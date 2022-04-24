ROUNDUP: ONU baseball, softball sweep doubleheaders

COLLEGE BASEBALL

ONU 11, Lincoln 7

The Tigers have proven to be one of the best teams in the country the past month, as their winning streak climbed to 23 games Saturday with a doubleheader sweep of Lincoln, taking Game 1 11-7.

Gunnar Pullins went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a pair of runs, as the Tigers scored 10 of their runs in the first four innings. Dylan Miller also poked a pair of hits and drove in three runs. Jacob Burt hit a pinch-hit double and scored. Ryan Russman, Jacob Bulthuis and Kai Hudson each slapped a single and scored twice. Donovan Yelle hit a two-run single.

Nolan Belschner earned the win after tossing the first five innings, allowing four earned runs on eight hits and nine strikeouts. Peyton Bovie allowed three unearned runs on two hits in an inning of work before Ryan Jemar fanned two in a scoreless seventh.

ONU 15, Lincoln 5

The nightcap of their doubleheader came in with an Olivet offensive barrage, as the home team scored at least one run in every inning. Kai Hudson had a 3-for-4 day with three runs and four RBIs. Jordan Almodovar drove in three runs on a pair of hits. Rod Lucas and KC Isenberg each hit RBI doubles, and Lucas scored three runs. Gunnar Pullins hit a two-run single.

Thomas Burns allowed an earned run on a hit and four strikeouts in three innings. Noah Harder earned the win by tossing a perfect fifth out of the bullpen. Sean Micetich (one inning) and Michael Freitas (1 1/3 innings) both offered perfect relief appearances.

KCC 9, South Suburban 5

Owen Jackson barreled a home run and a single for an RBI to lead the Cavaliers. Drake Schrodt had a solo home run and a single. Andy Onnen contributed a double. Kyle Iwinski earned the victory on the bump, giving up five hits and one unearned run with six strikeouts during six innings of work.

Madison 3, KCC 1

Owen Jackson had a double and a single to lead KCC at the plate. Brad Paulina smacked two singles, which was one more single than teammates Andy Onnen and Drake Schrodt.

Madison 10, KCC 1

Kyle Czarnecki went 1-for-3 with a double to lead the Cavaliers at the plate. Owen Jackson contributed a single for a run scored. Andy Onnen had a single.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

ONU 6, St. Francis 1

The Tigers’ softball team also took a pair at home during the weekend and now have built a six-game winning streak of their own. Haley Dobson went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Matti Lannie singled twice and scored twice, and Faith Mikos also had a two-hit game. Kate Landis hit a two-run double. Megan Mann hit an RBI double, and Margaret Landis singled and scored.

Kori Fricke allowed one earned run on nine scattered hits and a pair of strikeouts.

Former Beecher standout Kaylie Sippel went 3-for-3 with an RBI for St. Francis.

ONU 3, St. Francis 2

The Tigers had to sweat out the second game, scoring in each of their final three times to the plate, including Kori Fricke’s go-ahead solo home run in the bottom of the sixth, her second solo shot of the game after hitting one in the fourth.

Matti Lanie went 2-for-4 and scored on Zoe Oshiro’s RBI single in the fifth. Olivia Flinn took a no-decision after allowing two earned runs on five hits. Emily Blucker earned the win after firing two perfect innings of relief.

High school SOFTBALL

Trinity 25, Hammond Academy of Technology 10 (4 innings)

Ashlynn Massey, Chloe Brands and Tori Wells each led the Eagles with three hits apiece. Kendall Jackson tossed a compete game, giving up eight hits with seven strikeouts. Jackson also added four RBIs at the plate.

Trinity 26, Hammond Academy of Technology 9 (4 innings)

Paige Brands, Chloe Brands and Tori Wells smacked three hits each to lead the Eagles. Paige Brands recorded a team-high six RBIs, which was one more RBI than Wells. Wells also claimed the win within the circle, giving up nine hits with four strikeouts in a complete-game effort. Elena Shold barreled a home run.

Central 10, Gardner-South Wilmington 0 (5 innings)

Emma Skeen went 2-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and two runs scored to lead Central. Carly Perzee added two hits, including a double for a run scored. Audra Prairie had a double, and Ella White earned the victory on the mound, giving up seven hits during five innings.

No individual stats were available for G-SW.

Central 15, Gardner-South Wilmington 5 (6 innings)

Alana Gray went 3-for-4 with a home run to help total a team-high four RBIs and lead the Comets at the plate. Emma Skeen contributed two hits for an RBI and two runs scored. Emilie Baker had two singles for two RBIs and a run scored. Ella White claimed the win within the circle, giving up four hits and two earned runs with seven strikeouts during three innings of work.

Leroy 3, Dwight 2 (10 innings)

Leroy bested Dwight in walk-off fashion. Erin Anderson went 1-for-4 with a double to lead the Trojans. Rachel Heath and Avery Scheuer contributed two hits apiece. Samantha Harsh tossed 9 1/3 innings, giving up four hits and two earned runs with six strikeouts.

Argenta-Oreana 1, Dwight 0

Megan Livingston smacked a double and a single to lead Dwight at the plate. Njomza Asllani added a single and a double.

High school BASEBALL

Momence 3, Grace Christian 1

Jose De Luna went 1-for-2 with a solo home run to lead Momence. Sam Petersen and Carson Statler had one single each. CJ Wiechec claimed the victory on the bump, giving up five hits and one earned run with eight punch outs during 6 2/3 innings.

Evan Marshall went 2-for-3 with two singles to lead the Crusaders at the plate. Caleb Dandurand and Miles Schaafsma had one hit apiece.

Momence 13, Grace Christian 11

Sam Petersen went 4-for-5 with three doubles for two RBIs and a run scored to help lead the Redskins at the plate. Aidan Wood had three hits, including a home run for a team-high three RBIs. Trystan Hampton had two singles. Brogan Halpin earned the win on the mound, giving up four hits and three runs (zero earned) with eight strikeouts during four innings.

Caleb Dandurand went 3-for-5 with a double to total one RBI and a run scored to lead the Crusaders at the plate. Sashko Robertson had two singles for an RBI and two runs scored. Myles Brouillet had three singles, which was one more single than teammate Evan Marshall.

Peotone 3, Chicago Christian 1

Connor Janik went 1-for-1 with a double to lead the Blue Devils at the plate. Austin Massat contributed a single and one stolen base. Janik claimed the victory on the bump, giving up five hits and one earned run with nine strikeouts during six innings of work.

Beecher 16, Illinois Lutheran 1 (4 innings)

David Arroyo went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Bobcats at the plate. Quinton Allen and Trevor Stout each contributed a single and a double. Duane Doss chipped in an RBI single. Bryce Stout grabbed the win, giving up two hits and one earned run during three innings.

Beecher 17, Illinois Lutheran 0 (4 innings)

Beecher improved to 9-4 on the season. Jacob Graniczny went 1-for-2 with an RBI double to lead the Bobcats at the plate. Michael Hurley had two doubles and a single for an RBI and a run scored. Caden Gilva had two singles for two RBIs and a run scored. Joseph Kain earned the victory on the mound, giving up zero hits and zero runs during two innings.

Herscher 9, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2

Hayden Johnson went 3-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Tigers. Tyler Murray barreled a double and a single for an RBI. Joe Holohan had two singles for an RBI and two runs scored. Holohan also recorded the win on the mound, giving up two hits and one earned run during four innings.

Manteno 18, Herscher 2 (6 innings)

No individual stats were available Manteno.

Cody Lunsford recorded Herscher’s only hit of the game with a single.

St. Anne 13, Grant Park 7

Francisco Cintroa went 2-for-3, including a home run, to total four runs scored and two RBIs and lead the Cardinals at the plate. Jesse Shell had two hits for an RBI and a run scored. Dalton Anderson picked up the win, striking out three in 3 1/3 innings of work.

No individual stats were available for Grant Park.

Grant Park 20, St. Anne 4

No individual stats were available for Grant Park.

Max Wendt went 1-for-1 with a run scored and an RBI to lead the Cardinals. Griffen Walters had one hit for an RBI.

Covington 8, Milford 0

Adin Portwood recorded a double to lead the Bearcats. Owen Halpin and Nick McKinley contributed one single each.

Trinity 15, Arthur-Okaw Christian 5 (6 innings)

Gage Fann went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Eagles. Maximus Dickerson had two singles for two RBIs and a run scored. Aaron Kendregan smacked a double and a single. Clay Gadbois earned the win on the mound, giving up two hits and four runs (one earned) with 11 strikeouts during five innings.

Iroquois West 15, Watseka 2 (5 innings)

No individual stats were available for the Raiders.

Conner M. Bell went 2-for-3 with a double to lead the Warriors at the plate. Simon Hodolitz and Austin Marcier each recorded one single.

Central 11, Gardner-South Wilmington 1 (5 innings)

No individual stats were available for Central.

Gabe McHugh went 2-for-3 with a run scored to lead the Panthers. Ethan Maxard added an RBI double. Kaden Grivetti had two singles.

Gardner-South Wilmington 8, Central 7

No individual stats were available for Central.

Ethan Mack went 1-for-3 with five stolen bases to lead the Panthers. Game McHugh had four drawn walks for three runs scored. McHugh also claimed the win on the mound, striking out eight during four innings of work.

GIRLS SOCCER

Herscher 6, Centennial 1

Kaitlyn Borschnack totaled four scores to lead the Tigers. Elise Kukuck contributed two goals and two assists. Ally Meyer and Emma Haugen had one assist each. Rourke Zigrossi tallied six saves in the net.

Coaler Shootout

Princeton placed first overall, followed by Coal City in second, Peotone in third and Beecher in fourth. No individual stats were available for any of the four schools.

Game results: Peotone 1, Beecher 0; Princeton 4, Coal City 0; Coal City 1, Beecher 0; Princeton 2, Peotone 0; Princeton 3, Beecher 0; Coal City 1, Peotone 0.