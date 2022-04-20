ROUNDUP: KCC baseball cruises; Kankakee's Harris no-hits Rich Township

<strong>College baseball</strong>

<strong>KCC 16, Kishwaukee 3</strong>

Daniel Puplava went 3-for-4 with a double for a team-high three RBIs to lead the Cavaliers at the plate. Joey Humphrey added three hits, including a double and a triple for two RBIs. Owen Jackson chipped in a triple for two RBIs. Brody Winge claimed the victory on the bump, giving up seven hits and three runs (zero earned) during 6 2/3 innings.

<strong>High school baseball</strong>

<strong>Kankakee 15, Rich Township 1 (6 innings)</strong>

Jairus Harris threw a no-hitter for the Kays, who scored in five different innings of Wednesday’s Southland Athletic Conference victory. Harris struck out 10 and allowed an earned run on three walks. Camden Kearney went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, five RBIs and two runs. Jacon Zubrys went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Jason Moore went 2-for-3 with a double, three runs and an RBI. Ty Alderson was 1-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs.

<strong>Beecher 4, Coal City 3</strong>

David Arroyo hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first and added an RBI walk and an RBI single to collect all four Beecher RBIs in their nonconference victory. AJ Snell singled twice and scored once, and Joe Kain singled once and scored twice. Jake Graniczny earned the win after allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits in four innings. Trevor Stour allowed an earned run on two hits in three innings for the save.

Abram Wills was 2-for-4 with a double and a run for the Coalers. Kaelan Natyshok was 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run. Brady Best had an RBI single, and Nolan Eddy singled and scored. Caden Kuder allowed four earned runs on five hits and eight strikeouts in four innings. Best tossed three no-hit innings of relief.

Lincoln-Way West 11, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0 (5 innings)

A seven-run Lincoln-Way West fifth doomed the Boilermakers on Wednesday, with Cal Darling recording the team’s only hit. Blake Long struck out five and allowed four earned runs on six hits in three innings.

<strong>Wilmington 11, Herscher 0 (6 innings)</strong>

A day after teammate Kyle Farrell earned a complete-game win against the Tigers, Kaden Humphries picked up a one-hit shutout win of his own, striking out 13 and issuing no walks. Joe Pagliano went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs. Farrell hit a two-run double and scored. Ryan Banas went 2-for-4 with a run, and Nolan Rickman had an RBI single and scored twice.

Luke Richmond had the lone Herscher hit. Tyler Murray allowed four runs (one earned) on seven hits in four innings of work.

<strong>Putnam County 4, Dwight 2</strong>

The Trojans pushed a late pair across on a two-run double from Luke Gallet but couldn’t erase their early deficit entirely. Jack Duffy singled and scored, and Tyler Frauli also scored a run. Terry Wilkey allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits in three innings. Tyler Cox allowed an unearned run on three hits in three innings.

<strong>High school softball</strong>

<strong>Herscher 6, Newark 6 (8 innings)</strong>

Herscher’s game against Newark was called after eight innings because of darkness. Zoey Fleischauer tossed a complete game, giving up seven hits and four earned runs with six strikeouts. Mia Ruder led the Tigers with three hits, including a triple. Alison Hassett smacked a grand slam for a team-high four RBIs. Rylie Hartman contributed a double for a run scored.

<strong>Manteno 12, Lisle 0 (5 innings)</strong>

Manteno improved to 9-2 overall and 6-1 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Drew Hosselton went 2-for-3 with a triple for a team-high four RBIs to lead Manteno with the sticks. Macy Iwanus had a double and a single for two RBIs and two runs scored. Alyssa Dralle chipped in a double for a run scored. Ava Peterson recorded the win on the mound, giving up two hits and zero runs during three innings.

<strong>Seneca 8, Wilmington 6 (8 innings)</strong>

Wilmington lost in walk-off fashion. Jessica Castle went 3-for-4 with three doubles for two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Wildcats at the plate. Olivia Hansen added a home run and a single for two RBIs. Grace Burkey and Jaylee Mills contributed one double each.

<strong>Girls soccer</strong>

<strong>Beecher 2, Crete-Monee 1</strong>

Fabi Barraza and Charlotte Farrar each recorded goals to help lead the Tigers. Zamara Killis and Barraza had one assist each. Taylor Killis grabbed six saves in the net.

<strong>Morris 7, Wilmington 0</strong>

Alaina Clark recorded a team-high 12 steals to lead the Wildcats. Goalkeeper Haley Dempsay snagged 16 saves in the net.

<strong>Herscher 3, Streator 0</strong>

Katelyn Borschnack’s hat trick led the Tigers to their fourth Illinois Central Eight Conference win in as many tries. Ally Meyer had a pair of assists, and Elise Kukuck added an assist. Rourke Zigrossi had three saves.