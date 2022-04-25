Comet baseball wins pitcher's duel, Wildcat softball slugs to victory in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — As the innings quickly piled on in Monday’s game between visiting Reed-Custer and Wilmington, the Comets began to realize just a single run might win what was becoming a pitchers’ duel between the Comets’ Jake McPherson and the Wildcats’ Kaden Humphries, and they might have to get creative to scratch that run across.

The Comets did just that, manufacturing a run in the sixth inning without seeing a ball in play land more than 20 feet from home plate, giving McPherson all the run support he needed in a battle of big-time arms that ended with a 1-0 Comets victory.

“It’s kind of unfair to expect that out of a high school kid, but when Jake takes the ball, that is sort of what we expect,” Comets coach Jake Evans said. “He was special out there today; there’s really no other way to put it.

“That’s a really good ballclub they’ve got with a really good lineup.”

The Comets threatened as early as possible, putting a pair on with two outs against Humphries with back-to-back singles from McPherson and Joe Stellano, but after Humphries got out of the jam with a groundout, the two aces began a show that saw them combine to retire 17 straight batters as the game reached the fourth inning.

That’s when Stellano bunted for a hit with one out to give the Comets a jolt. After Joe Bembenek’s sacrifice bunt attempt was popped up to Wilmington catcher Nolan Rickmon, Cole Goodwin laid one down as well, reaching on a high throw to first that also allowed Stellano to advance to third.

With a 2-1 count on Kyle Highland, Goodwin prematurely took off to steal second, with Humphries stepping off and throwing down. That’s when Stellano took off for home on a double steal and was ruled safe after a head-first dive just beat a swiping tag attempt from Rickmon.

“We weren’t stressing or panicking or anything, but we knew we had to put the pressure on them,” Evans said. “As good as [Humphries] was, we thought the bunt might be the best option, and it worked out for us.”

Humphries got a strikeout to end the frame, but the damage was done. The Wildcats pushed their first hit across when Dom Dingillo rocketed a ball to left to open the sixth, but neither he nor Joe Pogliano, who singled and stole second in the seventh, could get home to tie things up in what was an instant classic battle of premier arms Monday.

“Tip your cap to Humphries because he was a load on the mound tonight as well, and the game came down to one run scored on a first and third steal of home,” Evans said. “It was just a gritty game in cold conditions, but we scratched that run across, and with the way Jake was going, we thought they may have been enough, which it turned out to be.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

McPherson fanned nine and walked none in his two-hit shutout. He also had half of the Comets’ hits — a single and a double. Stellano’s first-inning single and fourth-inning bunt single were the two other Reed-Custer hits. The Comets are now 10-3 on the season and 7-2 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference.

Humphries took the tough-luck loss after allowing an unearned run on four hits, a walk and nine strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings. Lucas Rink tossed the last 1/3 inning for the Wildcats (7-8, 2-6).

<strong>Wildcats softball slugs way to home win</strong>

Runs were at a premium in Monday’s baseball meeting in Wilmington, but offensive fireworks were on display early and often in softball, as the Wildcats socked three home runs and five doubles to help tally 20 hits in their 18-6 win against the Comets in five innings.

The Wildcats scored in four different innings, including a two-run first that precluded a six-run second, which began on an opposite-field blast from Raena DelAngel that gave the home team an early, comfortable 8-0 lead before the Comets plated a pair in the third and fourth innings each to cut that margin in half midway through the fourth.

After getting one back on Kaitlyn O’Donnell’s RBI single in the fourth, the Wildcats answered the two-run home run Mya Beard hit in the top of the fifth and then some, scoring nine runs in the fifth before the game ended with the 10-run rule.

“That was the best thing to see,” Wildcats coach Jack Skole said of his team answering the Comets’ mid-game threat. “We got complacent when we got up 8-0, and I kept saying they’d come back; that’s a young team with a lot of grit.

“We just took advantage of some of their mistakes a little more than they did with ours.”

The Wildcats saw two more homers in the fifth, a two-run shot from pitcher Olivia Hansen and Jenna Jackson’s walk-off three-run blast, which, similar to DelAngel’s, was an opposite-field shot.

“We’re working on trying not to pull but let it get deeper, take your normal swing and drive it that way,” Skole said. “It’s a difficult thing to get through to the girls, but they’re buying in and seeing the result.”

The Wildcats improved to 6-7 (4-4) on the year, and the Comets fell to 6-6 (4-3).

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Jackson went 3-for-5 with a homer, two doubles and four RBIs. DelAngel added a second run to her solo home run. Jessica Castle went 4-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs and two runs. Abby Pitts also went 4-for-4 and doubled, scored twice and drove in a pair. Hansen went 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs and, in the circle, allowed six earned runs on 11 hits in a complete game.

Beard was a triple shy of the cycle, scored twice and drove in a pair. Addison Brown singled, doubled and drove in a run. Halie LaGrange went 2-for-4 and scored. Sylvia Crater had an RBI double and scored.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The two schools will meet again Tuesday for the second half of the season series, this time at Reed-Custer at 4:30 p.m.