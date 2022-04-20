Reed-Custer baseball, softball complete series sweeps against Peotone

As the spring weather continues to put a damper on the baseball and softball seasons, many teams are doing their best to avoid having to cancel or postpone any more games, especially conference contests.

Knowing there was a good chance of rainfall Wednesday, Reed-Custer did its best to avoid the poor weather conditions by moving its home baseball and softball games against Peotone up half an hour to 4 p.m. to beat the downpour. Despite the effort, the Comets and Blue Devils had to stay resilient and power through to compete in what was surely two of the wettest games of the season that ended up with Reed-Custer’s baseball and softball teams completing the series sweep with back-to-back wins against Peotone on Tuesday and Wednesday.

<strong>5-run 3rd gives Comets baseball cushion to hold on</strong>

In Tuesday’s 6-5 win against Peotone, the Reed-Custer baseball team nearly learned the hard way no lead is safe when going against the Blue Devils after escaping a bases-loaded jam with two outs in the bottom of the seventh on the road less than 24 hours before its home rematch Wednesday afternoon.

This time around, Reed-Custer was prepared for another valiant effort by Peotone, as the Comets quickly erased a 3-0 deficit in the top of the opening frame to force a 3-3 tie in the bottom half of the inning before going on to once again answer a one-run third inning by the Blue Devils with a five-run third-inning explosion to take an 8-4 lead, which proved to be the difference in the home squad’s 9-7 victory to complete the Illinois Central Eight Conference sweep against Peotone.

“Showing up to the ballpark today, with the wind blowing the way that it was and the rainfall, we just knew it was going to be one of those days where anything could happen,” Reed-Custer head coach Jake Evans said. “So, we didn’t panic when we got down three runs early.

“I was really proud with the way our guys battled and stayed mentally tough all day.”

After giving up three RBI singles to the Blue Devils to start the opening frame, the Comets managed to answer by securing an RBI off a fielder’s choice groundout by Joe Stellano and a two-RBI single by Cole Goodwin in the bottom half of the inning.

Peotone eventually regained its lead with an RBI single by Thomas Lynch in the top of the third to go up 4-3, but a defensive collapse by the Blue Devils in the bottom half of the inning let the home team regain the lead by scoring five runs primarily off two defensive errors and an RBI walk by Joe Bembenek, a sacrifice fly out by Goodwin and an RBI single by Connor Esparza.

“Again, it was really bad conditions out there today,” Peotone head coach Keith Coppens said. “We’ve been pretty good defensively all season, and I think you could attest some of today’s errors to the weather.

“We battled back after allowing five runs by putting up three runs and made it close again before falling a little bit short at the end.”

Peotone managed to answer right away with three runs off a solo home run by Brock Krska, an RBI single by Austin Massat and an RBI double by Kade Hupe in the top of the fourth.

Knowing the Blue Devils were more than capable of forcing another comeback, the starting pitcher, Joe Stellano, was pulled for Kyle Highland. Stellano went four innings and gave up eight hits and six earned runs.

Highland went on to calm the Comets’ nerves by tossing three scoreless innings and giving up one hit with four walks. His efforts on the mound, as well as Jake McPherson’s solo home run in the sixth, which helped extend his squad’s lead to 9-7, was all Reed-Custer needed to complete the sweep.

“It sucks playing in these conditions,” McPherson said. “You have to get down and get gritty when playing in these type of conditions because it’s cold and your hands hurt while trying to hit and catch the ball.

“I was struggling at the plate a little bit, and so that home run is going to help with my confidence going into these next stretch of games.”

<strong>Reed-Custer softball leans on Addison Brown</strong>

Addison Brown’s progression during the first half of the season hasn’t gone unnoticed by Reed-Custer head coach Nick Arndt.

After starting the season in the bottom half of the lineup, Brown has displayed the ability to become one of the Comets’ most reliable hitters and pitchers, and that once again was evident in Wednesday’s 7-1 victory against Peotone to complete the series sweep.

“Brown has really been stepping up not only at pitching but as a hitter,” Arndt said. “She’s moved from the bottom of the lineup by being able to keep hitting and put up numbers, which has allowed her to move all the way up to the fourth spot now.”

The freshman earned the victory in the circle, striking out 10 and giving up six hits and just one unearned run during seven innings, and also led her team at the plate with two hits for two RBIs and a run scored.

“It’s tough pitching in these conditions, but you just have to push through it,” Brown said of her complete-game effort. “I thought I did pretty well, even though it was tough in the rain.”

Reed-Custer held a 2-1 lead through four innings before the Comets tacked on two runs in the fifth and three runs in the sixth to blow the game wide open.

“I think Reed-Custer got a couple hits in some key situations and they took advantage of some things on our part to spread things open at the end,” Peotone head coach Steve Strough said.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Reed-Custer baseball (6-3) will host Herscher (7-9) at 4:30 p.m. today. Peotone baseball (3-8-2) will head to Grant Park at the same time.

Reed-Custer softball (4-4) will head to Wilmington (5-5) at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Peotone (4-9) will travel to Grant Park at 4:30 p.m. today.