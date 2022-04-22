SOFTBALL: Boilers celebrate BBYSL Night, top Central

BOURBONNAIS — With a few more fans in the stands than usual thanks to their BBYSL Night that welcomed future Boilermakers to Hynek Field Friday, the Bradley-Bourbonnais softball team became one of the first teams in the area to reach double-digit wins this season with a 16-1 win over Central in four innings.

The win improved the Boilermakers to 10-5-1 on the season in a game that they played without starting catcher Natalie Johnson due to injury and with second pitcher Liberty Rivard in the circle.

“It was exciting to get some fresh faces in there and get people acclimated to play the game from new positions,” Boilers coach Haylee Beck said. “It takes all 13, and, some days, our roles will be different than others.”

The Boilers plated a pair in the first inning before quickly breaking things open with a six-run second, but it was the third inning where the fun really began for the team in black.

Ellie Haggard’s fourth homerun of the week, and 10th of the season, came on an inside-the-park variety and was followed the next at-bat by Libby Spaulding’s eighth shot of the year. Kylie Rose added a two-run shot for the third homer of the inning for a Boilermakers team that has three players — Longtin, Spaulding and Johnson (eight homeruns) with at least eight homers on the season.

“To have Ellie, Natalie and Libby, that’s almost 30 homeruns with three girls and none of them are seniors,” Beck said. “That’s exciting but what we’ve talked about, whether it’s a homerun or base hit, knowing our role and doing our job well.”

The Comets fell to 9-6 on the spring, one they started by winning their first seven games. They’ve had one of the toughest schedules in the state this week, taking losses to Class 2A State Finals contenders Beecher (10-0) and Manteno (14-5) prior to Friday’s meeting against a Class 4A power.

The Manteno game was one they trailed just 5-3 until the latter portions, showing coach Kelli Wielgus and themselves that they are closing in on reaching a level where they can comfortably compete with whoever is in the opposing dugout.

“I think it’s a good measuring stick,” Wielgus said. “...They’re seeing that improvement and going upwards.

“We’re getting there, we just have to focus on the little things and we’ll be exactly where we want to be.”

<strong>Boilers welcome next generation with BBYSL Night</strong>

It took four different scheduled dates due to rainouts, but Friday night also served as one of the games the Boilers were most excited about on this season’s calendar, as they welcomed members of the Bradley-Bourbonnais Youth Softball League’s BBYSL Blast 10U team for BBYSL Night.

Prior to the game, the Boilers hosted members of the Blast for pregame warmups and a ceremony in which the players had their names announced in place of the starting lineups over the PA system.

In addition, members of the Boilers are paired with BBYSL players as mentors.

“One of my big goals when I took over this program was to make sure we grow it, and to do that you have to get the community involved,” Beck said. “With this team, we have some connections [with the Blast] so it’s nice to do things like go to dinner and some other things to just grow the game.

“I tell my kids they’re paving the way for people after us and we’re excited to do that, get the kids here and get them excited for [BBCHS].”

One of those Blast players, Bishop McNamara fourth grader Sophie Piggush, said that the day was better than she even imagined it would be after waiting patiently through the cancelations.

“It was a lot better than I thought; I got to have a lot more time with my players (Ellie Haggard and Brooklyn Billings) than I had before,” Piggush, who couldn’t pick a favorite player because “they’re all so awesome,” said. “Today was really fun just being able to play and warm up with them.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Haggard finished a triple shy of the cycle with three runs and four RBIs. Spaulding added a pair of singles to her homer and totaled two runs and two RBIs. Rose homered, doubled and drove in a pair. Bella Pusateri had three hits and three runs. Rivard had two hits, three runs and two RBIs. She also pitched a complete game, allowing an earned run on five hits and five strikeouts.

Audra Prairie was 2-for-2 for the Comets. Emma Skeen, Ella White and Brenna Able had a hit apiece. The Comets’ run came when Alexis Hall’s RBI groundout scored Amanda Luhrsen in the third inning.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Boilers visit Yorkville for a doubleheader at 10 a.m., the same time the Comets host Gardner-South Wilmington for a pair.