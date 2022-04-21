GIRLS SOCCER: Coal City upsets Peotone 1-0

COAL CITY — Thursday’s Illinois Central Eight showdown between Peotone and Coal City ended with an own goal deciding the game as the Coalers shocked the Blue Devils 1-0 Thursday night.

The goal was scored 10 minutes into the game before a stout Coaler defense held on the rest of the way for the victory.

With the win, Coal City has now won two-straight in shutout fashion, improving to 3-5 overall and 2-2 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. With the loss, Peotone’s record drops to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the ICE.

The goal was the first the Blue Devils had surrendered all season in conference play after shutting out their previous three opponents by an 11-0 margin.

“Freshman Kylee Kennell came and gave a nice cross, and the ball was right where it needed to be and one of their players knocked it in first,” said Coal City coach Todd Painter. “I know that’s hard on the defense. They were in the right position. I’ve been there as a player.

“There might be a little luck involved there, but then to hold them the entire time after was just an incredible effort,” Painter added. “The kids just fought and fought. They really wanted this one.”

Painter noted that his team had extra motivation after a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to the Blue Devils last season.

“Last year we lost a really hard-fought game at their place. Our goalie [Melody Hamerla] exited the game with 10 minutes left and got 14 stitches,” Painter said. “So this was a game we could all rally behind her and say ‘this one is for you.’

“It gave us a little something extra to help us push through.”

Hamerla was challenged in goal by a relentless Peotone attack, but she stood tall to secure the shutout.

“This was a great conference win for us and revenge from last year,” Hamerla said. “This is a big win for us, especially for the seniors.

“I thought we did a good job of communicating tonight and making sure everybody stuck together.”

The Blue Devils’ loss came despite possessing the ball for most of the game and getting the majority of the game’s scoring opportunities. Peotone just couldn’t find a way to convert those opportunities into goals.

“Sometimes in this sport, things will go like that,” said Peotone coach Justin Meyers. “You can do everything right and things just don’t pan out for you.

“We hit the crossbar a few times, we had a few goals called back on offsides, a goal at the end was called a goal and then called back — it was just a tough night,” he added. “It happens sometimes”

Meyers was also quick to credit the Coalers for playing the game they needed to win.

“I thought they did their homework against us and had a great game plan. And then they executed it through strong defense and capitalized on their opportunities. Hats off to them for taking care of business tonight.”

UP NEXT

The two teams will face off again at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in tournament play in Coal City.