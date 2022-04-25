ROUNDUP: Coal City baseball tandem's perfect against Herscher; Grant Park tops Beecher on walk-off

High school BASEBALL

Coal City 18, Herscher 0 (4 innings)

Abram Wills and Brady Best combined to throw a four-inning perfect game with eight strikeouts to lead the Coalers. Wills also led Coal City at the plate by totaling three RBIs off a triple and hit-by-pitch. Aydan Murphey went 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored. Ashton Harvey chipped in three RBIs and two runs scored off a single and a hit-by-pitch.

No individual stats were available for Herscher.

Grant Park 6, Beecher 5

Cade Lacer barreled a two-RBI single to help Grant Park best Beecher in walk-off fashion. Wesley Schneider went 2-for-3 to lead the Dragons at the plate. Owen Reynolds tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up 10 runs on five hits.

Aj Snell went 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored to lead the Bobcats at the plate. Quinton Allen had two doubles for an RBI. David Arroyo chipped in a double and a single for two RBIs and a run scored.

Kankakee 15, Thornridge 0 (3 innings)

The Kays plated a dozen runs in the first inning and saw Jaeden Harris flirt with a no-no in Monday’s Southland Athletic Conference win that improved them to 11-2-1 (6-0). Harris allowed a hit, struck out six and walked three in his shutout win. He also went 2-for-3 with a double, three runs and two RBIs from the leadoff spot.

Camden Kearney singled twice, scored twice and drove in a pair. Jacob Zubrys doubled, drove in three and scored twice. Ty Harrison hit a two-run double and scored, and Isaac Stipp also scored after hitting an RBI double.

Westville 6, Milford 3

Owen Halpin went 2-for-3 with a double to lead the Bearcats. Chase Clutteur and Max Cook chipped in one double apiece. Adin Portwood went 1-for-3 with a run scored.

Marquette 11, Dwight 1 (5 innings)

Luke Gallett went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI to lead the Trojans with the sticks. Jack Duffy added a single and a drawn walk in two plate appearances.

High school SOFTBALL

Kankakee 23, Thornridge 0 (4 innings)

The Kays saw Maddie James (one perfect inning) and Kylie Glogowski (three innings, five strikeouts, one walk) combine for a no-hitter in a lopsided Southland tilt.

Nora Mulcahy went 3-for-4 with a triple, two doubles, three runs and three RBIs. Avery Jackson was a homer away from the cycle, drove in six and scored four runs. Glogowski tripled home a pair and scored. Abigail Haut went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs. Diamond Blomlie, Breanna Lamie and Estefany Mendez each had two-hit games.

Bishop McNamara 21, Central 10 (5 innings)

Tessa DePietra went 3-for-5 with a home run and three runs and RBIs apiece as the Fightin’ Irish earned a nonconference win. Danica White had a 4-for-5 day with a double, three RBIs and two runs. Natalie Prairie had a 3-for-4 day with three runs and two RBIs. Mallory O’Connor, Anna Beckman and Liv DeLuca had multi-hit games.

Alana Gray totaled a single and a home run for a team-high three RBIs to lead the Comets at the plate. Anna Winkel smacked a double, and Emma Skeen and Amanda Luhrsen chipped in singles.

Manteno 17, Streator 2 (5 innings)

Ava Peterson went 3-for-4 with two doubles to help total two RBIs and lead Manteno at the plate. Macy Iwanus added three singles and one double for a team-high four RBIs. Lily Bivona, Chloe Boros, Kenzie Hespen, and Sydney Sosnowski had two hits apiece. Iwanus earned the victory on the bump, giving up six hits and two earned runs during five innings.

Herscher 12, Coal City 8

Zoey Fleischhauer drove in five runs off a three-run home run and a two RBI double to lead the Tigers at the plate. Anistin Hackley claimed the win within the circle, giving up three hits and two runs (zero earned) during 2 2/3 innings of work. Emma Powers and Alison Hassett collected two hits each. Rylie Hartman drove in two runs off a single.

Abby Gagliardo went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs to lead the Coalers. Makayla and Makenzie Henline each had three-hit days.

Hoopeston 20, Watseka 8

Sydney McTaggart went 3-for-4 with a double to help drive in two runs and lead Watseka at the plate. Brianna Denault added a double and a home run for two RBIs and three runs scored. Elena Newell smacked a solo home run.

Bismarck-Henning 15, Iroquois West 0 (3 innings)

Iroquois West went hitless against Bismarck-Henning’s pitching Monday evening.

Yorkville Christian 13, Trinity 0 (5 innings)

Trinity dropped to 11-3 overall this season. No individual stats were available for the Eagles.

Westville 10, Milford 0 (5 innings)

Emmaleah Marshino recorded the only hit for Milford with a single to help lead the Bearcats at the plate.

Grant Park 19, Donovan 2 (4 innings)

No individual stats were available for the Dragons, who took control with a 14-run second inning.

Janne Schermann hit a two-run single for Donovan, driving in Dayla Castillo and Alivia Butler. Butler also singled.

GIRLS SOCCER

Peotone 6, Manteno 0

Madi Schroeder recorded a hat trick to lead the Blue Devils. Dani Piper added two scores, which was one more goal than teammate Adeline Graffeo. Piper also contributed two assists, which was one more assist than Kate Cuthbertson and Emma Schmeski.

No individual stats were available for the Panthers.

Joliet Catholic 8, Coal City 0

Goalkeeper Melody Hamerla tallied 14 saves to lead Coal City. Freshman keeper Chloe Plueger had four saves.