Former BBCHS, KCC baseball standout Littrell inducted into NJCAA Hall of Fame

“A familiar announcement every game for two years during [the] 2016 to 2017 spring seasons, batting lead-off for the Cavaliers, second baseman, No. 13, Matt Littrell,” Roy Cordes, the longtime voice of Kankakee Community College, said into a microphone Saturday afternoon.

Before the Cavaliers’ doubleheader sweep of Bryant & Stratton College, the program held a ceremony for Littrell, a member of the 2017 National Junior College Athletic Association Division II World Series championship team at KCC, for his recent induction into the NJCAA Region IV Hall of Fame.

Littrell, a standout on the diamond at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, where he graduated from in 2015, was a two-year starter for KCC in 2016 and 2017.

He was a key member of the 2017 squad as the starting second baseman and leadoff hitter. Littrell, named the MVP of the National Tournament, still holds the record for 15 RBIs in the tournament and also was named the Best Defensive Player of the National Tournament.

That tournament run was reflective of the entire 2017 season during which Littrell was a first-team All-Region IV and Academic All-American. He transferred to Ashland University in Ashland, Ohio, where he was an All-Greatlakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference player 2018 and 2019. He received his bachelor’s degree from Ashland in 2019.

“You will not find a better teammate or person than Matt Littrell — he had a tremendous career at KCC that culminated in a national championship,” KCC head baseball coach and athletic director Todd Post said. “He took his play to the next level at the world series, both offensively and defensively.”

Littrell joined KCC baseball alumni Bryce Redeker and Casey Fletcher, as well as Post, as members of the Region IV Hall of Fame. He lives in Bradley with his wife, Lauren, and is an assistant branch manager for Enterprise Rentals and is a former player for the Beecher Muskies of the National Amateur Baseball Federation.