint-Washburn 6, Dwight 2

Dillon Sarff recorded an RBI double to lead the Trojans. Ryan Turner and Luke Gallett collected two hits each.

Peotone 9, Lisle 7

Matt Derkacy went 1-for-3 with a team-high two RBIs to lead the Blue Devils. Kade Hupe and Tyler Hendricker added RBI doubles. Brock Krska chipped in two singles and a double for an RBI and three runs scored. Derkacy also claimed the victory on the bump, giving up four hits and zero runs with five strikeouts in three innings of work.

Central 12, Momence 1

Jayce Meier and Amarion Paxton recorded two singles with two RBIs each to lead the Comets. Carson Turner added an RBI single and two drawn walks for three runs scored. Michael Hess earned the win on the mound, giving up five hits and one earned run in five innings.

CJ Whiechec went 1-for-3 with a double to lead Momence. Sam Petersen, Jose De Luna, Carson Statler and Brandon Lynch each collected one single apiece.

GIRLS SOCCER

Coal City 8, Wilmington 4

Cara Planeta led the Coaler with a team-high three goals. Aubrey Mellen, Peyton Benson, Maddie Gomez, Addyson Mellen and Audrey Cooper contributed one score each. Melody Hamerla had nine saves.

Ella Banas recorded two goals to lead the Wildcats. Alexa Clark and Abbie Rampa added one goal and one assist each. Haley Dempsay tallied eight saves.

Bloom 2, Beecher 1 (PKs)

Morgan Magruder scored off an assist by Zamara Killis to lead Beecher. Lennon Loonam had a goal, and Fabi Barraza chipped in a shoot-out score. Taylor Kills recorded 15 saves in the net.

The Manteno softball team held a pregame ceremony in honor of the Manteno Middle School softball team that qualified for last year's IESA State Finals. For more, see C3.