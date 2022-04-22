ROUNDUP: Kankakee takes both golds at Manteno Invite; Beecher softball takes two

BOYS & GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Due to unfortunate circumstances like poor weather and COVID-19 over the past three seasons the Manteno boys and girls track teams have had to routinely cancel its annual Manteno Invitational track meet, but on Friday evening the two squads finally managed to host their local meet, which featured nine area schools, despite having to take a 30-minute break due to a rain delay.

“I think it’s a great meet because we get to see all the teams from the area,” Manteno track and field coach Amy Hoffmann said. “There were some really fantastic runners from a number of schools.”

Running away in the event was none other than the Kankakee Kays, who wound up with a clean sweep in both the boys and girls with first-place team scores of 123 points and 150 points, respectively.

“We thought we were going to get rained out and so we had some great performances,” Kankakee head coach Marques Lowe said. “We didn’t have a bunch of personal records, but we are just getting ready for our next phase of training, and so I’m proud of both teams.”

Finishing in second on the boys side was Herscher (113 points), followed by Beecher (80), St. Anne (74), Manteno (57), Bishop McNamara (32), Peotone (16) and Momence (11). On the girls side Bishop McNamara claimed second overall with 99 points, followed by Beecher (62), Manteno (56), Herscher (34), Peotone (27), Central (27), Momence (22) and St. Anne (8).

“I think we’ll see most of these teams at sectionals, and so this will be good prep for our kids to see what they are going to be running against later in the season,” Hoffmann said of her team’s performances. “It will give them more motivation to work harder and to get better.”

Kankakee won a total of 16 events between its boys and girls squads, with each team taking eight victories.

Naz Hill led the boys with victories in both the high jump (1.83 m) and long jump (6.03 m) competitions. Jayon Morrow claimed first-place in the 100-meter dash (10.95 s), and teammate Jyaire Hill added a win in the 200-meter dash (21.90 s). Nickolos Hall finished in first-place in the 110-meter hurdles (15.65 s) and Jalen Townsend took first in the triple jump (11.17 m). The boys additionally swept the 4x100 (42.86 s) and 4x200 relay races (1:29.73).

Sydney Ramsey led the Kays on the girls side with wins in both the 200- meter (26.49 s) and 400-meter dashes (1:02.80). Na’Kyrah Cooks added victories in both the triple jump (10.92 m) and high jump (1.42 m) competitions. Saniah Stewart finished first in the 100-meter dash (12.86 s), and Nikkel Johnson claimed first overall in the shot put (10.63 m). Kankakee also wound up claiming wins in both the 4x100 relay (48.60 s) and the 4x400 relay (4:26.56) races.

“This has been my first all-area [type of] meet since I’ve been here and so both my teams have always talked about all-area and wanting to win it and they went out and did it by executing it today,” Lowe said.

Travis Jones led Herscher with a victory in discus (43.13 m). Lance Johnston took first in shot put (12.53 m), and Gracie Kent secured the only girls individual victory with a win in the 3200-meter distance race (13:22.49). The boys 4x800 relay team also chipped in a victory (9:22.63).

Shelby Corbett finished first in the 100-meter hurdles (17.81 s) and 300- meter hurdles (52.94 s) to lead the Irish. Kendall Lade placed first in discus (22.36 m), and Evita Martinez rounded out the Irish with two victories in the 800-meter (2:32.96) and 1600-meter (5:51.38) races.

Beecher was led by its two long distance runners Josiah Imig and Russell Ward who placed first overall in the 3200-meter (12:02.96) and 1600-meter (4:55.09) respectively. Aidan Ward chipped in a victory in the 800-meter (2:12.20). The Bobcats boys 4x400- meter relay team finished first (3:46.97), as well as their girls 4x800-meter relay team (13:00.81).

Carter Watkins led Manteno with a first-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles (46.99 s). The Panthers 4x200-meter girls relay team also placed first overall (2:03.51) to notch the only girls victory on the night.

Zy’ier Bey-Fortinberry led Momence with a win in the long jump (4.15 m).

Curtis Reece claimed first in the 400-meter (52.22 s) to lead St. Anne.

SOFTBALL

Beecher 15, St. Anne 0 (4 innings)

Alyssa Oldenburg drove in five runs off three hits, including two double to lead Beecher at the plate. Cheyanna Stluka went 2-for-3 with two singles. Kamryn Koontz had two hits for three RBIs and two runs scored. Abigail Shepard earned the win within the circle, giving up zero hits with eight strikeouts over three innings.

Beecher 16, St. Anne 1 (4 innings)

Ava Olson went 3-for-3 with three singles to total two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Bobcats. Skyler Murdoch added a single and a double for two RBIs and three runs scored. Abby Papas chipped in a double. Cynthia Hon picked up the win on the bump, giving up one hit and one earned run with nine strikeouts over four innings of work.

No individual stats were available for St. Anne.

Joliet Catholic 9, Reed-Custer 3

Halie LaGrange went 2-for-4 wth a double to lead the Comets at the plate. Grace Cavanaugh added two hits while Delaney Bruciak and Sylvia Crater chipped in one double each.

Bismarck-Henning 6, Watseka 2

Watseka couldn’t overcome leaving 11 runners on base in its four run loss to Bismarck-Henning. Brianna Denault went 2-for-4 with a triple to lead the Warriors at the plate. Allie Hoy contributed two hits for a run scored. Natalie Petersen chipped in two hits in three plate appearances.

BASEBALL

Bishop McNamara 8, Trinity 1

Levi Croswell went 1-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Irish. Croswell also earned the victory on the bump, striking out six over five innings of work. Caden Martin had two hits in three plate appearances. RJ Dolton went 1-for-1 at the plate.

No individual stats were available for Trinity.

Cissna Park 3, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2

Bryce Sluis smacked a walk-off single to lead the Timberwolves at the plate. Gavin Spitz went 2-for-3 with a double for a run scored. Malaki Verkler tallied two singles. Brayden Bruens recorded the victory on the mound, giving up seven hits and two earned runs with seven punch outs in seven innings of work.

Bismarck-Henning 12, Watseka 0 (5 innings)

Simon Hodolitz recorded the only hit for Watseka with a single to help lead the Warriors at the plate.

Reed-Custer 5, Beecher 1

Joe Stellano led the Comets offense, totaling two hits and three RBIs. Connor Esparza, Cameron Smith, and Kyle Highland added one hit apiece. Ethan Slager recorded the win on the mound, giving up six hits and one run in a complete game effort.

Duane Doss and Quinton Allen collected two singles to lead the Bobcats with the sticks. Mitch Landis went 1-for-2 with a single.

Iroquois West 13, Schlarman 3 (6 innings)

Aiden Tilstra went 3-for-4 with a homerun to help total a team-high four RBIs to lead the Raiders at the plate. Auston Miller added another homerun to go along with a single. Kyler Meents went 3-for-3 with three singles. Lucas Frank chipped in three hits for an RBI and two runs scored. Mario Andrade tossed three innings, giving up zero hits and one unearned run with five strikeouts.