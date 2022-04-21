ROUNDUP: Dandurand's dinger walks it off for Grace

By Daily Journal staff report

SOFTBALL

Coal City 7, Kankakee 3

No individual stats were available for Coal City. Avery Jackson barreled a solo homerun to help lead the Kays at the plate. Breanna Lamie added two singles.

Lincoln-Way Central 7, BBCHS 3

Ellie Haggard recorded a solo homerun to help lead the Boilermakers at the plate. Emmie Longtin and Bella Pusateri added two hits each. Natalie Johnson had a double.

Peotone 13, Grant Park 0 (5 innings)

Alyssa Pasch went a perfect 4-for-4 with two homers and three RBIs to lead the Blue Devils at the plate. Emma Spagnoli added three hits for four runs scored in four plate appearances. Mackenzie Strough totaled three hits, including a double for two RBIs and two runs scored. Strough also claimed the win within the circle, giving up one hit with eight strikeouts over five innings. Chloe Davis, Molly Markland and Grace Fick recorded one single each to help lead the Dragons.

Manteno 14, Central 5

Macy Iwanus totaled four hits, including a homer to help record a team-high five RBIs to help lead Manteno at the plate. Drew Hosselton had three hits for two RBIs. Alyssa Dralle improved to 8-1 on the bump, giving up nine hits and five runs (two earned) with 15 strikeouts over seven innings pitched. Alana Gray, Carly Perzee and Alexis Hall each recorded two hits each to help lead Central at the plate. Emma Skeen added a team-high two RBIs off a single.

Herscher 9, Wilmington 1

Herscher improved to 11-3-1 on the season. Alison Hassett went 3-for-4 with a homerun for a team-high three RBIs to lead the Tigers at the plate. Addie Whitaker added three hits, including a triple for two runs scored. Mia Ruder had two singles. Annistin Hackley claimed the victory on the mound, giving up eight hits and zero earned runs with seven punch outs over seven innings of work.

Jenna Jackson recorded a double to help lead Wilmington at the plate. Olivia Hansen tallied two singles, which was one more single than teammate Anna Liaromatis. Grace Burkey had a single.

Watseka 24, St. Anne 2 (4 innings)

Natalie Petersen went 3-for-5 with a double and a homerun for two RBIs and three runs scored to help lead the Warriors at the plate. Allie Hoy had three hits, including a double for two RBIs and three runs scored. Sydney McTaggart and Elizabeth Wittenborn contributed two hits each. Caitlin Corzine recorded the win on the mound, giving up three hits and two earned runs over three innings. Tiffany DeYoung and Erica Sirois each went 1-for-2 with a run scored to help lead the Cardinals at the plate. Ashlynne Easter added a hit for an RBI.

Trinity 17, Parkview Christian 2 (4 innings)

Trinity improved to 9-2 on the season. Kierstin Moody had one hit for three RBIs to lead the Eagles at the plate. Tori Wells went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Kendall Jackson chipped in two RBIs. Kneiley Smith improved to 7-2 on the mound, giving up one hit with eight strikeouts in a complete game effort.

Woodland 4, Dwight 0

Erin Anderson ripped a double to help lead the Trojans at the plate. Megan Livingston chipped in a single.

Milford 4, Hoopeston 2

Brynlee Wright went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double for three RBIs to lead the Bearcats. Abby Storm added two hits, including a double for two runs scored. Kirstyn Lucht picked up the win within the circle, surrendering eight hits and one earned run over seven innings.

Westville 16, Iroquois West 0 (4 innings)

Iroquois West failed to record a single hit against Westville. Aubrey Wagner tossed three innings, giving up five hits and six earned runs with four walks.

BASEBALL

Grace Christian 11, Heritage 10

Braden Dandurand smacked a walk-off two-run homerun in the bottom of the seventh to help lift the Crusaders past Heritage. Zack McGuirt added two doubles for a team-high three RBIs. Sashko Robertson chipped in a double for a run scored.

Wilmington 15, Illinois Lutheran 0 (4 innings)

Tim Mills went 2-for-3 with a double for two runs scored and an RBI to lead Wilmington at the plate. Ryan Banas added two singles, and Jack Friddle chipped in a double and a single for a team-high four RBIs. Lucas Rink earned the win on the bump, giving up one hit and zero runs with two walks over four innings to make the Wildcats winners of three in a row.

St. Anne 17, Watseka 7 (5 innings)

Francisco Cintora barreled three hits, including a double and a grand-slam for a team-high seven RBIs to lead St. Anne at the plate. Griffen Walters went 4-for-4 with four singles to help total two RBIs and three runs scored. Anthony Blake contributed two singles and a double for three RBIs and two runs scored. Eric Savoie earned the victory on the mound, giving up eight hits and four earned runs with eight strikeouts over four innings of work. Ty Berry went 2-for-3 with a home-run to total a team-high three RBIs to lead Watseka with the sticks. Chasine Christopher Walwer had two hits. Kobi Stevens chipped in a double for an RBI.

Reed-Custer 7, Herscher 1

Colin Esparza and Joe Stellano each collected two hits to help lead the Comets at the plate. Kyle Fordonski tossed a complete game, giving up eight hits with four strikeouts to pick up the victory on the mound. Tyler Murray went 2-for-3 with a double to lead the Tigers at the plate. Joe Holohan had one double in three plate appearances. Luke Richmond chipped in two singles.

Peotone 13, Grant Park 2 (6 innings)

Connor Janik went 3-for-5 with a double for an RBI to lead Peotone at the plate. Kade Hupe added a team-high four RBIs off two singles. Joe Hasse had a double and a single for three RBIs. David Reidy picked up the win on the mound, giving up three hits and one earned run with nine strikeouts in a complete game effort. Keaton Lacer went 1-for-2 with a double to lead the Dragons at the plate. Wesley Schneider had a single for an RBI.

Woodland 7, Dwight 3

Luke Gallett recorded two hits, including a solo homerun to help lead the Trojans at the plate. Jack Duffy had two singles for a run scored. Dawson Carr chipped in a single.

BOYS TENNIS

Kankakee 4, Coal City 1

Brody Longtin and James Bretzlaff each recorded straight-set victories in singles play to lead Kankakee. Doubles partners Drake Mcphail/Jimmy Avalos and Alec Tronojo/Zachary Boudreau added wins in doubles play. No individual stats were available for Coal City.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lisle 3, Wilmington 2

Abbie Rampa and Alaina Clark had one score each to lead the Wildcats. Clark added one assist. Goalkeeper Haley Dempsay grabbed four saves behind the net.

Beecher 12, Momence 0

Morgan Magruder tallied four goals and one assist to lead the Bobcats. Alyssa Dillinger added a score and two assists. Fabi Barraza scored two goals, which was one more goal than Zamara Willis, Charlotte Farrarr, Brooke Jerkatis, Aaralyn Martinez and Sam Kain. Taylor Killis contributed five saves behind the net. No individual stats were available for Momence.

Herscher 5, Manteno 0

Elise Kukuck recorded another hat-trick to help lead Herscher. Katelyn Borschnack and Ally Meyer contributed one goal and one assist each. Jalynn Miner and Borschnack had one assist each. Rourke Zigrossi grabbed two saves. No individual stats were available for Manteno.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

College of Dupage 17, KCC 16

Drake Schrodt and Joey Humphrey each recorded homers to lead the Cavaliers at the plate. Daniel Puplava had a team-high five RBIs off three hits, including a double. Garret Latoz had three hits for four RBIs and a run scored.